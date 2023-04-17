2023 NFL Draft Profile: Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave

One prospect the Denver Broncos have shown interest in and have brought in for a top 30 pre-draft visit is Oregon State tight end, Luke Musgrave. He is a 6’6”, 253-pound tight end who is likely to be among the first tight ends selected in this deep and talented tight end class. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Musgrave ranked as his third-best tight end in the draft and his 29th overall prospect in the entire 2023 NFL Draft.

In four seasons at Oregon State, he totaled 47 receptions for 633 yards and 2 touchdowns. Now, those stats are not great but they include a shortened 2020 season and a knee injury this past year that limited him to just two games. So, he played just 20 games in four seasons for various reasons. However, in that limited action, he flashed high-end receiving potential and displayed his athleticism throughout the draft process and has teams intrigued about his potential.

Strengths

Has elite size, wingspan, big hands, and just the prototypical size you want from a modern-day tight end

Very athletic, has fluid hips, and is a smooth athlete for his size

Twitchy athlete and is a good mover in space

Good speed and acceleration

Can create after the catch

Tracks the ball well and runs good routes

A willing and capable blocker who has a strong punch

Versatile skill set and can play inline, out wide, in the slot, and out of the backfield

Considered a team leader and a good locker-room guy

Weaknesses

Has only played in 20 career college games and missed all but two games of his senior year because of a knee injury

Has had some issues with drops

Needs overall refinement to his gave because of his limited experience

Limited production in college and is a work in progress

A classic potential over-production prospect

Luke Musgrave RAS

What other analysts are saying about Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave

A two-year starter at Oregon State, Musgrave was a Y tight end in offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren’s run-heavy scheme, lining up both inline and in the slot. After two seasons as a backup behind two future NFL players Noah Togiai (Philadelphia Eagles) and Teagan Quitoriano (Houston Texans), he became a starter as a junior, but his targets were limited in the Beavers’ run-first offense and he missed almost all his senior year because of injury. An impressive size/speed athlete, Musgrave runs like a gazelle (elite high school track numbers for his size), and his lacrosse and skiing backgrounds translate to football with his core strength and hip fluidity as both a pass catcher and blocker. He blocks with outstanding body control and leverage to be a physical edge setter and engage defenders at the second and third levels, although he still needs to improve his sustain skills and steadiness as a pass blocker (only 5.9 percent of his career snaps on offense came in pass protection). Overall, Musgrave must continue to build up his football resume and overall consistency, but he is a high-level athlete with the route running and blocking talent to be a productive starting combo tight end in the NFL. He should be the first-ever Oregon State tight end drafted in the top 100 picks. - The Athletic’s Dane Brugler

Between the abbreviated 2020 season and an injury-shortened 2022 campaign, Musgrave’s snaps have been somewhat limited, but it’s easy to like what he’s put on tape. His route running harkens back to his slalom days with nimble feet and smooth hips helping to generate rhythm and separation in and out of breaks. He needs a little more bulk for combat in the trenches, but he offers what evaluators are looking for in technique, strain and demeanor. Musgrave has starter potential and should gain a coveted slot on draft boards from teams looking to add versatility to their 12 personnel (two tight ends) packages. - NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

Does tight end Luke Musgrave make sense for the Broncos?

Musgrave was off my radar at the beginning of this process because, by all accounts, he would be off the board by the time the Broncos were on the clock. They do not select, as of now, until the beginning of the third round, and Musgrave is viewed as a late first to early to mid-second-round pick. He is a highly athletic tight end with immense upside who runs a 4.6 40-time and 6’6’, 250 pounds, and can block. Unless his medicals are a concern for teams, it is highly unlikely that Musgrave falls to the Broncos.

With all that said, the Broncos did bring him in for a pre-draft visit which potentially indicates some level of interest. Trade rumors surrounding the Broncos receivers have quieted down but are still out there, and if they did somehow get back into the late 1st round or early second round, they could target Musgrave. That is obviously a hypothetical on my part, but likely the only way they will have a shot at selecting Musgrave.

The Broncos have been doing their homework on multiple tight ends throughout the draft process and could be looking for another young tight end to pair with top receiving threat Greg Dulcich. We will likely see a good amount of two and three-tight-end sets this year, so adding another one to go with Dulich and blocking specialist Chris Manhertz makes sense. I just do not think the Broncos will be in a position to select Musgrave to be that guy.