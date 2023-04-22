Top 3 Bold Draft Predictions

Here are some bold takes before the upcoming NFL Draft:

First cornerback drafted will be Christian Gonzalez - In my mock draft I wrote two weeks ago, I had Devon Witherspoon being the first cornerback selected, but since then I have changed my mind. I believe the only team in the top 10 that will be going corner are the Raiders. The Raiders are well known for making peculiar selections in the past few years by reaching on certain draft selections, and I believe this trend will continue by the Raiders passing on Witherspoon and taking the speedster, Gonzalez, as their first round pick. Total Number of tight ends drafted in round 1 will be under 2 - The projected number of tight ends to go in the first round is 2.5. I’m predicting only one tight end goes in the first round because 2023 is a deep draft for tight ends, which means teams will be less willing to burn a first on a position that they can find of good quality later on in the draft. Tight ends are also a luxury position nowadays and I’d like to think GM’s around the league can think of bigger holes in their roster to address than the tight end position. CJ Stroud No. 1 overall pick - In March, Josh McCown, quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers, went to Stroud’s pro day at Ohio State. McCown was caught on camera saying to Stroud when talking about playing pickup basketball together, “Maybe when you live in Charlotte, we’ll find a court.” Is it silly to base an entire prediction off a quote, yes. But I do believe the gap between Bryce Young and Stroud is not as big as the media makes it out to be and Carolina really have a decision on their hands between the two. It is possible Carolina become skeptical of Young’s size for a quarterback and take Stroud with the number one overall pick.

Broncos News:

