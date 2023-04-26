Report: Broncos are in talks to re-sign safety Kareem Jackson

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos are in talks with veteran safety Kareem Jackson about a potential return. He notes that the Denver Broncos have offered the veteran safety a contract, but no agreement has happened as of now.

Klis talked to Jackson and he said that the Broncos offered him a contract a week ago, but the two sides have not come to an agreement as of yet. However, he indicated that he hopes they can come to an agreement here sooner or later.

The 35-year-old safety has played the last four seasons with the Broncos and now is looking to return for his fifth season with the team. This time, he will be joining Vance Joseph’s defense and adding depth to the Broncos' safety position.

During his four seasons with the Broncos, Jackson has played in 61 games and totaled 342 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 4 interceptions, 19 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble. This past season for the Broncos, he totaled 94 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections.

If re-signed by the Broncos, he would add some much-needed veteran depth to the Broncos' secondary and potentially start at safety for the fifth season in a row. With that said, Caden Sterns who has flashed upside when healthy could be pushing for that job during training camp. So, that will be a fun positional battle to watch throughout the summer if he does indeed re-sign.

This re-signing, if it does happen, will likely remove safety from the positions the Broncos will consider during the draft. They will have Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell, and now potentially Kareem Jackson.