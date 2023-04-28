2023 NFL Draft: Best remaining players on day 2

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books and it was a wild one. We saw multiple quarterbacks go in the top five, the Texans select at the second and third overall picks, the Lions make some surprising picks, and the Eagles likely win the first round. We also saw some surprising prospects fall out of the first round, including Kentucky quarterback Will Levis who some thought would go in the top five.

Now, we’re moving on to day two of the draft and we finally have two Broncos selections. They currently have the 67th and 68th selections in the third round and will hopefully select at least two really good prospects with those picks. So, let us take a look at the best remaining prospects available and which ones may interest the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback

Kentucky QB, Will Levis

Tennessee QB, Hendon Hooker

The Broncos are unlikely to address the quarterback position on day two, but there are two intriguing prospects available who they could trade up for. Kentucky’s Will Levis was considered a top-10 pick, but he fell out of the first round. He will likely be a highly coveted player on day two. Hooker was expected to be available here but could be viewed as a potential development option if he falls.

Again, I do not see the Broncos making a move here, but if they really like one of these guys, we potentially could see something happen here.

Running back

UCLA RB, Zach Charbonnet

Texas AM RB, Devon Achane

Ole Miss RB, Zach Evans

Auburn RB, Tank Bigsby

Pittsburgh RB, Israel Abanikanda

Syracuse RB, Sean Tucker

Tulane RB, Tyjae Spears

TCU RB, Kendre Miller

It is a pretty deep running back class and we could see the Broncos select one with one of their first picks. Javonte Williams may not be 100% for a while and that leaves Samaje Perine as the lone established back on the roster. So, adding a talented back to a likely run-heavy offense makes sense.

I like all these backs listed but think Charbonnet, Achane, Tucker, and Spears are the best fits for Sean Payton’s offense, but I would be happy with any of the backs listed.

Wide receiver

UNC WR, Josh Downs

Tennessee WR, Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee WR, Cedric Tillman

SMU WR, Rashee Rice

Oklahoma WR, Marvin Mims

Nebraska WR, Trey Palmer

Cincinnati WR, Tyler Scott

Unless the Broncos trade one of their veteran receivers, I would be surprised to see the select one on day two of the draft. However, if they do, I would look for a potential deep threat. Of the ones who might be available when the Broncos pick, Marvin Mims, Trey Palmer, and Tyler Scott make the most sense. However, unless there’s a trade, I do not see them selecting a receiver on day two.

Tight end

Notre Dame TE, Michael Mayer

Georgia TE, Darnell Washington

Oregon State TE, Luke Musgrave

South Dakota State TE, Tucker Kraft

Iowa TE, Sam LaPorta

This is a pretty strong group and a positional group I see the Broncos being fairly interested in. Recently, 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis stated that Sean Payton is looking for a tight end who can block and catch passes, which makes sense. They currently have three tight ends on the roster and two of them are basically receivers while the other is strictly a blocker. So, having the best of both worlds makes sense. Also, I doubt Albert Okwuegbunam is really in the Broncos' plans moving forward.

Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer will likely be off the board but would be a solid option for the Broncos. Georgia’s Darnell Washington is a favorite of mine and is basically another lineman, but he will likely not make it to the third round either. He is a top trade-up option for me. We have talked about Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and there’s a good bit of smoke out there about him, so we shall see. He certainly checks all the boxes and has the biggest athletic upside. Tucker Kraft is another big man who can block and catch and is more of a third-round option in my opinion. Iowa’s Sam LaPorta is a fun prospect but has a similar skill set to Dulcich, so I do not see them going that route.

Offensive tackle

Ohio State OT, Dawand Jones

Syracuse OT, Matthew Bergeron

Maryland OT, Jaelyn Duncan

Pittsburgh OT, Carter Warren

BYU OT, Blake Freeland

Georgia OT, Warren McClendon

The Broncos are set with their starters at offensive tackle, but desperately need some depth and could address it on day two. I would be surprised if they did it with one of their third-round picks, but it is possible.

Ohio State’s Dawand Jones is massive, but will likely go before the Broncos third-round selections. Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron is probably best suited for a guard position but could play right tackle. The rest would offer swing tackle potential for the Broncos and a potential replacement for Bolles down the road.

Center

Minnesota C, John Michael-Schmitz

Wisconsin C, Joe Tippmann

Arkansas C, Ricky Stromberg

TCU G/C, Steve Avila

I am focusing on the center position because I do not see the Broncos drafting a backup guard on day two, but they could draft a center. Lloyd Cushenberry III is currently the starter but has struggled during his time with the Broncos and Sean Payton may look for an improvement. They already added a right tackle and left guard in free agency and now could continue that emphasis on the offensive line during the draft by drafting a center.

Minnesota’s John Michael-Schmitz and Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann are viewed as the top centers in the draft. If one slips to 67 or 68, I could see the Broncos selecting one of them. They could even trade up for one if they fall within a certain range. TCU’s Steve Avila is a mauler, and probably more of a guard than center, but he’s a physical mauler who would fit the mentality that Payton is creating in Denver. Stromberg is likely a tier below the other three but is another option for the Broncos if they trade back.

Interior defensive line

Wisconsin IDL, Keeanu Benton

Flordia IDL, Gervon Dexter III

South Carolina IDL, Zacch Pickens

Auburn IDL, Colby Wooden

Georgia Tech IDL, Keion White

Northwestern IDL, Adetomiwa Adebawore

Ohio State IDL/EDGE, Zach Harrison

Head coach Sean Payton has put an emphasis on the trenches during free agency and could do the same during the draft. They currently have an open spot along their defensive line and could look at one of these prospects as an answer.

Keeanu Benton and Gervon Dexter III are both massive players who offer some pass rush but will do their best in the run game. If they make it to the third round, the Broncos could be tempted to select one of them. The others are likely viewed as pass rushers and would fit the attacking nature of Vance Joseph’s scheme.

EDGE

Notre Dame EDGE, Isaiah Foskey

LSU EDGE, B.J. Ojulari

USC EDGE, Tuli Tuipulotu

Auburn EDGE, Derick Hall

Tennessee EDGE, Byron Young

Louisville EDGE, Yaya Diaby

Missouri EDGE, Isaiah McGuire

The Broncos have plenty of edge rushers but also have a bunch of questions at that position as well. So, they could address that position once again during the draft because you can never have enough edge rushers.

Isaiah Foskey and B.J. Ojulari will both likely be off the board by the time the Broncos select as will Auburn’s Derick Hall. However, Tennessee’s Byron Young, who had a top 30 with the team could be an option in the third round. Also, the athletic Yaya Diaby could be an intriguing option for them in the latter half of the third round.

Linebacker

Arkansas LB, Drew Sanders

Clemson LB, Trenton Simpson

Washington State LB, Daiyan Henley

Tulane LB, Dorian Williams

Oregon LB, Noah Sewell

Texas LB, DeMarvion Overshown

The Broncos have Josey Jewell and the recently re-signed Alex Singleton at linebacker, so they’re not really in the market for a starter. However, they could add some athleticism and coverage ability to this position and there are a few prospects who fit that.

Clemson’s Trenton Simpson is a highly athletic linebacker with 4.43 speed who would give the Broncos something they have been lacking for a while. He is a classic run-and-chase linebacker who has the athleticism to drop back in coverage if asked. Arkansas’s Drew Sander is a do it all linebacker who has great size, speed, and pass-rushing ability. He will likely be off the board quickly on day two. Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was among the Broncos' top 30 visits and offers top-end athleticism and coverage ability.

Cornerback

Penn State CB, Joey Porter Jr.

Georgia CB, Kelee Ringo

Michigan CB, D.J. Turner

Utah CB, Clark Phillips III

South Carolina CB, Darius Rush

Miami CB, Tyrique Steveson

South Carolina CB, Cam Smith

Kansas State CB, Julius Brents

Purdue CB, Cory Tice Jr.

Texas A&M CB, Jaylon Jones

Alabama CB, Eli Ricks

Cornerback is one of the deeper positions in the draft and I think we will see a run on them during the second and third rounds of the draft. A lot of the corners listed above will be off the board by the time the Broncos pick, but a few talented ones will be available when they select in the third round.

I would expect the Broncos to target a boundary corner with good size and speed who also has man coverage skills. The ones that stick out to me that fit mold and might be available are Julius Brents, Tyrique Stevenson, Cory Tice Jr., Cam Smith, and Darius Rush.

Safeties

Alabama S, Brian Branch

Texas A&M S, Antonio Johnson

Penn State S, Ji’Ayir Brown

Illinois S, Quan Martin

Alabama S, Jordan Battle

Boise State S, J.L. Skinner

Sacramento State S, Marte Mapu

Florida State S, Jammie Robinson

The Broncos have Justin Simmons and up-and-comer Caden Sterns at safety with veteran Kareem Jackson potentially re-signing soon. P.J. Locke provides solid depth and Delarrin Turner-Yell is coming off his rookie year. So, I do not see the Broncos selecting a safety with one of their limited day-two picks, but it is a talented group.

The one prospect who does stand out is Sacramento State safety/linebacker, Marte Mapu. He will likely be a sub-package linebacker in the NFL and had a top-30 visit with the Broncos. So, that could be one prospect they may have some interest in.