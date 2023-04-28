Broncos Reacts Survey: How would you grade the Broncos picks on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Denver Broncos fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have a few survey questions for you here after the first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft. The first will cover some Day 1 reactions and the second we’ll grade the Denver Broncos draft picks together!

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft has came and went, and the Broncos stood pat. No trades were made to get Denver up into the first round. We asked last week if you’d like to see the Broncos trade up into the first or second round and only 25% voted yes in that survey. Any trade up scenario this far would have had to include Jerry Jeudy and I think most of Broncos Country is quite happy keeping him in Denver in the foreseeable future.

Then when Day 2 rolled around, the Denver Broncos were no longer interested in sitting around watching things go by. First they traded into the second round to select Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr, then stood pat with their original third round pick to take Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders. The most shocking move came midway through the third round when they coughed up their fourth round pick and their 2024 third round pick to the Seattle Seahawks so they could draft Iowa defensive back Riley Moss.

All that said, let’s get some instant reactions going. In tonight’s reacts survey, we have a vote on the decision not to try to trade into the first round and then an overall grade on the Day 2 selections by the team.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TS7GBH/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.