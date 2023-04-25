What is your bold prediction for the Broncos’ in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Denver Broncos only have five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft — but that doesn’t mean they won’t make some moves.

Fortune favors the bold. A reality exists where they trade up from their third-round pick and attempt to land a Top 50 player on their board. That same reality could include a trade down from their second third-round selection in order to recoup capital given up in the scenario above.

Up and down. A myriad of moves across the board that give them endless potentialities. This forthcoming Broncos draft could have more fireworks than you think.

Teams and coaches covet certain players. So why wouldn’t the Broncos be interested in landing one of their favorite prospects if they are within reasonable striking distance? While I’m all about the Broncos acquiring more picks, I’m a firm believer in Sean Payton and George Paton being aggressive to get guys they think can excel immediately.

The scenarios are endless. The trade possibilities are numerous. Over the course of the entire off-season, trade rumors regarding wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy were rampant. Thought it has been reported no team is willing to meet Denver’s asking price thus far, that doesn’t mean the price won’t be adjusted to get a deal done.

Maybe they are part of a trade that catapults Denver up the draft boards. Who knows?Perhaps the Broncos shock the world and shake up this year’s draft by acquiring a first-round selection. Now wouldn’t that be something?

Dream big and great things can happen. Here are the Mile High Report staff’s bold [or not so bold] predictions for how the Broncos end up maneuvering this year’s draft.

Trades are on the horizon. A majority of our staff members think Denver is poised to be very active in this year’s draft.

Tim Lynch:

I think they trade Courtland Sutton for a late second round pick. That’s my big guess on a draft-day move.

Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann:

Bold prediction? They trade both third-round picks to move up into the second (but frankly, I hope they don’t do that; I prefer they stay with the two at the top of the third unless there’s a player they REALLY want and know he’ll be gone).

Sadaraine:

I think the Broncos swing two trades in the draft to gain picks. No clue who or what round, but I see them trying to gain for sure.

Ross Allen:

Not Courtland Sutton, but Justin Simmons gets dealt on draft night and puts the Broncos back into the first round. [I hope this doesn’t happen though.]

While some offered the ideas about trade, some writers were more interested in making a prediction on who they will select with their picks and positions they’d target.

Christopher Hart:

Sean Payton gets his X-Factor on offense when they draft Texas A&M sensation Devon Achane. I’d absolutely love it if that happens. Additionally, I think the Broncos wind up dealing Courtland Sutton and believe they target a receiver on Day 2. Ole Miss prospect Jonathan Mingo comes to mind. Last but not least, I wouldn’t be surprised if Denver goes offense three times in a row and finds themselves a tight end. It’s a deep position and they’ve done their diligence in the pre-draft process.

I’m taking a philosophy that applies Denver setting it’s offense up with a more weapons regardless of Russell Wilson’s future. Additionally, one that focuses on positions where Sean Payton has proven to get quality production out of. Denver invested in multiple high-profile offensive linemen in free agency. The next move is adding more playmakers. That’s how I see it playing out.

Scotty Payne:

I’ll say Sean Payton drafts QB Jake Haener.

And a few think the Broncos stand pat and don’t make any moves at all.

Adam Malnati:

Zero big names are moved. The Broncos might try and make a move or two for picks in the future, but I think they stay with the vets they have. (Pretty sure this won’t happen, but that’s what makes it bold, I guess).

Ian St. Clair:

The Broncos don’t do anything. They make no trades of players or picks. And now, of course, the opposite will happen.

Once again, thank you for reading and I hope you have enjoyed our NFL Draft Roundtable Discussions. Now it’s up to you to share biggest takes for Denver’s draft aspirations. Head to the comments section and give us your boldest predictions for the Broncos’ 2023 NFL Draft endeavors.