Who is one prospect you are banging the table for the Broncos to draft?

With our first two installments of our 2023 NFL Draft Roundtable Discussions, we focused on the positions the Denver Broncos must address early, and the ones they should forego utilizing an early selection on.

Now it’s time to steer the discussion in another area. Everyone across Broncos Country has a favorite prospect. So I asked our staff to give their thoughts on one player they would love Denver to select.

Christopher Hart:

The Broncos’ offense has been absolutely putrid for ages now. A lot of the selections former general manager John Elway made at skill positions haven’t panned out as we all hoped. And the jury is still out on some of George Paton’s picks in that regard. With Sean Payton coming to Denver, fans of this franchise can finally have some hope and optimism that the offense can finally turn it around. I’ve been quite vocal in articles and podcasts on Denver needing to find a few rookie contributors who can compete right away. Prospects that can get immediate reps and help the team. When I think of what the Broncos’ offense is missing—it’s a dynamic playmaker who is a threat to take it the distance when the ball is in his hands. Now what player in this year’s NFL Draft fits that bill? It is Texas A&M star running back Devon Achane. The size concerns are warranted, but nobody else in this draft is as electric as him. He has speed you cannot teach. He runs well, he catches the ball, and has been a great kick returner. His capability to contribute early-on in those three facets make him one of the best players the Broncos could draft. I think with Payton’s creative genius on the offensive side of the ball, he would find a way to utilize Achane and get him to produce well as a rookie. That’s the guy I’m banging the table for. No doubt about it. I hope Denver drafts him.

Long-time Mile High Report analyst Scotty Payne has always done a tremendous job with his NFL Draft prospect reports and information amalgamation. He is so excited about this year’s draft, he gave us a long list of players he would love to see them pick.

Scotty Payne:

I’m giving you a list. Sue me. In no specific order: RB Israel Abaninkanda, CB Tyrique Stevenson, CB Julius Brents, RB Tank Bigsby, WR Marvin Mims, WR Rashee Rice, RB Devon Achane, EDGE Will McDonald IV, DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, TE Sam LaPorta, RB Zach Charbonnet, EDGE Derick Hall. I’d be happy if the Broncos were able to draft any of those guys.

Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann:

I don’t know the players like Scotty, but since Will McDonald IV made his list, I will bang the table for him. For one thing, he’s an edge rusher, and I love me some edge rushers. Second, Dane Brugler has a second-round grade on him, so that seems like great value if for some reason we could get him - even trading up for him. Finally, he hails from my alma mater, Iowa State (a school that plays “Juicy Wiggle” whenever they score a touchdown), so that’s a plus. Go get him, Payton!

And some of our staff members left their answers short and sweet.

Sadaraine:

Listen to Scotty on this one. I don’t watch sub-standard forms of football (aka college football).

Ross Allen:

Unlike Scotty, I really only have one. Julius Brents—pretty please.

So Broncos Country and Mile High Report family, who are you banging the table for the Broncos to draft? Sound off in the comments section and make your voice heard! Once again, thank you for participating and I hope you all enjoy this week’s draft.