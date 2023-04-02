NFL media members state their case for Mike Shanahan in the HOF

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Obviously, a lot of the focus at the NFL owners meetings was on the current Denver Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton.

But it also served as a place for prominent NFL media members to discuss the Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy of former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan.

To sum it up: All said Shanahan should be in the Hall of Fame.

As Adam Schefter said to the Broncos website:

“Of course, I’m biased, but you’re talking about a guy that did win back-to-back Super Bowls. If you win back-to-back Super Bowls, you’re a Hall of Famer. He’s somebody who essentially helped create the offense that is run in the NFL today. You do that, you’re a Hall of Famer. You look at all the people who are head coaches today.

“So many of them are connected to him. By that standard, you’re a Hall of Famer. His records in Denver are enough. You’re a Hall of Famer. Like, how many categories do we need to do to show people that Mike Shanahan belongs in the Hall of Fame and is a Hall of Famer?”

“The franchise is in great hands.”@AdamSchefter on the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, Mike Shanahan’s @ProFootballHOF case & more: pic.twitter.com/Xv1gJCip5f — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 27, 2023

Schefter wasn’t alone. He was joined by Peter King and Albert Breer.

We covered the King comments earlier this week, but it can’t hurt to share them again.

“Mike deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I think all the voters all know that. … The way it works in the Hall of Fame committee is that many times some candidates stand on the shoulders of others. And right now, essentially, you cannot have Bill Cowher in the Hall of Fame without having Mike Shanahan in the Hall of Fame. Period. It’s not arguable.

“So there are several coaches whose fortunes really changed a lot then. Coaches like Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan, where if there was ever any question about it, there isn’t now. Those guys are getting in the Hall of Fame. As far as what year it happens, I don’t know. But Mike’s going to get into the Hall of Fame.”

Breer added:

“Obviously, look, the two Super Bowl rings are an important piece of Mike Shanahan’s resume, but I mean the stuff that he accomplished and the impact that he made on the game and kind of what you see across the NFL right now, I think it’s right up there with any of the innovators of the last half century in the NFL. Whether it’s this year, five years from now, 10 years from now, he should — and I think will — be in.”

It seems it’s only a matter of time before one of the best coaches in NFL history is inducted in the Hall of Fame. Hopefully that happens this year.

