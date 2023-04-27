How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

The day has finally arrived. All of the same discussions day after day, week after week, have all now come to an end. After today, we’ll get to actually evaluate real Denver Broncos rookies for 2023. Denver has just five picks between rounds three and six, but we should expect them to make some moves either to accumulate more picks or to jump up to secure a player they covet.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins tonight in Kansas City, Missouri. Here are the nuts and bolts of the next three days of draft mania.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday April 27th at 6 p.m. Mountain

Time per pick: 10 minutes

TV channels: ESPN, ABC, & NFL Network

Streaming: NFL.com, WatchESPN, ESPN App

Broncos: With no picks on Day 1, there will be no press conference.

Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3

When: Friday April 28th at 5 p.m. Mountain

Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3

TV channels: ESPN, ABC, & NFL Network

Streaming: NFL.com, WatchESPN, ESPN App

Broncos: George Paton and Sean Payton to meet with press after Day 2.

Day 3: Rounds 4 through 7

When: Saturday April 29th at 10 a.m. Mountain

Time per pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6; 4 minutes for round 7

TV channels: ESPN, ABC, & NFL Network

Streaming: NFL.com, WatchESPN, ESPN App

Broncos: George Paton and Sean Payton to meet with press after Day 3.

What time do the Broncos pick in Round 1?

They don’t.

Barring a mega trade tonight, the Denver Broncos will not be making a selection on Day 1. In fact, they won’t even be picking early in Day 2. Thanks to the Russell Wilson trade, we won’t see the Broncos come onto the clock until early in the third round on Friday. However, there could be a trade and the possibility of that might be rather high.

Broncos Draft Order Draft round Overall number How acquired Draft round Overall number How acquired 3rd 67 via Indianapolis Colts 3rd 68 Own pick 4th 108 Own pick 5th 139 Own pick 6th 195 via Pittsburgh Steelers

Mile High Report draft previews

Heading into this weekend, I would say the biggest needs the team has right now would be at the following positions: running back, defensive line, cornerback, offensive line, tight end, and safety. In that order.

Broncos’ mock drafts

NFL Draft profiles

We have been busy trying to cover as many prospects as possible that could be available for the Denver Broncos first few picks in the third round. We ended up getting 40 total draft profiles ready ahead of the NFL draft. You can review the list of players we covered here.

Mile High Broncos Podcast Network

Now more than ever, we need your support for our podcast network. While we all still write here for Mile High Report, the podcast network was released from Vox Media earlier this year. We’ve teamed up with Fans First Sports Network and will be covering the Broncos over there on our own with no affiliation with MHR or Vox Media. Our team has plenty of pre-draft content for you on all of the major podcast carriers. We’d love to get your feedback as we look to improve our podcast coverage for Broncos Country.

Find us on ApplePodcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Must read draft coverage

Hart’s Big Draft Board

Mile High Report’s big board was compiled by Chris Hart. These are players we should expect to be long gone by the time the Broncos show up in the third round.

Offensive big board

Defensive big board

In our DraftKings Sportsbook Reacts survey, most NFL fans assume the Carolina Panthers will select Bryce Young with the number one overall pick.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

2023 NFL Draft order - Round 1

Here is the full NFL Draft order for the first round, which will likely change many times by the end of tonight.

*Full round-by-round draft order