2023 NFL Draft Results: Pick by pick

Welcome to the 2023 NFL Draft! Scroll down for the final draft results.
Day 1: For the second consecutive draft, the Denver Broncos will not have a first-round pick to play with. In fact, they don’t even have a second-round pick either. The Russell Wilson trade has its final payments due this weekend, but that doesn’t mean we can’t sit back and enjoy ourselves as the rest of the league does its thing.
Like we do every draft, we will be covering every single pick in the first round live and offering up instant analysis as we go. We’re also going to cover every single pick for all seven rounds here as well, so stay tuned. We’ve got all the coverage you need for the Broncos and the 2023 NFL Draft!
Day 2: The Broncos will finally dip a toe in the NFL Draft waters tonight as they have back-to-back selections very early in the third round. They have plenty of needs, so George Paton and Sean Payton may be looking to select the best player available in one of those key areas. I think they could look at taking a running back today, but don’t rule out offensive line, tight end, cornerback, or defensive line either. I wouldn’t rule out a trade either!
The Broncos ended up trading up a few spots to the last pick of the second round where they picked Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. They decided to add to a position group that is supposedly already stacked. Then a few picks later, they looked to bring in a coverage linebacker that could potentially handle Travis Kelce on Sunday’s in Drew Sanders from Arkansas.
The trades weren’t done there! They gave up a 2024 third-round pick and their fourth-round pick this year to the Seattle Seahawks to move back into the third-round to select defensive back Riley Moss out of Iowa.
Day 3: Denver entered the final day with just two remaining draft picks, both in the sixth round. They have a fairly crowded wide receiver room, so perhaps we see another draft-day trade involving a player this time. A report noted that Denver had taken some calls about trading their wide receivers, but no team was willing to part with the picks required.
When the sixth round finally rolled in, the Broncos made their first pick of the day by taking Boise State safety JL Skinner with the 183rd overall pick. With their second sixth round pick, Sean Payton traded the 195th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints for the 257th overall pick in the seventh round while also picking up former third-round tight end Adam Trautman. Their final pick at 257 was for Oregon center Alex Forsyth.
Here are the live results for the 2023 NFL Draft with some instant analysis for each pick along the way.
2023 NFL Draft Results
First Round
|1
|Carolina Panthers
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama
|After catapulting to the first overall selection by making a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears several weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers finally get to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Frank Reich and the organization now have their quarterback of the future.
|2
|Houston Texans
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Ohio State
|The Houston Texans take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to be their quarterback of the future. Rampant speculation leading up to the draft had penciled in Tyree Wilson or Will Anderson at the selection, but Stroud is their guy. Houston still has the #12 overall pick to nab another top prospect.
|3
|Houston Texans
|Will Anderson Jr.
|OLB
|Alabama
|The Texans make a bold move up to #3 and take Alabama sensation Will Anderson. He is this year's most fearsome defender and will become one of the NFL's best pass rushers within several seasons. What an incredible move for Houston!
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Florida
|The Indianapolis Colts make a bold move and selection Florida Gators phenom Anthony Richardson. One of the most athletic quarterbacks in draft history, Richardson isn't the sum of all his parts, but could become a transcendent quarterback if all pans out.
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Illinois
|The Seattle Seahawks add Devon Witherspoon at corner to go alongside Tariq Woolen. Fantastic pick for the Seahawks, who now have the potential for one of the NFL's most impeccable secondaries.
|6
|Arizona Cardinals
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OT
|Ohio State
|After the Cardinals traded back with the Houston Texans to #12, they move back up to #6 overall and get Ohio State's Paris Johnson. He is this draft's best offensive tackle and they now have a stalwart prospect to develop Kyler Murray.
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Tyree Wilson
|OLB
|Texas Tech
|Tyree Wilson might have the most potential out of any defensive line prospect in this year's draft. It's a smart choice for the Raiders who need a consistent threat up front to be a force in their trenches. Bummed he is going to the AFC West.
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Texas
|The Atlanta Falcons take Longhorns standout Bijan Robinson. Easily the draft's best playmaker, Robinson will be an impact player as a rookie and could become the league's most dynamic running back in short order. Love this selection for ATL!
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jalen Carter
|DL
|Georgia
|The Eagles trade up one spot and land Bulldogs standout Jalen Carter. Rumors surrounding his off-the-field demeanor had surfaced recently, but he flashes and elite skill set and should be a dynamic defender for Philadelphia's defensive front.
|10
|Chicago Bears
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|Tennessee
|Just a few weeks ago Darnell Wright was being talked of as a late first-round or early-second round selection. Now he is a Top 10 NFL Draft selection after being taken by the Chicago Bears. He is a brawler at the point of attack and has the finishing instinct you desire from an NFL tackle.
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|Peter Skoronski
|OT
|Northwestern
|Northwestern's Skoronski might not have the length to stick at tackle in the NFL, but he's a plus competitor and one of the draft's most well-rounded players. He is a safe pick for the Titans who need some attitude up front to fortify their offensive line. Very high floor for him and should be a good player for a long time.
|12
|Detroit Lions
|Jahmyr GIbbs
|RB
|Alabama
|The Lions throw the NFL landscape a curveball by taking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. I thought he was a first-round caliber player, but I never envisioned him being a Top 12 selection. He will be an instant contributor, but this seems a little wild to me!
|13
|Green Bay Packers
|Lukas Van Ness
|DE
|Iowa
|Lukas Van Ness is an absolute monster on the field. Phenomenal pick for the Packers whose defense was in need of a premier talent to create havoc in opposing team's backfields. I love this selection for Green Bay.
|14
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|Georgia
|The Steelers give Kenny Pickett a new best friend by selecting Georgia's Broderick Jones. He's a top-flight tackle with good power, quick feet, and quality experience. Great selection for Pittsburgh.
|15
|New York Jets
|Will McDonald IV
|DE
|Iowa State
|Will McDonald IV was his conference's most elite pass rusher for several seasons. His production dipped this past year, but he was tasked to play multiple techniques. He became a better player and has dynamic bend and athleticism. Huge upside potential under Saleh's tutelage. Interesting pick.
|16
|Washington Commanders
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|Mississippi State
|Forbes is a plus athlete with tremendous length and ball skills. He has a small frame, but he's a premium cover corner who operates best in off and zone coverages where he can use his football intelligence to diagnose what the quarterback is doing. Interesting pick for the Commanders.
|17
|New England Patriots
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|Oregon
|Oregon's Christian Gonzalez is an incredible selection for the New England Patriots. He was ranked as a lot of pundits top-rated corners. He has the size, length, and speed you can't teach and is adept matching up with opposing receivers. I just wish he made a few more plays on the ball. If he can start taking it away more, the sky is the limit.
|18
|Detroit Lions
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|Iowa
|Dan Campbell meet Jack Campbell. The Lions get one of the draft's most productive and instinctual defenders. I love the way he plays. His tenacity is unmatched and has Pro-Bowl caliber talent. Good pick.
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Calijah Kancey
|DT
|Pitt
|Kancey's at his best as a penetrating defensive tackle getting to attack a single gap. He's undersized, but has elite get-off at the line of scrimmage and makes a lot of plays in the backfield.
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Ohio State
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba had some hamstring injuries this past year, but he was a top target for the Buckeyes' offense the year prior. He can play anywhere in a receiving formation and has top-tier athletic traits and can throw himself open. That's a great pick for Seattle's offense.
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|TCU
|Quentin gives Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense another big-bodied receiver target. Good thing the Broncos have Patrick Surtain II to go against him for the foreseeable future. I like this pick for Tom Telesco's crew.
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Boston College
|Zay Flowers gives Lamar Jackson a top-tier threat who has world-class speed, yard-after-the-catch ability, and can make plays all over the field. He is a smooth separator, but had some drop issues in college, though proved he can experience a high volume of throws in his direction.
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|USC
|Jordan Addison's undersized, but he has inside-out flexibility and was one of college football's mosty dynamic receivers. He won't be a threat on contested catches, but he can work every level of a defense and gets himself open. Great option to pair with Justin Jefferson. Kind of surprised by this pick.
|24
|New York Giants
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Maryland
|Deonte Banks might be the most athletic corner in this year's draft. His experience playing in multiple coverage schemes will lessen his length to impact, but he has occasional lapses of awareness and gave up some big plays. If he puts it all together he can become a lock down corner in the NFL.
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Utah
|The first tight end off the board in this year's draft is Dalton Kincaid. I love his athleticism and talent on the move. He has the ability to become one of the league's most productive tight ends and will be a huge target for Josh Allen and the Bills. Good pick.
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|Mazi Smith
|DT
|Michigan
|Mazi Smith is 6'2 and 323 pounds and only 21 years old. He has some consistency issues and will have to be in a platoon role in the Cowboys' defensive front before he can be a full-time starter, but his physical profile could allow him to be a wrecking crew on their interior if he can improve.
|27
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Anton Harrison
|OT
|Oklahoma
|Some NFL Draft insiders had stated Oklahoma's Anton Harrison could become a first-round pick. The Jaguars make that come true by getting him late in the first-round. The Sooners have generated some top-tier talent with Trent Williams, Orlando Brown, and Lane Johnson over the years and Harrison is the next man up. I like this pick for them.
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Myles Murphy
|DE
|Clemson
|Clemson's Myles Murphy is a productive player who is equally good against the run as he is against the pass. He boasts long arms and plus traits teams covet at the position. But he still has a ways to go and will need some refinement. Pretty good value this late though.
|29
|New Orleans Saints
|Bryan Bresee
|DL
|Clemson
|Bresee is a long defensive tackle whose battle-tested and proven he can take on double-teams with efficiency. On the flip side, he has some medical concerns and was just an average producer. If he can stay healthy he should be a productive pro.
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Nolan Smith
|DE
|Georgia
|The Eagles head down to Georgia and add another Bulldog defender to their ferocious defense. Smith is undersized, but his speed is unreal and he possesses one of the best get-offs from the line of scrimmage in this draft. Howie Roseman is destroying this draft.
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|DE
|Kansas State
|The Kansas City Chiefs finish out round one by taking homegrown product Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He is a better pass rusher than he is a run defender, but he has the size to continue to get bigger and the drive to become more consistent. Staying local must be a dream come true for him. Sneaky good pick for KC.
Second Round
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|32
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Joey Porter Jr.
|CB
|Penn State
|33
|Tennessee Titans
|Will Levis
|QB
|Kentucky
|34
|Detroit Lions
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Iowa
|35
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Notre Dame
|36
|Los Angeles Rams
|Steve Avila
|C/G
|TCU
|37
|Seattle Seahawks
|Derrick Hall
|EDGE
|Auburn
|38
|Atlanta Falcons
|Matthew Bergeron
|OT
|Syracuse
|39
|Carolina Panthers
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Ole Miss
|40
|New Orleans Saints
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Notre Dame
|41
|Arizona Cardinals
|BJ Ojulari
|EDGE
|LSU
|42
|Green Bay Packers
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Oregon State
|43
|New York Jets
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|Wisconsin
|44
|Indianapolis Colts
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Kansas State
|45
|Detroit Lions
|Brian Branch
|S
|Alabama
|46
|New England Patriots
|Keion White
|DE
|Georgia Tech
|47
|Washington Commanders
|Jartavius Martin
|CB
|Illinois
|48
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Cody Mauch
|OT
|North Dakota State
|49
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Keanu Benton
|DT
|Wisconsin
|50
|Green Bay Packers
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Michigan State
|51
|Miami Dolphins
|Cam Smith
|CB
|South Carolina
|52
|Seattle Seahawks
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|UCLA
|53
|Chicago Bears
|Gervon Dexter
|DL
|Florida
|54
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Tuli Tuipulotu.
|DT
|USC
|55
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|SMU
|56
|Chicago Bears
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CB
|Georgia
|57
|New York Giants
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Minnesota
|58
|Dallas Cowboys
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|Michigan
|59
|Buffalo Bills
|O'Cyrus Torrence.
|OT
|Florida
|60
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DJ Turner
|CB
|Michigan
|61
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|Penn State
|62
|Houston Texans
|Juice Scruggs
|C
|Penn State
|63
|Denver Broncos
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Oklahoma
Third Round
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|64
|Chicago Bears
|Zacch Pickens
|DT
|South Carolina
|65
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tyler Steen
|OT
|Alabama
|66
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Sydney Brown
|S
|Illinois
|67
|Denver Broncos
|Drew Sanders
|LB
|Arkansas
|68
|Detroit Lions
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Virginia Tech
|69
|Houston Texans
|Tank Dell
|WR
|Houston
|70
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Byron Young
|DL
|Alabama
|71
|New Orleans Saints
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|TCU
|72
|Arizona Cardinals
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Syracuse
|73
|New York Giants
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Tennessee
|74
|Cleveland Browns
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Tennessee
|75
|Atlanta Falcons
|Zach Harrison
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|76
|New England Patriots
|Marte Mapu
|S
|Sacramento State
|77
|Los Angeles Rams
|Byron Young
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|78
|Green Bay Packers
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|South Dakota State
|79
|Indianapolis Colts
|Josh Downs
|WR
|North Carolina
|80
|Carolina Panthers
|DJ Johnson
|LB
|Oregon
|81
|Tennessee Titans
|Tajae Spears
|RB
|Tulane
|82
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|YaYa Diaby
|LB
|Louisville
|83
|Denver Broncos
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Iowa
|84
|Miami Dolphins
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Texas A&M
|85
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Washington State
|86
|Baltimore Ravens
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Clemson
|87
|San Francisco 49ers
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|S
|Penn State
|88
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|Auburn
|89
|Los Angeles Rams
|Kobie Turner
|DT
|Wake Forest
|90
|Dallas Cowboys
|DeMarvion Overshown
|LB
|Texas
|91
|Buffalo Bills
|Dorian Williams
|LB
|Tulane
|92
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Wanya Morris
|OT
|Oklahoma
|93
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Georgia
|94
|Arizona Cardinals
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Stanford
|95
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Jordan Battle
|DB
|Alabama
|96
|Detroit Lions
|Brodric Martin
|DT
|Western Kentucky
|97
|Washington Commanders
|Ricky Stromberg
|C
|Arkansas
|98
|Cleveland Browns
|Siaki Ika
|DT
|Baylor
|99
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jake Moody
|K
|Michigan
|100
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|Cincinnati
|101
|San Francisco 49ers
|Cameron Latu
|TE
|Alabama
|102
|Minnesota Vikings
|Mekhi Blackmon
|CB
|USC
Fourth Round
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|103
|New Orleans Saints
|Nick Saldiveri
|OL
|Old Dominion
|104
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Maryland
|105
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Kelee Ringo
|CB
|Georgia
|106
|Indianapolis Colts
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|BYU
|107
|New England Patriots
|Jake Andrews
|C
|Troy
|108
|Seattle Seahawks
|Anthony Bradford
|OL
|LSU
|109
|Houston Texans
|Dylan Horton
|EDGE
|TCU
|110
|Indianapolis Colts
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|DT
|Northwestern
|111
|Cleveland Browns
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Ohio State
|112
|New England Patriots
|Chad Ryland
|K
|Maryland
|113
|Atlanta Falcons
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Utah
|114
|Carolina Panthers
|Chandler Zavala
|OL
|North Carolina State
|115
|Chicago Bears
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Texas
|116
|Green Bay Packers
|Colby Wooden
|DE
|Auburn
|117
|New England Patriots
|Sidy Sow
|OL
|Eastern Michigan
|118
|Washington Commanders
|Braeden Daniels
|OL
|Utah
|119
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Chamarri Conner
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|120
|New York Jets
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Pittsburgh
|121
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Ventrell Miller
|LB
|Florida
|122
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jon Gaines II
|OL
|UCLA
|123
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cameron Young
|DT
|Mississippi State
|124
|Baltimore Ravens
|Tavius Robinson
|EDGE
|Mississippi
|125
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Derius Davis
|WR
|TSU
|126
|Cleveland Browns
|Isaiah McGuire
|DE
|Missouri
|127
|New Orleans Saints
|Jake Haener
|QB
|Fresno State
|128
|Los Angeles Rams
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Georgia
|129
|Dallas Cowboys
|Viliami Fehoko Jr.
|DE
|San Jose State
|130
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tyler Lacy
|DE
|Oklahoma State
|131
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Purdue
|132
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Wisconsin
|133
|Chicago Bears
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Cincinnati
|134
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jay Ward
|CB
|LSU
|135
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|Purdue
Fifth Round
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|136
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Yasir Abdullah
|LB
|Louisville
|137
|Washington Commanders
|KJ Henry
|EDGE
|Clemson
|138
|Indianapolis Colts
|Darius Rush
|CB
|South Carolina
|139
|Arizona Cardinals
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|Houston
|140
|Cleveland Browns
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|UCLA
|141
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jaquelin Roy
|DT
|LSU
|142
|Cleveland Browns
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|Northwestern
|143
|New York Jets
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|144
|New England Patriots
|Atonio Mafi
|OL
|UCLA
|145
|Carolina Panthers
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Florida State
|146
|New Orleans Saints
|Jordan Howden
|S
|Minnesota
|147
|Tennessee Titans
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Cincinnati
|148
|Chicago Bears
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Oregon
|149
|Green Bay Packers
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|Penn State
|150
|Buffalo Bills
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|Florida
|151
|Seattle Seahawks
|Mike Morris
|DE
|Michigan
|152
|Detroit Lions
|Colby Sorsdal
|OT
|William & Mary
|153
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|SirVocea Dennis
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|154
|Seattle Seahawks
|Olu Oluwatimi
|CB
|Michigan
|155
|San Francisco 49ers
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|DB
|South Alabama
|156
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jordan McFadden
|OL
|Clemson
|157
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|CB
|Stanford
|158
|Indianapolis Colts
|Daniel Scott
|S
|California
|159
|Green Bay Packers
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Virginia
|160
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Texas A&M
|161
|Los Angeles Rams
|Nick Hampton
|EDGE
|Appalachian State
|162
|Indianapolis Colts
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Miami
|163
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Illinois
|164
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|BYU
|165
|Chicago Bears
|Terell Smith
|CB
|Minnesota
|166
|Kansas City Chiefs
|BJ Thompson
|EDGE
|Stephen F. Austin State
|167
|Houston Texans
|Henry To'oTo'o
|LB
|Alabama
|168
|Arizona Cardinals
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Auburn
|169
|Dallas Cowboys
|Asim Richards
|OT
|North Carolina
|170
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Christopher Smith II
|S
|Georgia
|171
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Payne Durham
|TE
|Purdue
|172
|New York Giants
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Oklahoma
|173
|San Francisco 49ers
|Robert Beal Jr.
|EDGE
|Georgia
|174
|Los Angeles Rams
|Warren McClendon Jr.
|OT
|Georgia
|175
|Los Angeles Rams
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Clemson
|176
|Indianapolis Colts
|Evan Hull
|RB
|Northwestern
|177
|Los Angeles Rams
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|BYU
Sixth Round
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|178
|Dallas Cowboys
|Eric Scott Jr.
|CB
|Southern Mississippi
|179
|Green Bay Packers
|Karl Brooks
|DT
|Bowling Green
|180
|Arizona Cardinals
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|Louisville
|181
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Josh Hayes
|DB
|Kansas State
|182
|Los Angeles Rams
|Tre'Vius Tomlinson
|DB
|TCU
|183
|Denver Broncos
|J.L. Skinner
|S
|Boise State
|184
|New york Jets
|Zaire Barnes
|LB
|Western Michigan
|185
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Parker Washington
|WR
|Penn State
|186
|Tennessee Titans
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Maryland
|187
|New England Patriots
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|LSU
|188
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|Stanford
|189
|Los Angeles Rams
|Ochaun Mathis
|EDGE
|Nebraska
|190
|Cleveland Browns
|Luke Wypler
|C
|Ohio State
|191
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Nebraska
|192
|New England Patriots
|Bryce Baringer
|P
|Michigan State
|193
|Washington Commanders
|Chris Rodriquez Jr.
|RB
|Kentucky
|194
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Keondre Coburn
|DT
|Texas
|195
|New Orleans Saints
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Wake Forest
|196
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jose Ramirez
|EDGE
|Eastern Michigan
|197
|Miami Dolphins
|Elijah Higgins
|WR
|Stanford
|198
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jerrick Reed II
|S
|New Mexico
|199
|Baltimore Ravens
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|OT
|Oregon
|200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Scott Matlock
|DT
|Boise State
|201
|Houston Texans
|Jarrett Patterson
|C
|Notre Dame
|202
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Christian Braswell
|CB
|Rutgers
|203
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Amari Burney
|LB
|Florida
|204
|New York Jets
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|CB
|LSU
|205
|Buffalo Bills
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Iowa State
|206
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Princeton
|207
|Green Bay Packers
|Anders Carlson
|K
|Auburn
|208
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Erick Hallett
|DB
|Pittsburgh
|209
|New York Giants
|Tre Hawkins III
|CB
|Old Dominion
|210
|New England Patriots
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Liberty
|211
|Indianapolis Colts
|Titus Leo
|EDGE
|Wagner
|212
|Dallas Cowboys
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|Kansas State
|213
|Arizona Cardinals
|Dante Stills
|DT
|West Virginia
|214
|New England Patriots
|Ameer Speed
|DB
|Michigan State
|215
|Los Angeles Rams
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Mississippi
|216
|San Francisco 49ers
|Dee Winters
|LB
|TCU
|217
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Brad Robbins
|P
|Michigan
Seventh Round
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Position
|School
|218
|Chicago Bears
|Travis Bell
|DT
|Kennesaw State
|219
|Detroit Lions
|Antoine Green
|WR
|North Carolina
|220
|New York Jets
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Old Dominion
|221
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|Texas A&M
|222
|Minnesota Vikings
|DeWayne McBride
|RB
|UAB
|223
|Los Angeles Rams
|Ethan Evans
|P
|Wingate
|224
|Atlanta Falcons
|DeMarco Hellams
|S
|Alabama
|225
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|OL
|South Carolina
|226
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Cooper Hodges
|OT
|Appalachian State
|227
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Raymond Vohasek
|DT
|North Carolina
|228
|Tennessee Titans
|Colton Dowell
|WR
|Tennessee-Martin
|229
|Baltimore Ravens
|Andrew Vorhees
|OL
|USC
|230
|Buffalo Bills
|Nick Broeker
|OL
|Mississippi
|231
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|DT
|Arizona State
|232
|Green Bay Packers
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Kentucky
|233
|Washington Commanders
|Andre Jones Jr.
|EDGE
|Louisiana
|234
|Los Angeles Rams
|Jason Taylor II
|S
|Oklahoma State
|235
|Green Bay Packers
|Lew Nichols III
|RB
|Central Michigan
|236
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jake Witt
|OT
|Northern Michigan
|237
|Seattle Seahawks
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Georgia
|238
|Miami Dolphins
|Ryan Hayes
|OT
|Michigan
|239
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Max Duggan
|QB
|TCU
|240
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Derek Parish
|EDGE
|Houston
|241
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Cory Trice Jr.
|CB
|Purdue
|242
|Green Bay Packers
|Anthony Johnson
|CB
|Virginia
|243
|New York Giants
|Jordon Riley
|DT
|Oregon
|244
|Dallas Cowboys
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|South Carolina
|245
|New England Patriots
|Isaiah Bolden
|CB
|Jackson State
|246
|Cincinnati Bengals
|D.J. Ivey
|DB
|Miami
|247
|San Francisco 49ers
|Brayden Willis
|TE
|Oklahoma
|248
|Houston Texans
|Brandon Hill
|S
|Pittsburgh
|249
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Moro Ojomo
|DT
|Texas
|250
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Ball State
|251
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Spencer Anderson
|OL
|Maryland
|252
|Buffalo Bills
|Alex Austin
|CB
|Oregon State
|253
|San Francisco 49ers
|Ronnie Bell
|WR
|Michigan
|254
|New York Giants
|Gervarrius Owens
|S
|Houston
|255
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jalen Graham
|LB
|Purdue
|256
|Green Bay Packers
|Grant DuBose
|WR
|Charlotte
|257
|Denver Broncos
|Alex Forsyth
|C
|Oregon
|258
|Chicago Bears
|Kendall Williamson
|DB
|Stanford
|259
|Los Angeles Rams
|Desjuan Johnson
|DE
|Toledo
