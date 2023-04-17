Horse Tracks: Impatient Broncos fan right here

Early April is an annoying time for football fans. With the exception of prospect visits for the draft, there’s really very little going on. The free agent craze is all but over. The schedule hasn’t been released. The draft still manages to feel like it’s weeks away no matter where we are in the calendar.

Let’s go already! I need some sort of Broncos fix!

Now, I’m not complaining about the Broncos closing their offseason program to the media. I think it’s great that Sean Payton wants the team to focus on everything but yapping to the media. Especially after last season. Plus, locking the media out gave us this delicious gem.

From the gutter today 9NEWS observed Dalrymple weight room appeared open for business at 4:30 am for Broncos offseason program opener. Among those passing thru before sunrise, Russ said hello to 9News man on corner. No media access for 1st time in yrs so gutter will do. #9sports https://t.co/QVWSkGxA3i — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 11, 2023

When you consider the media BBQ, the free hot dogs in the press box, and all the other fringes local media enjoy, it’s kind of awesome to see Klis pouting over having to actually do a little investigative journalism from the other side of the fence. Poor guy... Having to slum it in the gutter like that.

So this is where we are. Nothing is really happening. Thank goodness the draft is late next week. We could really use some real Broncos news. Klis is in the gutter is fine, but my soul needs something a little more substantive.

HORSE TRACKS

Peyton Manning: The great San Diego Chargers legend that never was

When you think of Peyton Manning, you think of the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, but what about the San Diego Chargers?

Denver Broncos NFL draft trivia | 9news.com

Here are 9 questions to test your Denver Broncos' NFL draft knowledge.

DeAndre Hopkins trade buzz: Cardinals star reveals on social media he 'doesn't want a raise' - CBSSports.com

Hopkins doesn't want a raise from the Cardinals or his new team if he's traded

Why new Dolphins WR Chosen Anderson changed his name from Robby to Robbie to Chosen - CBSSports.com

Here's why Miami's new receiver has changed his first name several times

Budda Baker trade rumors: Eagles viewed as potential destination for Cardinals safety - CBSSports.com

The Eagles are reportedly a possible destination for Baker

2023 NFL Draft: Jim Irsay breaks down what Colts could do with No. 4 pick, says 'all options are on the table' - CBSSports.com

The Colts owner is 'very excited' about his team's options

Steelers' Mike Tomlin has an interesting reaction to son's touchdown celebration in Boston College spring game - CBSSports.com

Tomlin breaks his coaching rule and puts on the dad cap

DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors: Cardinals WR hints at two Super Bowl contenders he'd prefer to play for in 2023 - CBSSports.com

Here are the two teams Hopkins wouldn't mind playing for in the upcoming season

Seahawks the favorites to draft Jalen Carter - ProFootballTalk

Quinnen Williams is not expected to report to Jets offseason program - ProFootballTalk

Amon-Ra St. Brown: We're striving to be No. 1 offense in every category - ProFootballTalk

Where will Bijan Robinson land in the draft? - ProFootballTalk

Mac Jones: Patriots' offense is excited to work with Bill O'Brien - ProFootballTalk

Jalen Carter will visit Lions on Monday - ProFootballTalk

FMIA: Snyder's Long Goodbye, and the First-Round Case for Bijan Robinson - ProFootballTalk

Peter King reports on Dan Snyder and the potential Commanders sale, plus everything he is hearing around the NFL the week before the draft.

Jets DL Quinnen Williams not reporting to start of voluntary offseason program today

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that defensive lineman Quinnen Williams won't report for the start of workouts, per sources informed of the situation.