2023 NFL Draft Profile: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane

For my final 2023 NFL Draft prospect profile, I have chosen to focus on one of my favorite players in the entire draft. That man is Devon Achane. In my eyes, he is easily one of this draft’s most electric play-makers. He would give the Denver Broncos a much needed boost on offense and open up all sorts of interesting capabilities for Sean Payton’s offense.

Devon Achane — Running Back — Texas A&M

Height: 5’8 1/2” Weight: 188 lbs.

Bench Press: N/A reps | Arm Length: 29” | Hands: 8 1/2”

40 Yard Dash: 4.32 | 3 Cone Drill: 7.05 | 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.46

A highly-touted four-star recruit, Achane was a multi-sport star in both track and football. As a prospect, he embarked on one of the greatest high school performances in gridiron history with nearly 7,000 all purpose yards and 110 total touchdowns.

His prep success continued into the collegiate ranks, where he quickly became a focal point in their offensive endeavors. In three years with the Aggies, he amassed 2,376 rushing yards on 369 carries and 21 touchdowns. As a receiver, he also proved his worth with 65 catches for 554 yards and five touchdowns. He also showed plus special teams capability by returning 20 kicks for 613 yards, two touchdowns, and a 30.7 yards per return average.

Very few players in the country have the play-making ability he possesses, which is one of the reasons he is being discussed as a high pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Let’s take a deeper dive into Achane as a player and what he would bring to the Broncos franchise if they were fortunate enough to select him.

Film Room and Highlights

Scouting Report

Positives: All-word speed who easily leaves defenders standing idle in his rear view mirror. Big play threat who averaged nearly 6.5 yards per carry over the course of his career. Plus capability to extend runs to the perimeter. Top-tier ability to create space for himself and the open field. Despite being undersized, gives it his all and is a productive inside runner. Quick and smooth cutter like a knife through butter. Versatile threat as a receiver in the backfield and lined up in the slot. Secure ball carrier who doesn’t put the ball on the ground. Special teams potential with multiple kicks returned for touchdown in his collegiate career.

Negatives: Small stature will relegate him to a role-player in the NFL. Lacks power to routinely break tackles at the NFL level. Lapses in concentration have lead to occasional drops as a passer. At times it seems like he is planning his next move before the reception is reeled in. Will need to prove his worth as a pass protector and improve his blitz diagnosis.

Overall: Top 75 selection.

Achane’s Fit With the Broncos

The Denver Broncos already have thunder with a [recovering] Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine in their backfield, but what they really could use is top-tier athleticism and receiving ability to add juice to their offense.

There is no doubt that Achane’s small size is a concern, but few players in this draft possess the game-breaking ability. While most fans would devalue a player given some of the aforementioned concerns, I believe he merits consideration for the Broncos if available in the early third round.

When you have the ability to take it to the house on any given play, a team is going to draft you sooner than later. He would be able to come in and compete immediately as a returner, but also give Sean Payton one of the draft’s most electric ball carriers to wreak havoc on defenses for years to come.