In an unsurprising outcome, our DraftKings Reacts survey ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft went down in flames as only 25% of you want to see the Denver Broncos trade back into the first or second rounds.

I was one of those who voted yes, because I could see the team finding a trade partner for Courtland Sutton that would move them back into the latter half of the second round. DNVR’s Zac Stevens said he was 90-95% confident a trade up was going to happen, so we’ll have to see.

I highly doubt they will find a trade partner for Jerry Jeudy’s asking price and, frankly, I’m okay with that. He seemed to bring it all together down the stretch last season and I’d love to see what Sean Payton has in store for him next season.

Hindsight is 20-20, but I kind of wish I had ran two polls. One for the first round trade idea and one for the second round trade idea, but oh well. Too late now! It’s go time. Even without a Broncos pick tonight, I feel like its Christmas morning!

