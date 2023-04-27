2023 NFL Draft: Hart’s Broncos Mock Draft

With currently only five selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos are short on picks, but have plenty of needs to fill across the roster. As much as I think they could trade up to nab a top target, I’m opting on them trading back and getting some much needed capital to add a few more players to the squad. I’m also predicting a big trade involving one of their receivers.

The Denver Broncos trade #68 to the Jacksonville Jaguars for #88, #127 and #185 The Denver Broncos trade #108 and Courtland Sutton to the Baltimore Ravens for #86. The Denver Broncos trade #139 to Houston for #161 and #188.

Broncos Mock Draft 2023

#67 - Keeanu Benton, DT - Wisconsin

Defensive line might not be the team’s biggest need, but Benton’s one of this draft’s best trench defenders and the Broncos need to add to their rotation. He comes in and gets immediate reps as a rookie and can has the potential to be a fixture in on the defensive line for years to come. I think he’s a second-round talent. I’m hoping the Broncos get lucky and catch a break.

I can’t say enough good things about Keeanu Benton. So much twitch in his 310+ pound frame. pic.twitter.com/Mv7GDHhpz9 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 20, 2023

#86 - Jonathan Mingo, WR - Ole Miss

The Broncos strike a Day 2 draft deal with the Baltimore Ravens who add Courtland Sutton and a fourth-round pick in exchange for their third-round selection. With a stroke of luck, Mingo slips a bit on draft day and the Broncos areable to snag him. He’s a physical receiver with a fearless attitude. I like his ability to create over the middle of the field and think he is a great fit for Payton’s offense.

#88 - Tank Bigsby, RB - Auburn

With their pick acquired from the Jaguars, Denver continues to add to their offensive stockpile. The Broncos have done their diligence on Bigsby and are undoubtedly interested in the Tigers’ top-notch running back. He has workhorse back potential and is an asset in the receiving game. His selection gives them a player who can contribute immediately alongside Samaje Perine while Javonte Williams recovers from injury.

Per source, Broncos hosted Auburn RB Tank Bigsby on top 30 visit recently. Combined for 2,069 yds, 20 TDs, 51 catches previous 2 seasons. 5-11 1/2, 210, 4.56. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 14, 2023

#127 - Ricky Stromberg, C - Arkansas

For a third consecutive selection, the Broncos continue to revamp their offense. They added a running back and wide receiver earlier, now Lloyd Cushenberry gets competition at the center position. Stromberg is strong and stout at the point of attack, experienced, and was one of collegiate football’s best blockers in 2022. This would be a home run selection for the Broncos to start Day 3.

#161 - Davis Allen, TE - Clemson

When the rubber meets the road, I would expect Denver to take advantage of tight end earlier, but Clemson product Davis Allen is a behemoth at 6’6” and 245 pounds with intriguing upside. His big frame and play strength make him a formidable blocker at the point of attack, but he isn’t the most dynamic athlete.

Davis Allen might be one of the best blocking TEs in the class. Showed flashes at Clemson. At the Senior Bowl, he seals off Adebawore to open a hole for his RB. This is the type of TE Rams are missing in the offense. pic.twitter.com/jzn9d99hTC — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) April 26, 2023

#185 - Aiden O’Connell, QB - Purdue

Since Peter King linked O’Connell to the Broncos, let’s just roll with him in this mock draft. He’s an intelligent player who has a lot of experience. Reports are he had one of the highest Wonderlic Scores in this year’s draft at the position.

His primary strengths are short-and-intermediate accuracy, but his average arm strength leaves a bit to be desired on deep throws. He isn’t incredibly mobile, but has enough athleticism to make some plays outside the pocket. If Payton wants to bring a guy into the QB room to groom, O’Connell makes some sense.

#188 - Alex Austin, CB - Oregon State

The Broncos could use some help at cornerback. Austin didn’t time well and that will cause him to fall, but was a solid performer for the Beavers and causes turnovers. I worry about his top-end and recovery speed, but he breaks up a lot of passes and has a confident on-field demeanor. Those two things are always a plus for defensive backs.

#195 - Jake Witt, OT - Northern Michigan

The Broncos finally take a shot on a developmental tackle who posted an incredible RAS. I’m going to be honest. I didn’t watch Northern Michigan play this season.