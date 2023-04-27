Welcome to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft! Scroll down for the live results.
For the second consecutive draft, the Denver Broncos will not have a first-round pick to play with. In fact, they don’t even have a second-round pick either. The Russell Wilson trade has its final payments due this weekend, but that doesn’t mean we can’t sit back and enjoy ourselves as the rest of the league does its thing.
Like we do every draft, we will be covering every single pick in the first round live and offering up instant analysis as we go. We’re also going to cover every single pick for all seven rounds here as well, so stay tuned. We’ve got all the coverage you need for the Broncos and the 2023 NFL Draft!
Here are the live results for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with some instant analysis for each pick along the way.
2023 NFL Draft Results
2023 NFL Draft Tracker: First Round
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|Analysis
|1
|Carolina Panthers
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama
|After catapulting to the first overall selection by making a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears several weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers finally get to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Frank Reich and the organization now have their quarterback of the future.
|2
|Houston Texans
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Ohio State
|The Houston Texans take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to be their quarterback of the future. Rampant speculation leading up to the draft had penciled in Tyree Wilson or Will Anderson at the selection, but Stroud is their guy. Houston still has the #12 overall pick to nab another top prospect.
|3
|Houston Texans
|Will Anderson Jr.
|OLB
|Alabama
|The Texans make a bold move up to #3 and take Alabama sensation Will Anderson. He is this year's most fearsome defender and will become one of the NFL's best pass rushers within several seasons. What an incredible move for Houston!
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Florida
|The Indianapolis Colts make a bold move and selection Florida Gators phenom Anthony Richardson. One of the most athletic quarterbacks in draft history, Richardson isn't the sum of all his parts, but could become a transcendent quarterback if all pans out.
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Illinois
|The Seattle Seahawks add Devon Witherspoon at corner to go alongside Tariq Woolen. Fantastic pick for the Seahawks, who now have the potential for one of the NFL's most impeccable secondaries.
|6
|Arizona Cardinals
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OT
|Ohio State
|After the Cardinals traded back with the Houston Texans to #12, they move back up to #6 overall and get Ohio State's Paris Johnson. He is this draft's best offensive tackle and they now have a stalwart prospect to develop Kyler Murray.
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Tyree Wilson
|OLB
|Texas Tech
|Tyree Wilson might have the most potential out of any defensive line prospect in this year's draft. It's a smart choice for the Raiders who need a consistent threat up front to be a force in their trenches. Bummed he is going to the AFC West.
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Texas
|The Atlanta Falcons take Longhorns standout Bijan Robinson. Easily the draft's best playmaker, Robinson will be an impact player as a rookie and could become the league's most dynamic running back in short order. Love this selection for ATL!
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jalen Carter
|DL
|Georgia
|The Eagles trade up one spot and land Bulldogs standout Jalen Carter. Rumors surrounding his off-the-field demeanor had surfaced recently, but he flashes and elite skill set and should be a dynamic defender for Philadelphia's defensive front.
|10
|Chicago Bears
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|Tennessee
|Just a few weeks ago Darnell Wright was being talked of as a late first-round or early-second round selection. Now he is a Top 10 NFL Draft selection after being taken by the Chicago Bears. He is a brawler at the point of attack and has the finishing instinct you desire from an NFL tackle.
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|Peter Skoronski
|OT
|Northwestern
|Northwestern's Skoronski might not have the length to stick at tackle in the NFL, but he's a plus competitor and one of the draft's most well-rounded players. He is a safe pick for the Titans who need some attitude up front to fortify their offensive line. Very high floor for him and should be a good player for a long time.
|12
|Detroit Lions
|Jahmyr GIbbs
|RB
|Alabama
|The Lions throw the NFL landscape a curveball by taking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. I thought he was a first-round caliber player, but I never envisioned him being a Top 12 selection. He will be an instant contributor, but this seems a little wild to me!
|13
|Green Bay Packers
|Lukas Van Ness
|DE
|Iowa
|Lukas Van Ness is an absolute monster on the field. Phenomenal pick for the Packers whose defense was in need of a premier talent to create havoc in opposing team's backfields. I love this selection for Green Bay.
|14
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|Georgia
|The Steelers give Kenny Pickett a new best friend by selecting Georgia's Broderick Jones. He's a top-flight tackle with good power, quick feet, and quality experience. Great selection for Pittsburgh.
|15
|New York Jets
|Will McDonald Jr.
|DE
|Iowa State
|Will McDonald Jr. was his conference's most elite pass rusher for several seasons. His production dipped this past year, but he was tasked to play multiple techniques. He became a better player and has dynamic bend and athleticism. Huge upside potential under Saleh's tutelage. Interesting pick.
|16
|Washington Commanders
|On the clock...
|17
|New England Patriots
|18
|Detroit Lions
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|25
|New York Giants
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|29
|New Orleans Saints
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
