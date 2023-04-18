ESPN’s Kiper, McShay mock Broncos’ third-round picks

The mock drafts this offseason have been far and few between thanks to the complete lack of first or second round picks for the Denver Broncos in 2023. We’ve been focused more on draft profiles for players in that third round range on Mile High Report, because there isn’t much else to talk about right now.

Fortunately, Mel Kiper and Todd McShay over at ESPN teamed up to do a complete three-round mock draft. Kiper covered the odd number picks and McShay the even number picks. So with back-to-back picks in the third round, the Broncos will get a selection from each of them here.

With the first third round pick, Kiper picked Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young.

67. Denver Broncos (from IND) Kiper’s pick: Byron Young, OLB, Tennessee At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Young is undersized, but he has a nose for pressuring quarterbacks. This is Denver’s first pick in this draft, and it should focus on the front seven with one of these selections.

Young is a guy the Broncos have had as one of their Top-30 pre-draft visits. He impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.43 40time and a 38-inch vertical. He’d be a guy that would start out as a pure pass rusher and will need time to develop skills in run defense. In a a lot of ways, he’d compare well to the Broncos’ second-round pick last year, Nik Bonitto.

McShay followed that up with a running back selection. Tulane running back Tyjae Spears is a guy Chris and I covered in our draft profile podcast above last week, so this is a pick we’d be very happy about.

68. Denver Broncos McShay’s pick: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane Denver can stay right there at the podium to announce its new third-down back. Spears makes defenders miss, has breakaway speed and can make an impact in the pass game.

In our written draft profile, we noted his is exactly the kind of back that Sean Payton would love to add to his offense. Spears was a touchdown machine in college and average a whooping 7 yards per carry.

How would you feel if the Broncos used their first two third-round picks on these players? Anything you’d do differently here? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.