How confident are you in the Broncos’ draft selections?

Good morning, Broncos Country!

When the Broncos are officially on the clock for the 2023 Draft in less than two weeks, will you be confident in the picks? Assuming the worst? Or just hoping for some diamonds in the rough since Denver, barring any trades in the next 10 days, isn’t even picking until the third round?

According to Covers.com, a recent survey they conducted of thousands of NFL fans ahead of the NFL Draft, asked them to rate their optimism on a scale of 1-10 that their team will draft well.

And it turns out that the Broncos fanbase posted the fourth-lowest score of all 32 teams with an average response of just 5.27 out of 10.

Only the Raiders, Browns and Commanders were more pessimistic.

That’s quite an indictment on the franchise, though not altogether unexpected.

For all the glory John Elway brought to Denver as its first Super Bowl-winning quarterback, his time as GM was tainted with poor draft choices - primarily, and somewhat ironically, at the quarterback position.

GM George Paton seems to have raised the bar a little in Denver with some solid picks, particularly in later rounds.

The Broncos have been one of the league’s most efficient drafting teams relative to their draft capital in the last two years, which shows that on Draft Day, George Paton knows what he’s doing. https://t.co/5aqQYHdE8r — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 17, 2023

In 2021, after taking All Pro cornerback Pat Surtain in the first round, he nabbed Javonte Williams in the second before trading back the third-round pick for two later-round picks, which brought Baron Browning and Quinn Meinerz to the starting lineup in 2022.

That kind of efficiency is why Andrew Mason pointed out this week that the numbers show that keeping Paton in charge on Draft Day makes a lot of sense - even with Sean Payton in the building.

In fact, Mase writes that Paton has “maximized his capital better than most general managers” in his last two years in charge.

This is proved by looking at Pro-Football-Reference’s Approximate Value metric in which the Broncos have earned 74 AV points out of Paton’s 19 draft picks - putting them 13th in draft value in the league.

But when Mase applied the “Jimmy Johnson draft value metric,” the Broncos fared even better - at 6th best overall with one point of approximate value for every 38.3 points of draft-pick value.

“A significant chunk of that comes from Pat Surtain, of course. The 2021 first-round pick and 2022 first-team All-Pro has 21 points of approximate value. But the Broncos reaped rewards from Browning (11 points), Williams (9 points), seventh-round pick Jonathon Cooper (9 points) and Meinerz (8 points).” - Andrew Mason

With just five picks in the 2023 Draft that don’t even start until the top of the third round, Broncos Country is going to have to hope Paton can get the most value out of its few picks once again.

Poll On a scale of 1-10, what’s your confidence level that the Broncos can come away from this year’s draft with great value? 1-3

4-5

6-7

8-9

10 vote view results 7% 1-3 (8 votes)

13% 4-5 (14 votes)

38% 6-7 (41 votes)

35% 8-9 (38 votes)

4% 10 (5 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

Robert Griffin III believes Sean Payton brings 'credibility,' will boost Wilson

Broncos Insider Troy Renck talked exclusively with former standout NFL QB and ESPN rising star broadcaster Robert Griffin III. He told Renck that Sean Payton brings "credibility" and will boost Wilson

The numbers show that keeping George Paton in charge of Broncos drafting is a good idea - Denver Sports

And with just five picks in next week’s draft, the Broncos’ best play is to let Paton do what he’s shown he can do well: wring the most value out of what the team has.

Broncos’ Russell Wilson flips golf cart, avoids injury in bizarre accident | Sporting News

Let’s ride. ...into the sand trap.

Denver Broncos: View the team’s 37 roster moves so far this offseason

Broncos general manager George Paton was busy during free agency. Now Denver will add more players through the NFL draft.

Denver Broncos named landing spot for Paton-era Vikings' pick

Could Dalvin Cook become a Bronco? Bleacher Report named Denver as the top landing spot for a George Paton-era Minnesota Vikings' draft pick.

Middle-school students take part in Denver Public School's Week 5 Futures Football games

On Saturday, kids from Denver Public Schools took part in Futures Football game as part of the transition to their high school teams.

Mile High Morning: NFL scouts rank John Elway among the four best-ever prospects

“He was the blueprint," a current GM told ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

NFL 7-Round Mock Draft: Dane Brugler predicts all 259 picks - The Athletic

How might all seven rounds of the NFL Draft play out next week? Our draft expert takes aim at every pick, from No. 1 to Mr. Irrelevant.

Mile High Morning: A look at Pat Surtain II's top plays for the Broncos

To celebrate Pat Surtain II's birthday, let's look back at some of his top moments in the NFL.

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning nominated for Sports Emmy

Manning was nominated for a Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Personality/Sports Event Analyst category. I mean, duh!

Broncos to host multiple youth football activations in Mexico over NFL Draft weekend (April 28-30)

Broncos Alumni Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis and quarterback Jake Plummer, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will visit Mexico City and Monterrey for the three-day tour.

Brandon Staley unsure if Chargers QB Justin Herbert (shoulder) will be ready for OTAs: It's 'up in the air'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Justin Herbert was in attendance for the start of Phase 1 of the offseason program and that he was “progressing well” following surgery Herbert underwent on the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford feeling 'refreshed' entering ‘23 voluntary offseason workouts

With the Rams beginning voluntary offseason workouts Monday, QB Matthew Stafford said he's "refreshed" and will be a full-go for the offseason program.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes updates ankle at start of offseason program: 'I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent'

But Mahomes at less than 100% is, unfortunately, still damn good.

QB prospect Bryce Young cancels remaining pre-draft visits

Alabama QB Bryce Young has cancelled his remaining Top 30 visits, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Young met with the Panthers (No. 1), Texans (No. 2) and Raiders (No. 7).

Commanders sale agreement sent to NFL includes indemnity provision for Snyder: Source - The Athletic

The indemnification provision would be between Josh Harris and Dan Snyder, not the league.

How Jalen Hurts’ new contract affects Lamar Jackson and future QB deals: Roundtable - The Athletic

Who might reset the market again after Hurts' five-year, $255 million extension? And how much is too much when it comes to QB contracts?