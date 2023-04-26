2023 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos pre-draft depth chart

The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is just one day away and things are about to get interesting. As for the Denver Broncos, they currently only have five draft picks and do not pick until the beginning of the third round. Now, that may change, but we should expect a good amount of new Denver Broncos players here in the coming days.
Before we get to that point, let us take a look at what the projected Denver Broncos depth chart looks like before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Denver Broncos offense
|Position
|Starters
|Backups
|Backups
|Backups
|Position
|Starters
|Backups
|Backups
|Backups
|QB
|Russell Wilson
|Jarrett Stidham
|Jarrett Guarantano
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|Samaje Perine
|Tony Jones Jr.
|Damarea Crockett Tyler Badie Tyreik McCallister
|FB
|Michael Burton
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|Marquez Callaway
|Brandon Johnson
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|K.J. Hamler
|Jalen Virgil
|WR
|Tim Patrick
|Kendall Hinton
|Montrell Washington
|TE
|Greg Dulcich
|Chris Manhertz
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|LT
|Garett Bolles
|Christian DiLauro
|Casey Tucker
|LG
|Ben Powers
|Will Sherman
|Parker Ferguson
|C
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|Kyle Fuller
|Luke Wattenberg
|RG
|Quinn Meinerz
|Quinn Bailey
|RT
|Mike McGlinchey
|Isaiah Prince
Thoughts
- The depth and talent at running back is lacking, especially when you factor in Javonte Williams knee injury. I believe we will see one back drafted with at least another added as an undrafted free agent.
- The wide receiver position has plenty of depth but we shall see if any additions or subtractions happen during the draft.
- I expect an addition at tight end with only three on the roster currently. Two of the three are receiving tight ends and Albert Okwuegbunam is at best, on the roster bubble. There is a some smoke out there about the Broncos selecting a tight end with one of their first picks, but we should expect multiple additions regardless.
- The depth along the offensive line behind the starting five is not good. I could see multiple lineman drafted with another few added as undrafted free agents. I expect the emphasis on the offensive line to continue during the draft.
Denver Broncos defense
|Position
|Starters
|Backups
|Backups
|Backups
|Backups
|Position
|Starters
|Backups
|Backups
|Backups
|Backups
|LDE
|Zach Allen
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|Jordan Jackson
|NT
|D.J. Jones
|Mike Purcell
|RDE
|Jonathan Harris
|Matt Henningsen
|Elijah Garcia
|LOLB
|Baron Browning
|Nik Bonitto
|Jake Martin
|ILB
|Josey Jewell
|Justin Strnad
|Ray Wilborn
|ILB
|Alex Singleton
|Jonas Griffith
|ROLB
|Randy Gregory
|Jonathon Cooper
|Aaron Patrick
|Christopher Allen
|LCB
|Patrick Surtain II
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|SS
|Caden Sterns
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|Devon Key
|FS
|Justin Simmons
|P.J. Locke
|RCB
|Damarri Mathis
|Tremon Smith
|Delonte Hood
|NB
|K'Waun Williams
|Essang Bassey
|Faion Hicks
Thoughts
- Defensive end likely is a need with either Matt Henningsen or Jonathan Harris penciled in as your starter right now. This could be a post-draft/pre-training camp veteran signing, but I would not be surprised to see the Broncos draft another lineman.
- There is a lot of depth at edge rusher, but more questions than answers. This draft is loaded with edge rushers and you can never have enough pass rushers in the NFL. So, I expect the Broncos to address this position during the draft and potentially with one of their first selections.
- I would not be surprised if they traded someone from their edge depth for some additional picks late in the draft.
- Inside linebacker remains mostly unchanged from last year, but keep an eye out for the Broncos to add a linebacker with cover skills during the draft.
- Cornerback depth is concerning and arguably the Broncos top need entering the draft. Another boundary corner is needed and potentially someone who can start early on. This is also a potential post-draft/pre-training camp veteran signing.
- The safety position overall is pretty solid but they could use some back end depth for some competition, but I do not expect any major additions here during the draft.
Loading comments...