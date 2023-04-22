The Athletic’s Dane Brugler mocks Texas A&M running back Devon Achane to Broncos in third round

We’ve largely missed out on NFL Mock Draft season, but as we enter the final week ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft we’re starting to see some full seven-round mocks. And that means... the Denver Broncos have picks!

Today, we’ll take a look at Dane Brugler’s seven-round mock draft from last week. He had a very heavy defensive draft for the Broncos, which surprised me. However, he did hit on one of the more important positions with that first pick.

Denver Broncos

3 (67): Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

3 (68): Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State

4 (108): Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

5 (139): Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

6 (195): David Durden, WR, West Florida

When it comes to that running back position, I do believe it is one of the more important needs for Sean Payton’s offense this season. Brugler noted that Achane would be a big-play type back for Payton and a good fit in a committee-style approach with Samje Perine or Javonte Williams.

67. Denver Broncos: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M Be it was Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles or Alvin Kamara, the Saints always seemed to have a big-play igniter as part of their backfield rotation. Achane could be that for Sean Payton in Denver, where he’d complement Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams (who’s coming off a major injury).

Overall, I would be pleased with this draft class despite the fact there wasn’t any draft picks used on the interior offensive line positions.

What do you think of Brugler’s draft class for the Broncos?