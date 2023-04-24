2023 NFL Draft: Reviewing the Broncos' top-30 pre-draft visits

We are just days away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft which means the pre-draft process is completed. Part of that process is having a max of 30 prospects visit your facility and have a pre-draft visit with the team, coaches, and management. These visits are called the “Top-30” visits and the prospects who the Broncos had in have been mostly reported one way or another.

They also had a number of Zoom meetings with prospects that I left off this list and will just focus on the ones they brought into their facilities.

Not all of these visits will be reported, and some prospects keep these visits secretive, but here are the 21 out of the max 30 pre-draft visits that the Broncos reportedly made. You can view all the prospects the Broncos reportedly have shown some level of interest in throughout the process here.

SMU WR, Rashee Rice Northern Michigan OT, Jake Witt Texas LB, DeMarvion Overshown Arkansas OG, Jordan Rhodes West Florida WR, David Durden Oregon State QB/FB/LB, Jack Colletto Sacramento State LB/S, Marte Mapu Oregon State TE, Luke Musgrave NC State OG, Chandler Zavala Oregon IDL, Jordan Riley Michigan TE, Luke Schoonmaker Syracuse RB, Sean Tucker Central Michigan RB, Lew Nichols III Syracuse CB/S, Garrett Williams Tennessee EDGE, Byron Young Jackson State CB/KR, Isaiah Bolden Iowa CB/S, Riley Moss Auburn RB, Tank Bigsby Houston CB, Art Green East Carolina RB, Keaton Mitchell Pittsburgh S, Brandon Hill

First, a reminder or refresher on what exactly a top 30 visit is. Basically, each NFL team in the days and weeks before the start of the NFL draft is allowed to invite up to 30 different prospects to come in for what amounts to a job interview. From there, they will work them out, review their medicals, show them the facility, meet with coaches, and basically have a job interview. It is just another step in the long scouting process leading up to the NFL Draft.

Just because the Broncos brought these prospects in for a top 30, it does not guarantee that they will draft one of these prospects. It is just a part of the information-gathering process, but it does tell us a few things. The big thing it shows us is the positions they are focusing on during the draft process. While they may not be zeroing in on one of the prospects above, they are doing their homework on that positional group.

From the 21 prospects listed above, five were defensive backs, four were running backs, three were offensive linemen, two were linebackers, two were tight ends, one was a defensive lineman and edge rusher, and one was a Swiss army knife in Jack Colletto.

Defensive Backs

Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

Houston CB Art Green

Iowa CB/S Riley Moss

Jackson State CB Isaiah Bolden

Pittsburgh S, Brandon Hill

All five of these defensive backs are day three options but all fill areas of need in the Broncos secondary. Garrett Williams is coming off an ACL injury, but when healthy, can be a pretty solid boundary corner that the Broncos currently need. Houston’s Art Green fits a simple mold for a cornerback. He is tall, long, athletic, and can run fast. He would give the Broncos an athletic developmental cornerback. Iowa’s Riley Moss may need to transition to safety, but he is an instinctive defensive back with good ball skills who could contribute right away for a defense. Jackson State’s Isaiah Bolden is more known as a return specialist, but he also has the size, length, athleticism, and speed you look for in a corner. Finally, we have Pittsburgh’s Brandon Hill who is a speedy safety who can cover a lot of ground and can play the center field of a defense.

I expect the Broncos to draft at least one cornerback in the draft while likely adding depth at safety in the draft or when signing undrafted free agents. I would list cornerback as the Broncos' greatest need entering the draft.

Running Back

Auburn RB, Tank Bigsby

Syracuse RB, Sean Tucker

Central Michigan RB, Lew Nichols III

East Carolina RB, Keaton Mitchell

Auburn’s Tank Bigsby is the most notable name from this list because he is expected to go sometime on day two of the NFL Draft. He is one of my favorite prospects for the Broncos and would give them an instant contributor in their backfield. Syracuse’s Sean Tucker just recently received a clean bill of health and is an explosive back who could add some big play ability to the Broncos backfield. Central Michigan’s Lew Nichols III is a productive back who could be a late-round steal for some teams. Rounding out the group is the explosive Keaton Mitchell. He may be a smaller back but he is fast with 4.3 speed and could be a third-down specialist for the Broncos.

I fully expect the Broncos to draft a running back, it is just a matter of who and when. I could see them spending one of their first picks on a back like Bigsby or waiting until day three to address the position. They need to add depth to the position, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Javonte Williams's knee.

Offensive Lineman

Northern Michigan OT, Jake Witt

NC State IOL, Chandler Zavala

Arkansas State IOL, Jordan Rhodes

Northern Michigan’s Jake Witt is a highly athletic but inexperienced late-round project for teams but would give the Broncos something they have been lacking for years. NC State’s Chandler Zavala is the notable name of this group because he is expected to go sometime on day two of the draft. He is a highly athletic interior lineman who the Broncos could view as a potential center prospect for them. Rounding out this group is Arkansas State’s, Jordan Rhodes. He is a massive guard who is projected to be a late third-round option or potentially a priority-free agent. The Broncos desperately need some interior depth along their offensive line.

I would not be shocked to see the Broncos select Chandler Zavala on day two of the draft. He is a guard, but they could try to transition him to center and let him compete for the center job with Lloyd Cushenberry III. The other two are late-round depth/developmental options and I see the Broncos selecting at least one of these positions in the draft while also adding a good number as free agents.

Wide Receiver

SMU WR, Rashee Rice

West Florida WR, David Durden

If I included Zoom meetings, this list would be the biggest, but we only have two top 30 visits. Rashee Rice is a big play-making wide receiver who is expected to go on day two of the draft. He struggles with inconsistencies at times but could be a very good NFL wide receiver. David Durden is a small school wide receiver who has good size and speed to intrigue teams late in the draft.

There has been a lot of smoke and rumors around the Broncos' receivers and they have been doing a lot of work on these prospects throughout the draft process. I would be surprised if they selected one early unless they traded away a veteran but I would not be shocked if they added one late.

Tight End

Oregon State TE, Luke Musgrave

Michigan TE, Luke Schoonmaker

A position the Broncos have been doing a decent amount of work on throughout the draft process has been the tight end position. They selected Greg Dulcich in the third round last year, but that has not stopped them from looking at the group again this year. Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave is the most notable prospect the Broncos brought in because he is projected to go in the first or second round of the draft. He offers high-upside and likely be off the board well before the Broncos pick. Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker is an older prospect but would give the Broncos a depth option who can block and be a weapon in the receiving game.

I would be surprised if the Broncos went tight end early, but we do not know how Head Coach Sean Payton feels about Greg Dulcich. This unit needs depth regardless and could see them adding to this group late in the draft.

Linebacker

Texas LB, DeMarvion Overshown

Sacramento State LB/S, Marte Mapu

The Broncos brought in a few athletic linebacker prospects in for a visit. Both are in that same third to fourth-round range and would give them a linebacker who moves well in space and has some coverage ability. Overshown is a tall and athletic linebacker who has sub-package potential right away for the Broncos. Mapu is either a big safety or coverage linebacker in the NFL and would give teams an explosive and long defender who is a physical tackler and solid in coverage

The Broncos did re-sign Alex Singleton but really do lack speed and explosiveness at that position. So I would not be surprised to see them add a speedy linebacker who has coverage ability

Interior Defensive Line

Oregon IDL, Jordan Riley

Riley is a massive lineman who is currently projected to go undrafted in the NFL Draft. He would add depth to the Broncos' defensive line and give them someone who could play either nose tackle or defensive end for them.

The Broncos did draft two interior defensive linemen last year but could still add to that position this year. They lack depth behind their starters and I could see them select a lineman earlier than some expect.

EDGE

Tennessee EDGE, Byron Young

Young is a potential third or fourth-round option who comes with some pass-rush upside. He has good size and comes with some impressive speed and explosiveness off the edge, but may not offer a ton in the run game.

Edge rusher is a weird position for the Broncos. They are not lacking depth, but they do have more questions than answers at that position. So it would make sense to see them add some competition to that unit while hoping to find a consistent answer.

Jack Colletto

Oregon State QB/FB/LB/ST, Jack Colletto

Sean Payton is looking for his Taysom Hill and may have found it here with The Jackhammer, Jack Colletto. He is a do it all player who could be a red zone weapon for the Broncos if he develops into that. He is likely a very late-round or free-agent option for the Broncos if they do decide to go that route.