Welcome to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft! Scroll down for the live results.

For the second consecutive draft, the Denver Broncos will not have a first-round pick to play with. In fact, they don’t even have a second-round pick either. The Russell Wilson trade has its final payments due this weekend, but that doesn’t mean we can’t sit back and enjoy ourselves as the rest of the league does its thing.

Like we do every draft, we will be covering every single pick in the first round live and offering up instant analysis as we go. We’re also going to cover every single pick for all seven rounds here as well, so stay tuned. We’ve got all the coverage you need for the Broncos and the 2023 NFL Draft!

Here are the live results for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with some instant analysis for each pick along the way. Full Broncos futures available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL Draft Results