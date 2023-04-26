2023 NFL Draft prospect profiles

It’s draft week and things get spicy on Thursday with the first round, but the Denver Broncos will need to wait (maybe) until the third round to begin their draft process. While we would have loved to cover some of the top prospects this year, it just didn’t make sense given where the Broncos sat on the draft board.
We ended up covering about 40 draft prospects this year and all of them should be players who could be around for at least that first third round pick for Denver.
Find all of our scouting reports here and be sure to follow Mile High Report all throughout the 2023 NFL Draft.
Draft Profiles
- Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
- Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland
- Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
- Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
- Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
- Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
- Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
- Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
- Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
- Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
- Mike Morris, DL, Michigan
- Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia
- Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
- Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
- Tuli Tuipulotu, ED, USC
- Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
- Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
- Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma
- Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
- Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
- Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
- Andre Carter II, ED, Army
- Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
- Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina
- Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
- Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
- Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
- Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
- Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
- Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
- Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
- DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
- Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
- Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
- Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue
- Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
- Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky