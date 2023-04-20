The long and the short of it - tall offensive tackles with long and short arms

There have been 143 offensive tackles at the NFL combine who have measured 79” tall or taller and Mike McGlinchey is one of them. For those who don’t math very well, 79 inches is six foot seven. Some of them, like Trent Brown have extremely long arms. Having really long arms is good for an offensive tackle because it allows you to generate space and separation with your punch in pass protection particularly if you have longer arms than the defender who you are blocking.

On the flipside, having really short arms, usually means you don’t play tackle. Of the the 20 OTs at the combine this year (fewest since 2002), the shortest arms are 32 and 3/8” (Connor Galvin from Baylor). Not surprisingly, most draft watchers predict that he will be moved to guard in the NFL. Lance Zierlien at NFL.com

He might find that teams prefer him as an interior blocker due to his lack of desired arm length.

However, despite his “short” arms, Oliver Hodgkinson at the Draft Network says this about him

There aren’t many examples on film where he isn’t able to keep his opponent from getting into his chest. In fact, there are plenty of good examples of him being able to lock out his arms to manipulate his opponent.

So maybe Galvin is that rare offensive tackle who can survive in the NFL with short arms.

Year Offensive Tackle College Height Weight Arms 2023 Dalton Wagner Arkansas 80.38 320 34.38 2023 Dawand Jones Ohio State 80.13 374 36.38 2023 Blake Freeland Brigham Young 79.88 302 33.88 2023 Connor Galvin Baylor 78.75 293 32.38 2023 Jaxson Kirkland Washington 78.63 321 33.50 2023 Ryan Hayes Michigan 78.25 298 32.50 2023 Paris Johnson Ohio State 78.25 313 33.75 2023 Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion (VA) 78.00 318 33.25 2023 Tyler Steen Alabama 78.00 321 32.75 2023 McClendon Curtis Tennessee-Chattanooga 77.75 324 35.00 2023 Jaelyn Duncan Maryland 77.75 306 33.00 2023 Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Oregon 77.63 317 34.50 2023 Earl Bostick Kansas 77.63 309 34.13 2023 Carter Warren Pittsburgh 77.63 311 35.38 2023 John Ojukwu Boise State 77.50 309 34.00 2023 Broderick Jones Georgia 77.38 311 34.75 2023 Darnell Wright Tennessee 77.13 333 33.75 2023 Matthew Bergeron Syracuse 76.88 318 33.75 2023 Richard Gouraige Florida 76.88 306 34.00 2023 Wanya Morris Oklahoma 76.88 307 35.13

The average OT at the 2023 combine had 34.0” arms. Which is exactly how long Mike McGlinchey’s arms are. McGlinchey’s 34.0” arms are little below average for his height among OTs at the combine (look at the trendline below).

Of those 143 tall OTs some have really short arms and some have really long arms, In general the short armed ones have not been good NFL players, but there are some exceptions which will be discussed later. Some of the long armed ones were/are good while others had fatal flaws that limited them in the NFL. A few of these will be discussed.

Hall of Famer, Orlando Pace, was just under 79” at the combine (78.9”) so he get honorable mention with his 36.25” long arms. Fellow Hall of Famer, Tony Boselli, was also just under 79” inches at the combine. His arms are only 35.0 inches long.

There are also some shorter OTs who have really long arms. This article lists almost every NFL player with 36” or longer arms (as of 2019) - they left off Alejandro Villanueva who reportedly had 37.75” arms but was not invited to the combine. Few of the players listed in that article were really good in the NFL, showing that just having long arms is not enough. Those long arms have to be attached to a body with quick feet, strong/quick hands, a powerful lower body, and a quick mind. No other position in football requires this combination of skills to be elite. Many a college tackle with slow feet, has become an NFL guard.

The average offensive tackle at the NFL combine is 77.5” tall. Since the “tall” OTs are 1.5” taller than average at 79”, “short” OTs would be 76” tall, 1.5” shorter than average. 76” tall is six foot four, which sounds strange to consider short (outside of the NBA). Offensive tackles who were under 77” but had 36” long or longer arms are: OT - height, arm length both in inches

Roman Oben - 76.0, 36 Frank Omiyale - 76.25, 36 Larry Tharpe - 76.9, 36 Rashad Butler - 76.63, 36

None of these guys were great in the NFL, but Oben had the best career spending eight years as a starter in the NFL for the four different teams. Omiyale spent two seasons as a starter for the Bears. Tharpe also had two seasons as a starter - one for the Cards and one for the Lions. Butler only started four games in his career.

OT School Height (in) Wt (lbs) Arm (in) Mike Rockwood Nevada Las Vegas 82.4 341 36.5 Dan Skipper Arkansas 81.6 309 33.4 Dennis Roland Georgia 81.6 328 35.0 Brennan Curtin Notre Dame 81.1 318 33.5 Samuel Lightbody Michigan State 81.0 321 35.6 Russ Mccullough Missouri 81.0 320 34.0 Kolton Miller UCLA 80.6 309 34.5 David Knevel Nebraska 80.6 333 33.4 Brad Seaton Villanova 80.6 329 34.3 Trent Brown Florida 80.5 355 36.0 Luke Marquardt Azusa Pacific (CA) 80.5 315 34.5 King Dunlap Auburn 80.5 310 35.5 Chase Johnson Wyoming 80.5 330 34.3 Dalton Wagner Arkansas 80.4 320 34.4 Alex Taylor South Carolina State 80.4 308 36.2 Zach Banner Southern California 80.4 353 34.9 Chase Nelson Toledo 80.4 335 34.3 Cornelius Lucas Kansas State 80.4 316 36.8 Bernard Williams Georgia 80.3 317 36.1 Spencer Brown Northern Iowa 80.3 311 34.8 Brock Ruble Toledo 80.3 324 33.5 Nate Solder Colorado 80.3 319 35.5 David Mims Virginia Union 80.3 331 33.4 Dawand Jones Ohio State 80.1 374 36.4 Conor McDermott UCLA 80.1 307 34.8 Sean Donnelly Tulane (LA) 80.1 317 Dennis Kelly Purdue 80.1 321 33.5 Rich Lapham Boston College 80.1 315 Jared Veldheer Hillsdale (MI) 80.1 312 33.0 Daniel Faalele Minnesota 80.0 384 35.1 Luke Tenuta Virginia Tech 80.0 319 32.9 Tommy Doyle Miami (OH) 80.0 320 35.1 Stone Forsythe Florida 80.0 307 34.4 Trey Adams Washington 80.0 318 34.4 Desmond Harrison Texas 80.0 318 34.0 Jeremy Trueblood Boston College 80.0 316 33.5 Adam Terry Syracuse 80.0 330 32.5 Wesley Britt Alabama 80.0 314 32.5 Langston Walker California 80.0 344 30.6 Aaron Dalan Washington 80.0 328 32.3 Juan Roque Arizona State 80.0 333 35.2 Jonathan Ogden UCLA 80.0 318 34.1 Marc Colombo Boston College 79.9 313 34.0 Todd Wade Mississippi 79.9 326 34.8 Kris Farris UCLA 79.9 313 33.5 Kris Comstock Kentucky 79.9 319 30.6 Rob Bohlinger Wyoming 79.9 300 35.3 Scott Gragg Montana 79.9 316 34.3 Blake Freeland Brigham Young 79.9 302 33.9 Mike McGlinchey Notre Dame 79.9 309 34.0 Orlando Brown Oklahoma 79.9 345 35.0 Jonah Pirsig Minnesota 79.9 314 32.6 Tra Thomas Florida State 79.8 349 36.5 Jimmy Herndon Houston 79.8 304 33.1 Grant Williams Louisiana Tech 79.8 322 34.6 Phil Loadholt Oklahoma 79.8 332 36.5 Thaddeus Coleman Mississippi Valley State 79.8 308 34.9 Erik Pears Colorado State 79.8 312 Matt Waletzko North Dakota 79.6 312 36.1 Charlie Heck North Carolina 79.6 311 34.1 Brandon Parker North Carolina A&T 79.6 305 35.0 Reid Fragel Ohio State 79.6 308 33.0 Sam Young Notre Dame 79.6 316 34.5 Garrett Reynolds North Carolina 79.6 309 34.0 Sebastian Vollmer Houston 79.6 312 33.3 Marcus McNeill Auburn 79.6 336 36.4 Zach Strief Northwestern 79.6 330 33.3 Pete McMahon Iowa 79.6 329 34.4 Derek West Colorado 79.6 298 33.6 Jamie Brown Florida A&M 79.6 340 35.8 John Hunter Brigham Young 79.6 294 Evan Neal Alabama 79.5 337 34.0 Kaleb McGary Washington 79.5 320 32.9 Christian Daimler Texas A&M 79.5 305 33.5 Jylan Ware Alabama State 79.5 317 33.5 Fabbians Ebbele Arizona 79.5 311 36.3 Tyler Polumbus Colorado 79.5 312 32.0 James Marten Boston College 79.5 309 34.8 Alex Barron Florida State 79.5 320 37.8 Jon Runyan Michigan 79.5 308 33.3 Larry Clarkson Montana 79.5 303 Herb Wester Iowa 79.5 300 Kelly Butler Purdue 79.4 320 33.0 Anthony Clement Southwestern Louisiana 79.4 355 36.1 Robert Hicks Mississippi State 79.4 351 36.3 Trezelle Jenkins Michigan 79.4 322 35.5 Josh Ball Marshall (WV) 79.4 308 35.0 Walker Little Stanford 79.4 313 33.8 Mekhi Becton Louisville 79.4 364 35.7 Will Holden Vanderbilt 79.4 311 33.3 Rob Havenstein Wisconsin 79.4 321 33.8 J'Marcus Webb West Texas A&M 79.4 328 36.0 Kirk Chambers Stanford 79.3 313 32.6 Troy Auzenne California 79.3 282 33.4 Timothy Borcky Memphis 79.3 294 Devon Johnson Ferris State (MI) 79.3 338 34.8 Jackson Barton Utah 79.3 310 34.0 Jake Campos Iowa State 79.3 304 34.3 Jerry Ugokwe William & Mary (VA) 79.3 321 35.4 Kwayde Miller San Diego State 79.3 303 Eric Fisher Central Michigan 79.3 306 34.5 Mike Adams Ohio State 79.3 323 34.0 Josh Oglesby Wisconsin 79.3 338 35.6 Cole Pemberton Colorado State 79.3 315 34.3 Alex Boone Ohio State 79.3 328 34.4 Terrance Pennington New Mexico 79.3 325 36.0 Adam Kieft Central Michigan 79.3 337 34.0 Jon Colon Florida 79.3 317 34.8 Jon Dunn Virginia Tech 79.3 328 33.8 Kellen Diesch Arizona State 79.1 301 32.3 Trevor Penning Northern Iowa 79.1 325 34.3 Anthony Morris Tennessee State 79.1 303 32.8 Taylor Lewan Michigan 79.1 309 33.9 Seantrel Henderson Miami (FL) 79.1 331 34.7 Jah Reid Central Florida 79.1 327 34.4 Josh Davis Georgia 79.1 313 36.0 Breno Giacomini Louisville 79.1 303 32.1 Andrew Carnahan Arizona State 79.1 306 32.3 Calvin Armstrong Washington State 79.1 325 34.1 Robert Gallery Iowa 79.1 323 32.3 Drew Strojny Duke 79.1 327 32.8 Kurt Vollers Notre Dame 79.1 321 34.0 Leslie Ratliffe Tennessee 79.1 296 34.8 Michael Pfeifer Kentucky 79.1 306 32.3 Ryan Pope San Diego State 79.0 320 34.3 Rick Leonard Florida State 79.0 311 32.3 Taylor Decker Ohio State 79.0 310 33.8 Mitchell Van Dyk Portland State (OR) 79.0 313 33.1 John Wetzel Boston College 79.0 315 34.0 Gabe Carimi Wisconsin 79.0 314 35.0 Anthony Castonzo Boston College 79.0 311 34.5 Lydon Murtha Nebraska 79.0 306 30.1 Jake Long Michigan 79.0 313 35.8 Elliot Vallejo UC-Davis 79.0 327 35.0 Andrew Whitworth Louisiana State 79.0 334 35.1 Nat Dorsey Georgia Tech 79.0 322 33.5 Marko Cavka Sacramento State (CA) 79.0 294 32.0 Brad Lekkerkerker UC-Davis 79.0 317 32.9 Max Starks Florida 79.0 350 35.5 Kwame Harris Stanford 79.0 310 34.3 Seth Wand Northwest Missouri State 79.0 321 30.4 Willie Jones Grambling State (LA) 79.0 372 33.0 Mike Keim Brigham Young 79.0 271 32.0

The tall guys with comically short arms

There are a number of guys for whom I could find no arm length data despite being invited to the combine. I found data at www.relativeathelticscore.com for others that I find dubious, but I am using here, because the RAS site was the only place I could find the data on some OTs. Almost all of these comically short arms are from RAS data. Sixteen OTs were 79” or taller with arms that are 32.5” or shorter including former Bronco, Tyler Polumbus.

Adam Terry Syracuse 80.0 330 32.5 Wesley Britt Alabama 80.0 314 32.5 Aaron Dalan Washington 80.0 328 32.3 Kellen Diesch Arizona State 79.1 301 32.3 Andrew Carnahan Arizona State 79.1 306 32.3 Robert Gallery Iowa 79.1 323 32.3 Michael Pfeifer Kentucky 79.1 306 32.3 Rick Leonard Florida State 79.0 311 32.3 Breno Giacomini Louisville 79.1 303 32.1 Tyler Polumbus Colorado 79.5 312 32.0 Marko Cavka Sacramento State (CA) 79.0 294 32.0 Mike Keim Brigham Young 79.0 271 32.0 Langston Walker California 80.0 344 30.6 Kris Comstock Kentucky 79.9 319 30.6 Seth Wand Northwest Missouri State 79.0 321 30.4 Lydon Murtha Nebraska 79.0 306 30.1

Giacomini probably had the best career of the 16, but Polumbus and Walker were comparable. Polumbus started 57 games while Giacomini started 86. Walker started 82.

Gallery is one of the biggest draft busts in a long-line of them that the Faiders have compiled. Terry and Wand both started 18 games in their careers. Murtha started four. Britt started two. Leonard and Keim never started a game in the NFL. Dalan, Pfeifer, Cavka Comstock and Carnahan never played in the NFL and were not drafted.

Kellen Diesch is currently on the Bears practice squad, but has yet to play an NFL snap. The 6’7” 300 lb OT from Arizona State was a “priority UDFA” for the Dolphins in 2022. He got a $20k singing bonus and $120k guaranteed which is a good contract for an undrafted guy. The Phins let him go after he spent the season on their practice squad and the Bears liked him enough to sign him to a two-year vet minimum deal despite him having never played a snap in the NFL.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on his career. Tall lean OTs with short arms can have decent careers in the NFL, but they rarely turn into starters.

Honorable mention should go to Michael Roos, who isn’t tall enough to make the cut at 78.6”, but he has only 32.0” inch arms. He made the Pro Bowl and first team All-Pro in 2008 as a tackle for the Titans.

Jason Peters has similarly short arms (33.13”), but he is shorter than Roos. PFR lists Peters as 6 foot 4. Peters will be in the Hall of Fame five years after he retires. He is one of the best offensive tackles to play this century despite his “short” arms. He is also the guy that everyone brings up to show that you can find elite offensive tackles who don’t get drafted. All 32 teams passed on the Razorback in every round in 2004.

Tall OTs with crazy long arms

OT School Height (in) Wt (lbs) Arm (in) Alex Barron Florida State 79.5 320 37.8 Cornelius Lucas Kansas State 80.4 316 36.8 Phil Loadholt Oklahoma 79.8 332 36.5 Mike Rockwood Nevada Las Vegas 82.4 341 36.5 Tra Thomas Florida State 79.8 349 36.5 Dawand Jones Ohio State 80.1 374 36.4 Marcus McNeill Auburn 79.6 336 36.4 Fabbians Ebbele Arizona 79.5 311 36.3 Robert Hicks Mississippi State 79.4 351 36.3 Alex Taylor South Carolina State 80.4 308 36.2 Bernard Williams Georgia 80.3 317 36.1 Matt Waletzko North Dakota 79.6 312 36.1 Anthony Clement Southwestern Louisiana 79.4 355 36.1 Trent Brown Florida 80.5 355 36.0 Terrance Pennington New Mexico 79.3 325 36.0 Josh Davis Georgia 79.1 313 36.0 J'Marcus Webb West Texas A&M 79.4 328 36.0

Seventeen OTs have arms that measured 36 inches or longer at the combine. Some of them have been really good in the NFL while others have been marginal players and still others have never played a down.

Jake Long and Mekhi Becton both just miss this list with their 35.8” arms. Long had a good career that was cut short but injury. Becton appears to be the next in a long line of draft busts for the Jets.

Dawand Jones is currently in the draft and he is projected to be a late day one or day two draftee.

J’Marcus Webb spent four years as a starter and started 73 games in his career.

Josh Davis never played in the NFL and was undrafted.

Terrance Pennington lasted two seasons in the NFL and started nine games.

Trent Brown is still active and started 16 games for the Patriots in 2022. Brown made the Pro Bowl once.

Anthony Clement was drafted by the Cardinals in 1998. After being released by the Cardinals in 2004, he would bounce around a few teams before leaving the NFL in 2008. He started 107 games during his career.

Matt Waletzko played one offensive snap for the Cowboys last season as a rookie fifth round pick. The Cowboys are hoping he can develop into a starter for them. Other NFL franchises have this strange notion that drafting OTs on day three so could develop into starters is a good and useful thing. I wonder if the Broncos should try that approach...

Bernard Williams only lasted one season in the NFL after the Eagles took him with the 14th overall pick in 1994. He started 16 games in 1994, but was suspended after his rookie season for testing positive for marijuana and never played another down in the NFL. He would play in the CFL, Arena Football League, and XFL. He skipped the USFL, because it did not exist at that time.

Tra Thomas was another first round pick of the Eagles (11th overall in 1998). He had the best career of this group making the Pro Bowl three times and being named second team All-Pro once. He started 168 games during his NFL career and went eleven straight seasons starting 15 or 16 games with the exception of the 2005 season when he was only able to start 10 because of injury.

Alex Taylor entered the league as an undrafted player in 2020. He is still in the NFL despite having been on four teams in three seasons. The Cowboys signed him to a futures contract earlier this year. He and Waletzko would be an interesting arm-wrestling match to watch.

Robert Hicks was a starter for the 1999 Bills after they took him in the 3rd round in 1998. He only lasted three seasons and only started 23 games in his career.

Fabbians Ebbele and Mike Rockwood were not drafted and never played in the NFL.

Marcus McNeil was the 50th overall pick in the 2006 draft and made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons. McNeil suffered season-ending injuries in 2010 and 2011 that would cut his career short. He retired after the 2011 season.

Phil Loadholt was a second round pick of the Vikings in 2009 and he was a solid starter for them for six seasons before injury cut his career short. He retired after the 2014 season. His mass took a huge toll on his knees and hips.

Cornelius Lucas is still in the NFL and has been since 2014 after going undrafted out of KSU. The journeyman OT finally earned a starting gig last season for Washington when he started 12 games. Prior to that his career high had been eight. Lucas has been involved in an astounding 80 team transactions. He started one game for Sean Payton’s Saints in 2018. Lucas has essentially made a career out of being the “swing tackle” for about one third of the teams in the NFL.

Finally Alex Barron spent six seasons in the NFL starting mostly for the Rams on the other side of the OL relative to Orlando Pace. Those Rams teams probably had the longest combined arm length for any starting tackles in NFL history. Barron’s arms are tied for the second longest in NFL history at 37.75”. Only defensive end John Harris had longer arms at 38.5”.

Barron’s career would be similar to Loadholt’s in that he was a full time starter for multiple seasons until a nagging injuries essentially ended his career. The Rams traded him to the Cowboys prior to the 2010 season and he started exactly one game for Dallas. He would hang around the NFL for the 2011, 2012 and 2013 seasons, but he never appeared in a game after 2010. After the Cowboys let him go, he hung around the Saints in 2011, the Seahawks in 2012 and the Raiders in 2013.

Conclusions

In general tall tackles with long arms have had better careers than tall tackles with shorter arms. No tall OT with short arms who was invited to the combine has ever made the Pro Bowl while there are multiple examples of good to great tall OTs with really long arms.

If you use 35” arms as the cut-off among tall (79” or taller) OTs you have:

Orlando Brown

Jake Long

Trent Brown

Bernard Williams

Andrew Whitworth

If we relax the height to 78.5” you also get Orlando Pace, Tony Boselli, Brian O’Neill.