Modernizing the Broncos Offense

It has been a rough stretch as a Bronco fan if you like watching good offensive football. The Denver Broncos' offense has been largely wretched since the first half of the 2014 season if we are keeping it real.

Among all the chants of needing tackles, wanting a throwback fullback on the roster, and needing a franchise QB, the missing link for the team has nothing to do with having the wrong players or needing to run it back to the outside zone scheme.

My biggest hope for this team and this offense is that under Sean Payton’s leadership, this offense starts playing a more modern-style NFL offense. Be willing to ask your QB to run. Be willing to scheme matchups in order to spring open your weapons across the middle. Ask your running backs to get really good at catching out of the backfield.

I honestly think Payton can and will get this Broncos team headed toward being a dangerous offense again. I don’t know if he can do it in 2023 with limited roster change and needing to teach the scheme, but I’m excited to see glimpses of this offense being relevant again.

Broncos News:

2023 NFL Draft: Mock draft picks for the Denver Broncos

With about one week until the 2023 NFL Draft, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos.

Mile High Morning: Terrell Davis looks to bring Mile High Salute back to Mexico City on Broncos’ draft tour

Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer will be among a Broncos contingent that is set to travel to Mexico City and Monterrey for the 2023 NFL Draft, the team announced Monday.

Browns CB Greg Newsome II 'mad' at rumors he requested trade: 'I truly adore Cleveland'

Browns CB Greg Newsome II is still irritated by the erroneous report that framed him as a malcontent who requested a trade and made it known Tuesday how much Cleveland means to him.

Other NFL News:

Bills QB Josh Allen admits he'll need 'to adapt and change' his playing style: 'Get down, slide and live to fight another down'

The soon-to-be-27-year-old Bills QB Josh Allen admitted that he’ll likely have to soften his hard-charging playing style as he enters his sixth NFL season.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans on 'making a comeback' to NFL, details cause of cardiac arrest

Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday provided details to reporters on the cause of his cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and confirmed that he plans on "making a comeback to the NFL."

Jalen Hurts had surgery to remove 'hardware' from ankle, sources say

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had surgery in February to remove "hardware" from his right ankle, sources told ESPN.

Source - Chiefs add Blaine Gabbert to back up Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs are adding quarterback Blaine Gabbert to back up Patrick Mahomes, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Jalen Hurts contract extension: Eagles smart to sign as early as possible - Sports Illustrated

Philadelphia just guaranteed its QB a lot of money, but it’ll pale in comparison to where the market will be in the coming months when Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert get paid.