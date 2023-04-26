Rodgers to the Jets reminds me of Manning to the Broncos

In 2012, the Denver Broncos signed Peyton Manning in a unique situation that led to an eventual Super Bowl championship.

When the Indianapolis Colts let Manning go, I remember writing a fan-shot open letter to them telling them just how big they screwed up.

You do NOT let go of franchise QBs / legends.

Here comes history back from the dead to teach this lesson once again. This time, it is going to be the Green Bay Packers who will learn.

Don’t get me wrong...these scenarios are not an apples-to-apples comparison. The Packers and Rodgers have been at odds in some way for a few years now. Rodgers is an older QB who should be retiring any moment now.

Aaron Rodgers has been The Green Bay Packers for 2 decades. I can’t help but think karma is on its way to Wisconsin as we speak.

And yet, here come the New York Jets swinging for the fences on a blockbuster trade.

As someone who went on this journey with Peyton Manning and as a fan of NFL football, I just want to wish the New York Jets the best of luck in the next couple of seasons (unless you are playing the Broncos, of course).

