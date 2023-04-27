 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Your 2023 Denver Broncos Draft Class!

Filed under:

2023 NFL Draft Final Results: Pick by pick

Every pick and every trade of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri will be updated live. Here are your full NFL Draft pick-by-pick results.

By Tim Lynch and Christopher Hart Updated
/ new
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the 2023 NFL Draft! Scroll down for the final draft results.

Day 1: For the second consecutive draft, the Denver Broncos will not have a first-round pick to play with. In fact, they don’t even have a second-round pick either. The Russell Wilson trade has its final payments due this weekend, but that doesn’t mean we can’t sit back and enjoy ourselves as the rest of the league does its thing.

Like we do every draft, we will be covering every single pick in the first round live and offering up instant analysis as we go. We’re also going to cover every single pick for all seven rounds here as well, so stay tuned. We’ve got all the coverage you need for the Broncos and the 2023 NFL Draft!

Broncos Shop

We have partnered with Homage to bring fans Denver Broncos apparel. Proceeds from sales go to help support the sites contributors and is not affiliated with Vox Media. We appreciate your support!

Day 2: The Broncos will finally dip a toe in the NFL Draft waters tonight as they have back-to-back selections very early in the third round. They have plenty of needs, so George Paton and Sean Payton may be looking to select the best player available in one of those key areas. I think they could look at taking a running back today, but don’t rule out offensive line, tight end, cornerback, or defensive line either. I wouldn’t rule out a trade either!

The Broncos ended up trading up a few spots to the last pick of the second round where they picked Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. They decided to add to a position group that is supposedly already stacked. Then a few picks later, they looked to bring in a coverage linebacker that could potentially handle Travis Kelce on Sunday’s in Drew Sanders from Arkansas.

The trades weren’t done there! They gave up a 2024 third-round pick and their fourth-round pick this year to the Seattle Seahawks to move back into the third-round to select defensive back Riley Moss out of Iowa.

Day 3: Denver entered the final day with just two remaining draft picks, both in the sixth round. They have a fairly crowded wide receiver room, so perhaps we see another draft-day trade involving a player this time. A report noted that Denver had taken some calls about trading their wide receivers, but no team was willing to part with the picks required.

When the sixth round finally rolled in, the Broncos made their first pick of the day by taking Boise State safety JL Skinner with the 183rd overall pick. With their second sixth round pick, Sean Payton traded the 195th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints for the 257th overall pick in the seventh round while also picking up former third-round tight end Adam Trautman. Their final pick at 257 was for Oregon center Alex Forsyth.

Here are the live results for the 2023 NFL Draft with some instant analysis for each pick along the way. Full Broncos futures available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL Draft Results

First Round

Pick Team Selection Position School Analysis
Pick Team Selection Position School Analysis
1 Carolina Panthers Bryce Young QB Alabama After catapulting to the first overall selection by making a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears several weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers finally get to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Frank Reich and the organization now have their quarterback of the future.
2 Houston Texans C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State The Houston Texans take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to be their quarterback of the future. Rampant speculation leading up to the draft had penciled in Tyree Wilson or Will Anderson at the selection, but Stroud is their guy. Houston still has the #12 overall pick to nab another top prospect.
3 Houston Texans Will Anderson Jr. OLB Alabama The Texans make a bold move up to #3 and take Alabama sensation Will Anderson. He is this year's most fearsome defender and will become one of the NFL's best pass rushers within several seasons. What an incredible move for Houston!
4 Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson QB Florida The Indianapolis Colts make a bold move and selection Florida Gators phenom Anthony Richardson. One of the most athletic quarterbacks in draft history, Richardson isn't the sum of all his parts, but could become a transcendent quarterback if all pans out.
5 Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois The Seattle Seahawks add Devon Witherspoon at corner to go alongside Tariq Woolen. Fantastic pick for the Seahawks, who now have the potential for one of the NFL's most impeccable secondaries.
6 Arizona Cardinals Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State After the Cardinals traded back with the Houston Texans to #12, they move back up to #6 overall and get Ohio State's Paris Johnson. He is this draft's best offensive tackle and they now have a stalwart prospect to develop Kyler Murray.
7 Las Vegas Raiders Tyree Wilson OLB Texas Tech Tyree Wilson might have the most potential out of any defensive line prospect in this year's draft. It's a smart choice for the Raiders who need a consistent threat up front to be a force in their trenches. Bummed he is going to the AFC West.
8 Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson RB Texas The Atlanta Falcons take Longhorns standout Bijan Robinson. Easily the draft's best playmaker, Robinson will be an impact player as a rookie and could become the league's most dynamic running back in short order. Love this selection for ATL!
9 Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Carter DL Georgia The Eagles trade up one spot and land Bulldogs standout Jalen Carter. Rumors surrounding his off-the-field demeanor had surfaced recently, but he flashes and elite skill set and should be a dynamic defender for Philadelphia's defensive front.
10 Chicago Bears Darnell Wright OT Tennessee Just a few weeks ago Darnell Wright was being talked of as a late first-round or early-second round selection. Now he is a Top 10 NFL Draft selection after being taken by the Chicago Bears. He is a brawler at the point of attack and has the finishing instinct you desire from an NFL tackle.
11 Tennessee Titans Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern Northwestern's Skoronski might not have the length to stick at tackle in the NFL, but he's a plus competitor and one of the draft's most well-rounded players. He is a safe pick for the Titans who need some attitude up front to fortify their offensive line. Very high floor for him and should be a good player for a long time.
12 Detroit Lions Jahmyr GIbbs RB Alabama The Lions throw the NFL landscape a curveball by taking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. I thought he was a first-round caliber player, but I never envisioned him being a Top 12 selection. He will be an instant contributor, but this seems a little wild to me!
13 Green Bay Packers Lukas Van Ness DE Iowa Lukas Van Ness is an absolute monster on the field. Phenomenal pick for the Packers whose defense was in need of a premier talent to create havoc in opposing team's backfields. I love this selection for Green Bay.
14 Pittsburgh Steelers Broderick Jones OT Georgia The Steelers give Kenny Pickett a new best friend by selecting Georgia's Broderick Jones. He's a top-flight tackle with good power, quick feet, and quality experience. Great selection for Pittsburgh.
15 New York Jets Will McDonald IV DE Iowa State Will McDonald IV was his conference's most elite pass rusher for several seasons. His production dipped this past year, but he was tasked to play multiple techniques. He became a better player and has dynamic bend and athleticism. Huge upside potential under Saleh's tutelage. Interesting pick.
16 Washington Commanders Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State Forbes is a plus athlete with tremendous length and ball skills. He has a small frame, but he's a premium cover corner who operates best in off and zone coverages where he can use his football intelligence to diagnose what the quarterback is doing. Interesting pick for the Commanders.
17 New England Patriots Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon Oregon's Christian Gonzalez is an incredible selection for the New England Patriots. He was ranked as a lot of pundits top-rated corners. He has the size, length, and speed you can't teach and is adept matching up with opposing receivers. I just wish he made a few more plays on the ball. If he can start taking it away more, the sky is the limit.
18 Detroit Lions Jack Campbell LB Iowa Dan Campbell meet Jack Campbell. The Lions get one of the draft's most productive and instinctual defenders. I love the way he plays. His tenacity is unmatched and has Pro-Bowl caliber talent. Good pick.
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Calijah Kancey DT Pitt Kancey's at his best as a penetrating defensive tackle getting to attack a single gap. He's undersized, but has elite get-off at the line of scrimmage and makes a lot of plays in the backfield.
20 Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State Jaxon Smith-Njigba had some hamstring injuries this past year, but he was a top target for the Buckeyes' offense the year prior. He can play anywhere in a receiving formation and has top-tier athletic traits and can throw himself open. That's a great pick for Seattle's offense.
21 Los Angeles Chargers Quentin Johnston WR TCU Quentin gives Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense another big-bodied receiver target. Good thing the Broncos have Patrick Surtain II to go against him for the foreseeable future. I like this pick for Tom Telesco's crew.
22 Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers WR Boston College Zay Flowers gives Lamar Jackson a top-tier threat who has world-class speed, yard-after-the-catch ability, and can make plays all over the field. He is a smooth separator, but had some drop issues in college, though proved he can experience a high volume of throws in his direction.
23 Minnesota Vikings Jordan Addison WR USC Jordan Addison's undersized, but he has inside-out flexibility and was one of college football's mosty dynamic receivers. He won't be a threat on contested catches, but he can work every level of a defense and gets himself open. Great option to pair with Justin Jefferson. Kind of surprised by this pick.
24 New York Giants Deonte Banks CB Maryland Deonte Banks might be the most athletic corner in this year's draft. His experience playing in multiple coverage schemes will lessen his length to impact, but he has occasional lapses of awareness and gave up some big plays. If he puts it all together he can become a lock down corner in the NFL.
25 Buffalo Bills Dalton Kincaid TE Utah The first tight end off the board in this year's draft is Dalton Kincaid. I love his athleticism and talent on the move. He has the ability to become one of the league's most productive tight ends and will be a huge target for Josh Allen and the Bills. Good pick.
26 Dallas Cowboys Mazi Smith DT Michigan Mazi Smith is 6'2 and 323 pounds and only 21 years old. He has some consistency issues and will have to be in a platoon role in the Cowboys' defensive front before he can be a full-time starter, but his physical profile could allow him to be a wrecking crew on their interior if he can improve.
27 Jacksonville Jaguars Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma Some NFL Draft insiders had stated Oklahoma's Anton Harrison could become a first-round pick. The Jaguars make that come true by getting him late in the first-round. The Sooners have generated some top-tier talent with Trent Williams, Orlando Brown, and Lane Johnson over the years and Harrison is the next man up. I like this pick for them.
28 Cincinnati Bengals Myles Murphy DE Clemson Clemson's Myles Murphy is a productive player who is equally good against the run as he is against the pass. He boasts long arms and plus traits teams covet at the position. But he still has a ways to go and will need some refinement. Pretty good value this late though.
29 New Orleans Saints Bryan Bresee DL Clemson Bresee is a long defensive tackle whose battle-tested and proven he can take on double-teams with efficiency. On the flip side, he has some medical concerns and was just an average producer. If he can stay healthy he should be a productive pro.
30 Philadelphia Eagles Nolan Smith DE Georgia The Eagles head down to Georgia and add another Bulldog defender to their ferocious defense. Smith is undersized, but his speed is unreal and he possesses one of the best get-offs from the line of scrimmage in this draft. Howie Roseman is destroying this draft.
31 Kansas City Chiefs Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE Kansas State The Kansas City Chiefs finish out round one by taking homegrown product Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He is a better pass rusher than he is a run defender, but he has the size to continue to get bigger and the drive to become more consistent. Staying local must be a dream come true for him. Sneaky good pick for KC.

Second Round

Pick Team Selection Position School
Pick Team Selection Position School
32 Pittsburgh Steelers Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
33 Tennessee Titans Will Levis QB Kentucky
34 Detroit Lions Sam LaPorta TE Iowa
35 Las Vegas Raiders Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame
36 Los Angeles Rams Steve Avila C/G TCU
37 Seattle Seahawks Derrick Hall EDGE Auburn
38 Atlanta Falcons Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse
39 Carolina Panthers Jonathan Mingo WR Ole Miss
40 New Orleans Saints Isaiah Foskey DE Notre Dame
41 Arizona Cardinals BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU
42 Green Bay Packers Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State
43 New York Jets Joe Tippmann C Wisconsin
44 Indianapolis Colts Julius Brents CB Kansas State
45 Detroit Lions Brian Branch S Alabama
46 New England Patriots Keion White DE Georgia Tech
47 Washington Commanders Jartavius Martin CB Illinois
48 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State
49 Pittsburgh Steelers Keanu Benton DT Wisconsin
50 Green Bay Packers Jayden Reed WR Michigan State
51 Miami Dolphins Cam Smith CB South Carolina
52 Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA
53 Chicago Bears Gervon Dexter DL Florida
54 Los Angeles Chargers Tuli Tuipulotu. DT USC
55 Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice WR SMU
56 Chicago Bears Tyrique Stevenson CB Georgia
57 New York Giants John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota
58 Dallas Cowboys Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan
59 Buffalo Bills O'Cyrus Torrence. OT Florida
60 Cincinnati Bengals DJ Turner CB Michigan
61 Jacksonville Jaguars Brenton Strange TE Penn State
62 Houston Texans Juice Scruggs C Penn State
63 Denver Broncos Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma

Third Round

Pick Team Selection Position School
Pick Team Selection Position School
64 Chicago Bears Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina
65 Philadelphia Eagles Tyler Steen OT Alabama
66 Philadelphia Eagles Sydney Brown S Illinois
67 Denver Broncos Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
68 Detroit Lions Hendon Hooker QB Virginia Tech
69 Houston Texans Tank Dell WR Houston
70 Las Vegas Raiders Byron Young DL Alabama
71 New Orleans Saints Kendre Miller RB TCU
72 Arizona Cardinals Garrett Williams CB Syracuse
73 New York Giants Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
74 Cleveland Browns Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
75 Atlanta Falcons Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio State
76 New England Patriots Marte Mapu S Sacramento State
77 Los Angeles Rams Byron Young EDGE Tennessee
78 Green Bay Packers Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State
79 Indianapolis Colts Josh Downs WR North Carolina
80 Carolina Panthers DJ Johnson LB Oregon
81 Tennessee Titans Tajae Spears RB Tulane
82 Tampa Bay Buccaneers YaYa Diaby LB Louisville
83 Denver Broncos Riley Moss CB Iowa
84 Miami Dolphins Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
85 Los Angeles Chargers Daiyan Henley LB Washington State
86 Baltimore Ravens Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
87 San Francisco 49ers Ji'Ayir Brown S Penn State
88 Jacksonville Jaguars Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
89 Los Angeles Rams Kobie Turner DT Wake Forest
90 Dallas Cowboys DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas
91 Buffalo Bills Dorian Williams LB Tulane
92 Kansas City Chiefs Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma
93 Pittsburgh Steelers Darnell Washington TE Georgia
94 Arizona Cardinals Michael Wilson WR Stanford
95 Cincinnati Bengals Jordan Battle DB Alabama
96 Detroit Lions Brodric Martin DT Western Kentucky
97 Washington Commanders Ricky Stromberg C Arkansas
98 Cleveland Browns Siaki Ika DT Baylor
99 San Francisco 49ers Jake Moody K Michigan
100 Las Vegas Raiders Tre Tucker WR Cincinnati
101 San Francisco 49ers Cameron Latu TE Alabama
102 Minnesota Vikings Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Fourth Round

Pick Team Selection Position School
Pick Team Selection Position School
103 New Orleans Saints Nick Saldiveri OL Old Dominion
104 Las Vegas Raiders Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland
105 Philadelphia Eagles Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
106 Indianapolis Colts Blake Freeland OT BYU
107 New England Patriots Jake Andrews C Troy
108 Seattle Seahawks Anthony Bradford OL LSU
109 Houston Texans Dylan Horton EDGE TCU
110 Indianapolis Colts Adetomiwa Adebawore DT Northwestern
111 Cleveland Browns Dawand Jones OT Ohio State
112 New England Patriots Chad Ryland K Maryland
113 Atlanta Falcons Clark Phillips III CB Utah
114 Carolina Panthers Chandler Zavala OL North Carolina State
115 Chicago Bears Roschon Johnson RB Texas
116 Green Bay Packers Colby Wooden DE Auburn
117 New England Patriots Sidy Sow OL Eastern Michigan
118 Washington Commanders Braeden Daniels OL Utah
119 Kansas City Chiefs Chamarri Conner CB Virginia Tech
120 New York Jets Carter Warren OT Pittsburgh
121 Jacksonville Jaguars Ventrell Miller LB Florida
122 Arizona Cardinals Jon Gaines II OL UCLA
123 Seattle Seahawks Cameron Young DT Mississippi State
124 Baltimore Ravens Tavius Robinson EDGE Mississippi
125 Los Angeles Chargers Derius Davis WR TSU
126 Cleveland Browns Isaiah McGuire DE Missouri
127 New Orleans Saints Jake Haener QB Fresno State
128 Los Angeles Rams Stetson Bennett QB Georgia
129 Dallas Cowboys Viliami Fehoko Jr. DE San Jose State
130 Jacksonville Jaguars Tyler Lacy DE Oklahoma State
131 Cincinnati Bengals Charlie Jones WR Purdue
132 Pittsburgh Steelers Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin
133 Chicago Bears Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati
134 Minnesota Vikings Jay Ward CB LSU
135 Las Vegas Raiders Aidan O'Connell QB Purdue

Fifth Round

Pick Team Selection Position School
Pick Team Selection Position School
136 Jacksonville Jaguars Yasir Abdullah LB Louisville
137 Washington Commanders KJ Henry EDGE Clemson
138 Indianapolis Colts Darius Rush CB South Carolina
139 Arizona Cardinals Clayton Tune QB Houston
140 Cleveland Browns Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA
141 Minnesota Vikings Jaquelin Roy DT LSU
142 Cleveland Browns Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern
143 New York Jets Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh
144 New England Patriots Atonio Mafi OL UCLA
145 Carolina Panthers Jammie Robinson S Florida State
146 New Orleans Saints Jordan Howden S Minnesota
147 Tennessee Titans Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati
148 Chicago Bears Noah Sewell LB Oregon
149 Green Bay Packers Sean Clifford QB Penn State
150 Buffalo Bills Justin Shorter WR Florida
151 Seattle Seahawks Mike Morris DE Michigan
152 Detroit Lions Colby Sorsdal OT William & Mary
153 Tampa Bay Buccaneers SirVocea Dennis LB Pittsburgh
154 Seattle Seahawks Olu Oluwatimi CB Michigan
155 San Francisco 49ers Darrell Luter Jr. DB South Alabama
156 Los Angeles Chargers Jordan McFadden OL Clemson
157 Baltimore Ravens Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford
158 Indianapolis Colts Daniel Scott S California
159 Green Bay Packers Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia
160 Jacksonville Jaguars Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
161 Los Angeles Rams Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State
162 Indianapolis Colts Will Mallory TE Miami
163 Cincinnati Bengals Chase Brown RB Illinois
164 Minnesota Vikings Jaren Hall QB BYU
165 Chicago Bears Terell Smith CB Minnesota
166 Kansas City Chiefs BJ Thompson EDGE Stephen F. Austin State
167 Houston Texans Henry To'oTo'o LB Alabama
168 Arizona Cardinals Owen Pappoe LB Auburn
169 Dallas Cowboys Asim Richards OT North Carolina
170 Las Vegas Raiders Christopher Smith II S Georgia
171 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Payne Durham TE Purdue
172 New York Giants Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
173 San Francisco 49ers Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia
174 Los Angeles Rams Warren McClendon Jr. OT Georgia
175 Los Angeles Rams Davis Allen TE Clemson
176 Indianapolis Colts Evan Hull RB Northwestern
177 Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua WR BYU

Sixth Round

Pick Team Selection Position School
Pick Team Selection Position School
178 Dallas Cowboys Eric Scott Jr. CB Southern Mississippi
179 Green Bay Packers Karl Brooks DT Bowling Green
180 Arizona Cardinals Kei'Trel Clark CB Louisville
181 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Josh Hayes DB Kansas State
182 Los Angeles Rams Tre'Vius Tomlinson DB TCU
183 Denver Broncos J.L. Skinner S Boise State
184 New york Jets Zaire Barnes LB Western Michigan
185 Jacksonville Jaguars Parker Washington WR Penn State
186 Tennessee Titans Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland
187 New England Patriots Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
188 Philadelphia Eagles Tanner McKee QB Stanford
189 Los Angeles Rams Ochaun Mathis EDGE Nebraska
190 Cleveland Browns Luke Wypler C Ohio State
191 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trey Palmer WR Nebraska
192 New England Patriots Bryce Baringer P Michigan State
193 Washington Commanders Chris Rodriquez Jr. RB Kentucky
194 Kansas City Chiefs Keondre Coburn DT Texas
195 New Orleans Saints A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest
196 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jose Ramirez EDGE Eastern Michigan
197 Miami Dolphins Elijah Higgins WR Stanford
198 Seattle Seahawks Jerrick Reed II S New Mexico
199 Baltimore Ravens Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon
200 Los Angeles Chargers Scott Matlock DT Boise State
201 Houston Texans Jarrett Patterson C Notre Dame
202 Jacksonville Jaguars Christian Braswell CB Rutgers
203 Las Vegas Raiders Amari Burney LB Florida
204 New York Jets Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU
205 Buffalo Bills Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
206 Cincinnati Bengals Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton
207 Green Bay Packers Anders Carlson K Auburn
208 Jacksonville Jaguars Erick Hallett DB Pittsburgh
209 New York Giants Tre Hawkins III CB Old Dominion
210 New England Patriots Demario Douglas WR Liberty
211 Indianapolis Colts Titus Leo EDGE Wagner
212 Dallas Cowboys Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
213 Arizona Cardinals Dante Stills DT West Virginia
214 New England Patriots Ameer Speed DB Michigan State
215 Los Angeles Rams Zach Evans RB Mississippi
216 San Francisco 49ers Dee Winters LB TCU
217 Cincinnati Bengals Brad Robbins P Michigan

Seventh Round

Pick Team Selection Position School
Pick Team Selection Position School
218 Chicago Bears Travis Bell DT Kennesaw State
219 Detroit Lions Antoine Green WR North Carolina
220 New York Jets Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion
221 Indianapolis Colts Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
222 Minnesota Vikings DeWayne McBride RB UAB
223 Los Angeles Rams Ethan Evans P Wingate
224 Atlanta Falcons DeMarco Hellams S Alabama
225 Atlanta Falcons Jovaughn Gwyn OL South Carolina
226 Jacksonville Jaguars Cooper Hodges OT Appalachian State
227 Jacksonville Jaguars Raymond Vohasek DT North Carolina
228 Tennessee Titans Colton Dowell WR Tennessee-Martin
229 Baltimore Ravens Andrew Vorhees OL USC
230 Buffalo Bills Nick Broeker OL Mississippi
231 Las Vegas Raiders Nesta Jade Silvera DT Arizona State
232 Green Bay Packers Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky
233 Washington Commanders Andre Jones Jr. EDGE Louisiana
234 Los Angeles Rams Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State
235 Green Bay Packers Lew Nichols III RB Central Michigan
236 Indianapolis Colts Jake Witt OT Northern Michigan
237 Seattle Seahawks Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia
238 Miami Dolphins Ryan Hayes OT Michigan
239 Los Angeles Chargers Max Duggan QB TCU
240 Jacksonville Jaguars Derek Parish EDGE Houston
241 Pittsburgh Steelers Cory Trice Jr. CB Purdue
242 Green Bay Packers Anthony Johnson CB Virginia
243 New York Giants Jordon Riley DT Oregon
244 Dallas Cowboys Jalen Brooks WR South Carolina
245 New England Patriots Isaiah Bolden CB Jackson State
246 Cincinnati Bengals D.J. Ivey DB Miami
247 San Francisco 49ers Brayden Willis TE Oklahoma
248 Houston Texans Brandon Hill S Pittsburgh
249 Philadelphia Eagles Moro Ojomo DT Texas
250 Kansas City Chiefs Nic Jones CB Ball State
251 Pittsburgh Steelers Spencer Anderson OL Maryland
252 Buffalo Bills Alex Austin CB Oregon State
253 San Francisco 49ers Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
254 New York Giants Gervarrius Owens S Houston
255 San Francisco 49ers Jalen Graham LB Purdue
256 Green Bay Packers Grant DuBose WR Charlotte
257 Denver Broncos Alex Forsyth C Oregon
258 Chicago Bears Kendall Williamson DB Stanford
259 Los Angeles Rams Desjuan Johnson DE Toledo

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...