2023 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos pre-draft depth chart

The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is just one day away and things are about to get interesting. As for the Broncos, they currently only have five draft picks and do not pick until the beginning of the third round. Now, that may change, but we should expect a good amount of new Denver Broncos players here in the coming days.

Before we get to that point, let us take a look at what the projected Denver Broncos depth chart looks like before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Denver Broncos offense Position Starters Backups Backups Backups Position Starters Backups Backups Backups QB Russell Wilson Jarrett Stidham Jarrett Guarantano RB Javonte Williams Samaje Perine Tony Jones Jr. Damarea Crockett Tyler Badie Tyreik McCallister FB Michael Burton WR Jerry Jeudy Marquez Callaway Brandon Johnson Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR Courtland Sutton K.J. Hamler Jalen Virgil WR Tim Patrick Kendall Hinton Montrell Washington TE Greg Dulcich Chris Manhertz Albert Okwuegbunam LT Garett Bolles Christian DiLauro Casey Tucker LG Ben Powers Will Sherman Parker Ferguson C Lloyd Cushenberry III Kyle Fuller Luke Wattenberg RG Quinn Meinerz Quinn Bailey RT Mike McGlinchey Isaiah Prince

Thoughts

The depth and talent at running back is lacking, especially when you factor in Javonte Williams knee injury. I believe we will see one back drafted with at least another added as an undrafted free agent.

The wide receiver position has plenty of depth but we shall see if any additions or subtractions happen during the draft.

I expect an addition at tight end with only three on the roster currently. Two of the three are receiving tight ends and Albert Okwuegbunam is at best, on the roster bubble. There is a some smoke out there about the Broncos selecting a tight end with one of their first picks, but we should expect multiple additions regardless.

The depth along the offensive line behind the starting five is not good. I could see multiple lineman drafted with another few added as undrafted free agents. I expect the emphasis on the offensive line to continue during the draft.

Denver Broncos defense Position Starters Backups Backups Backups Backups Position Starters Backups Backups Backups Backups LDE Zach Allen Eyioma Uwazurike Jordan Jackson NT D.J. Jones Mike Purcell RDE Jonathan Harris Matt Henningsen Elijah Garcia LOLB Baron Browning Nik Bonitto Jake Martin ILB Josey Jewell Justin Strnad Ray Wilborn ILB Alex Singleton Jonas Griffith ROLB Randy Gregory Jonathon Cooper Aaron Patrick Christopher Allen LCB Patrick Surtain II Ja'Quan McMillian SS Caden Sterns Delarrin Turner-Yell Devon Key FS Justin Simmons P.J. Locke RCB Damarri Mathis Tremon Smith Delonte Hood NB K'Waun Williams Essang Bassey Faion Hicks

Thoughts