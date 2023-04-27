2023 NFL Draft Final Results: Pick by pick

Welcome to the 2023 NFL Draft! Scroll down for the final draft results.

Day 1: For the second consecutive draft, the Denver Broncos will not have a first-round pick to play with. In fact, they don’t even have a second-round pick either. The Russell Wilson trade has its final payments due this weekend, but that doesn’t mean we can’t sit back and enjoy ourselves as the rest of the league does its thing.

Like we do every draft, we will be covering every single pick in the first round live and offering up instant analysis as we go. We’re also going to cover every single pick for all seven rounds here as well, so stay tuned. We’ve got all the coverage you need for the Broncos and the 2023 NFL Draft!

Day 2: The Broncos will finally dip a toe in the NFL Draft waters tonight as they have back-to-back selections very early in the third round. They have plenty of needs, so George Paton and Sean Payton may be looking to select the best player available in one of those key areas. I think they could look at taking a running back today, but don’t rule out offensive line, tight end, cornerback, or defensive line either. I wouldn’t rule out a trade either!

The Broncos ended up trading up a few spots to the last pick of the second round where they picked Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. They decided to add to a position group that is supposedly already stacked. Then a few picks later, they looked to bring in a coverage linebacker that could potentially handle Travis Kelce on Sunday’s in Drew Sanders from Arkansas.

The trades weren’t done there! They gave up a 2024 third-round pick and their fourth-round pick this year to the Seattle Seahawks to move back into the third-round to select defensive back Riley Moss out of Iowa.

Day 3: Denver entered the final day with just two remaining draft picks, both in the sixth round. They have a fairly crowded wide receiver room, so perhaps we see another draft-day trade involving a player this time. A report noted that Denver had taken some calls about trading their wide receivers, but no team was willing to part with the picks required.

When the sixth round finally rolled in, the Broncos made their first pick of the day by taking Boise State safety JL Skinner with the 183rd overall pick. With their second sixth round pick, Sean Payton traded the 195th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints for the 257th overall pick in the seventh round while also picking up former third-round tight end Adam Trautman. Their final pick at 257 was for Oregon center Alex Forsyth.

Here are the live results for the 2023 NFL Draft with some instant analysis for each pick along the way.

2023 NFL Draft Results

Second Round Pick Team Selection Position School Pick Team Selection Position School 32 Pittsburgh Steelers Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 33 Tennessee Titans Will Levis QB Kentucky 34 Detroit Lions Sam LaPorta TE Iowa 35 Las Vegas Raiders Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame 36 Los Angeles Rams Steve Avila C/G TCU 37 Seattle Seahawks Derrick Hall EDGE Auburn 38 Atlanta Falcons Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse 39 Carolina Panthers Jonathan Mingo WR Ole Miss 40 New Orleans Saints Isaiah Foskey DE Notre Dame 41 Arizona Cardinals BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU 42 Green Bay Packers Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State 43 New York Jets Joe Tippmann C Wisconsin 44 Indianapolis Colts Julius Brents CB Kansas State 45 Detroit Lions Brian Branch S Alabama 46 New England Patriots Keion White DE Georgia Tech 47 Washington Commanders Jartavius Martin CB Illinois 48 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State 49 Pittsburgh Steelers Keanu Benton DT Wisconsin 50 Green Bay Packers Jayden Reed WR Michigan State 51 Miami Dolphins Cam Smith CB South Carolina 52 Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA 53 Chicago Bears Gervon Dexter DL Florida 54 Los Angeles Chargers Tuli Tuipulotu. DT USC 55 Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice WR SMU 56 Chicago Bears Tyrique Stevenson CB Georgia 57 New York Giants John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota 58 Dallas Cowboys Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan 59 Buffalo Bills O'Cyrus Torrence. OT Florida 60 Cincinnati Bengals DJ Turner CB Michigan 61 Jacksonville Jaguars Brenton Strange TE Penn State 62 Houston Texans Juice Scruggs C Penn State 63 Denver Broncos Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma

Third Round Pick Team Selection Position School Pick Team Selection Position School 64 Chicago Bears Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina 65 Philadelphia Eagles Tyler Steen OT Alabama 66 Philadelphia Eagles Sydney Brown S Illinois 67 Denver Broncos Drew Sanders LB Arkansas 68 Detroit Lions Hendon Hooker QB Virginia Tech 69 Houston Texans Tank Dell WR Houston 70 Las Vegas Raiders Byron Young DL Alabama 71 New Orleans Saints Kendre Miller RB TCU 72 Arizona Cardinals Garrett Williams CB Syracuse 73 New York Giants Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee 74 Cleveland Browns Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee 75 Atlanta Falcons Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State 76 New England Patriots Marte Mapu S Sacramento State 77 Los Angeles Rams Byron Young EDGE Tennessee 78 Green Bay Packers Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State 79 Indianapolis Colts Josh Downs WR North Carolina 80 Carolina Panthers DJ Johnson LB Oregon 81 Tennessee Titans Tajae Spears RB Tulane 82 Tampa Bay Buccaneers YaYa Diaby LB Louisville 83 Denver Broncos Riley Moss CB Iowa 84 Miami Dolphins Devon Achane RB Texas A&M 85 Los Angeles Chargers Daiyan Henley LB Washington State 86 Baltimore Ravens Trenton Simpson LB Clemson 87 San Francisco 49ers Ji'Ayir Brown S Penn State 88 Jacksonville Jaguars Tank Bigsby RB Auburn 89 Los Angeles Rams Kobie Turner DT Wake Forest 90 Dallas Cowboys DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas 91 Buffalo Bills Dorian Williams LB Tulane 92 Kansas City Chiefs Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma 93 Pittsburgh Steelers Darnell Washington TE Georgia 94 Arizona Cardinals Michael Wilson WR Stanford 95 Cincinnati Bengals Jordan Battle DB Alabama 96 Detroit Lions Brodric Martin DT Western Kentucky 97 Washington Commanders Ricky Stromberg C Arkansas 98 Cleveland Browns Siaki Ika DT Baylor 99 San Francisco 49ers Jake Moody K Michigan 100 Las Vegas Raiders Tre Tucker WR Cincinnati 101 San Francisco 49ers Cameron Latu TE Alabama 102 Minnesota Vikings Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Fourth Round Pick Team Selection Position School Pick Team Selection Position School 103 New Orleans Saints Nick Saldiveri OL Old Dominion 104 Las Vegas Raiders Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland 105 Philadelphia Eagles Kelee Ringo CB Georgia 106 Indianapolis Colts Blake Freeland OT BYU 107 New England Patriots Jake Andrews C Troy 108 Seattle Seahawks Anthony Bradford OL LSU 109 Houston Texans Dylan Horton EDGE TCU 110 Indianapolis Colts Adetomiwa Adebawore DT Northwestern 111 Cleveland Browns Dawand Jones OT Ohio State 112 New England Patriots Chad Ryland K Maryland 113 Atlanta Falcons Clark Phillips III CB Utah 114 Carolina Panthers Chandler Zavala OL North Carolina State 115 Chicago Bears Roschon Johnson RB Texas 116 Green Bay Packers Colby Wooden DE Auburn 117 New England Patriots Sidy Sow OL Eastern Michigan 118 Washington Commanders Braeden Daniels OL Utah 119 Kansas City Chiefs Chamarri Conner CB Virginia Tech 120 New York Jets Carter Warren OT Pittsburgh 121 Jacksonville Jaguars Ventrell Miller LB Florida 122 Arizona Cardinals Jon Gaines II OL UCLA 123 Seattle Seahawks Cameron Young DT Mississippi State 124 Baltimore Ravens Tavius Robinson EDGE Mississippi 125 Los Angeles Chargers Derius Davis WR TSU 126 Cleveland Browns Isaiah McGuire DE Missouri 127 New Orleans Saints Jake Haener QB Fresno State 128 Los Angeles Rams Stetson Bennett QB Georgia 129 Dallas Cowboys Viliami Fehoko Jr. DE San Jose State 130 Jacksonville Jaguars Tyler Lacy DE Oklahoma State 131 Cincinnati Bengals Charlie Jones WR Purdue 132 Pittsburgh Steelers Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin 133 Chicago Bears Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati 134 Minnesota Vikings Jay Ward CB LSU 135 Las Vegas Raiders Aidan O'Connell QB Purdue

Fifth Round Pick Team Selection Position School Pick Team Selection Position School 136 Jacksonville Jaguars Yasir Abdullah LB Louisville 137 Washington Commanders KJ Henry EDGE Clemson 138 Indianapolis Colts Darius Rush CB South Carolina 139 Arizona Cardinals Clayton Tune QB Houston 140 Cleveland Browns Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA 141 Minnesota Vikings Jaquelin Roy DT LSU 142 Cleveland Browns Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern 143 New York Jets Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh 144 New England Patriots Atonio Mafi OL UCLA 145 Carolina Panthers Jammie Robinson S Florida State 146 New Orleans Saints Jordan Howden S Minnesota 147 Tennessee Titans Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati 148 Chicago Bears Noah Sewell LB Oregon 149 Green Bay Packers Sean Clifford QB Penn State 150 Buffalo Bills Justin Shorter WR Florida 151 Seattle Seahawks Mike Morris DE Michigan 152 Detroit Lions Colby Sorsdal OT William & Mary 153 Tampa Bay Buccaneers SirVocea Dennis LB Pittsburgh 154 Seattle Seahawks Olu Oluwatimi CB Michigan 155 San Francisco 49ers Darrell Luter Jr. DB South Alabama 156 Los Angeles Chargers Jordan McFadden OL Clemson 157 Baltimore Ravens Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford 158 Indianapolis Colts Daniel Scott S California 159 Green Bay Packers Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia 160 Jacksonville Jaguars Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M 161 Los Angeles Rams Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State 162 Indianapolis Colts Will Mallory TE Miami 163 Cincinnati Bengals Chase Brown RB Illinois 164 Minnesota Vikings Jaren Hall QB BYU 165 Chicago Bears Terell Smith CB Minnesota 166 Kansas City Chiefs BJ Thompson EDGE Stephen F. Austin State 167 Houston Texans Henry To'oTo'o LB Alabama 168 Arizona Cardinals Owen Pappoe LB Auburn 169 Dallas Cowboys Asim Richards OT North Carolina 170 Las Vegas Raiders Christopher Smith II S Georgia 171 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Payne Durham TE Purdue 172 New York Giants Eric Gray RB Oklahoma 173 San Francisco 49ers Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia 174 Los Angeles Rams Warren McClendon Jr. OT Georgia 175 Los Angeles Rams Davis Allen TE Clemson 176 Indianapolis Colts Evan Hull RB Northwestern 177 Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua WR BYU

Sixth Round Pick Team Selection Position School Pick Team Selection Position School 178 Dallas Cowboys Eric Scott Jr. CB Southern Mississippi 179 Green Bay Packers Karl Brooks DT Bowling Green 180 Arizona Cardinals Kei'Trel Clark CB Louisville 181 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Josh Hayes DB Kansas State 182 Los Angeles Rams Tre'Vius Tomlinson DB TCU 183 Denver Broncos J.L. Skinner S Boise State 184 New york Jets Zaire Barnes LB Western Michigan 185 Jacksonville Jaguars Parker Washington WR Penn State 186 Tennessee Titans Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland 187 New England Patriots Kayshon Boutte WR LSU 188 Philadelphia Eagles Tanner McKee QB Stanford 189 Los Angeles Rams Ochaun Mathis EDGE Nebraska 190 Cleveland Browns Luke Wypler C Ohio State 191 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trey Palmer WR Nebraska 192 New England Patriots Bryce Baringer P Michigan State 193 Washington Commanders Chris Rodriquez Jr. RB Kentucky 194 Kansas City Chiefs Keondre Coburn DT Texas 195 New Orleans Saints A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest 196 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jose Ramirez EDGE Eastern Michigan 197 Miami Dolphins Elijah Higgins WR Stanford 198 Seattle Seahawks Jerrick Reed II S New Mexico 199 Baltimore Ravens Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon 200 Los Angeles Chargers Scott Matlock DT Boise State 201 Houston Texans Jarrett Patterson C Notre Dame 202 Jacksonville Jaguars Christian Braswell CB Rutgers 203 Las Vegas Raiders Amari Burney LB Florida 204 New York Jets Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU 205 Buffalo Bills Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State 206 Cincinnati Bengals Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton 207 Green Bay Packers Anders Carlson K Auburn 208 Jacksonville Jaguars Erick Hallett DB Pittsburgh 209 New York Giants Tre Hawkins III CB Old Dominion 210 New England Patriots Demario Douglas WR Liberty 211 Indianapolis Colts Titus Leo EDGE Wagner 212 Dallas Cowboys Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State 213 Arizona Cardinals Dante Stills DT West Virginia 214 New England Patriots Ameer Speed DB Michigan State 215 Los Angeles Rams Zach Evans RB Mississippi 216 San Francisco 49ers Dee Winters LB TCU 217 Cincinnati Bengals Brad Robbins P Michigan