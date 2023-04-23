Broncos in no meetings through Phase 1 of offseason activities

Good morning, Broncos Country!

You always expect coach and general manager speak at any news conference.

That’s especially true when it comes to the NFL Draft.

But this week, Sean Payton had some nuggets that he told the Denver media about the Denver Broncos.

One is that the Broncos are not holding any team meetings during Phase 1 of the offseason program.

“I felt like I learned this from Bill (Parcells),” Payton told the media. “This month is lifting and running. If there’s a question, it’s, ‘How are the weights going?’ We see these guys running in the morning when we’re coming in here for draft meetings. We’re not in a meeting room setting.

“I don’t want the players to feel like they’re pulling into the parking lot coming to football practice in April. That’s just not happening. It’s great to see these guys around. Hopefully, we can keep the golf carts upright. No meetings, just weight room and running.”

Payton added that Phase 2 begins in three weeks. That’s when the coaches will begin to introduce the offense, defense and special teams. As well as do the Phase 2 activities that they can do.

The other nugget is the influence Parcells had Payton. It’s no secret, especially if you listen to Payton for any amount of time. But the Broncos new head coach offered some insight on the Parcells front, especially when it comes to personnel.

“Bill felt the offensive line was one of the most important positions on your roster because it permeated the building,” Payton said. “He didn’t say it had to be done in the draft or in free agency, but he just felt like that position group was important. Regardless of his philosophy and my exposure to Bill — when George (Paton) and I started — and George even had mentioned this in an earlier press conference prior to free agency — that was a focus for us in upgrading and getting our team better.

“What I learned from Bill, I couldn’t talk about in just one question or one press conference. There were certain things he looked for. I thought he was someone who was obviously a Hall of Fame head coach, but a really good personnel guy. He enjoyed that process.”

In terms of specifics when it comes to personnel, Payton talked about the offensive line.

“I think Bill looked at the offensive line, obviously, with great significance,” Payton said. “We all do, but he looked at certain things pertaining to that group. He had certain requirements. The thing to understand when you talk about prototypes, though, is you really have to start with the defense and offense that you’re projecting these players to.

“We often times talk about what’s the vision for these guys. Are we looking at a nickel or corner? Are we looking at a slot receiver? Do we think he can play outside? Having a clear vision I think is important. That takes time in the meetings.”

Broncos News

30 Years of Thunder: 9NEWS special on Denver Broncos' live mascot | 9news.com

New hour-long 9NEWS Denver Broncos special honor Thunder horse mascot 30 years Ann Judge Sharon Magness Blake Mile High age sex Peyton Manning Ed Greene Saccomano.

Even picking late, the Denver Broncos' draft has intrigue in 2023 | 9news.com

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton George Paton laces answers with metaphors analogies anecdotes NFL draft news strategy mock prospects Kansas City.

Broncos' Payton & Paton discuss draft vision, offseason approach

In a 50-minute presser Thursday, GM George Paton & coach Sean Payton talked draft vision, offseason changes, landing the right player in third round and Jerry Jeudy's future.

NFL News

NFL Suspensions Expose the League’s Problem With Sports Gambling - The New York Times

The suspension of five players, three of whom bet on N.F.L. games, exposes the league’s unsure footing as it both promotes and punishes sports gambling.

The Jameson Williams Suspension Shows Hypocrisy in NFL Betting Policy - The Ringer

The league is raking in money from sports gambling while continuing to punish players, including the Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams, for any betting policy violations—even seemingly innocuous ones

What is NFL doing to affirmatively investigate gambling policy violations? - ProFootballTalk

Over the past year or so, multiple players and one assistant coach have been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. In each case, it’s likely that the NFL received the information from a sports book partner that basically informed on the player or coach for using his own device with his own account in his own name.

Five NFL teams that should update their uniforms next as Cardinals reveal new ones for 2023 - CBSSports.com

A look at other clubs in need of a makeover