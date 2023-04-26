2023 NFL Draft prospect profiles

Here is all of our scouting reports for the 2023 NFL Draft and how they could fit with the Denver Broncos.

It’s draft week and things get spicy on Thursday with the first round, but the Denver Broncos will need to wait (maybe) until the third round to begin their draft process. While we would have loved to cover some of the top prospects this year, it just didn’t make sense given where the Broncos sat on the draft board.

We ended up covering about 40 draft prospects this year and all of them should be players who could be around for at least that first third round pick for Denver.

Find all of our scouting reports here and be sure to follow Mile High Report all throughout the 2023 NFL Draft.

Draft Profiles