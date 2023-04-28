How to watch Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

After an eventful and fun night on Thursday, we’ll finally get some Denver Broncos action in the NFL Draft today. They pick in the third-round, but who knows where they’ll end up. Teams were wheeling and dealing on Day 1 and you would figure they’d be looking to do more of the same on Day 2.
Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 for the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.
What time does the 2023 NFL Draft start?
Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3
When: Friday April 28th at 5 p.m. Mountain
Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3
TV channels: ESPN, ABC, & NFL Network
Streaming: NFL.com, WatchESPN, ESPN App
Broncos: George Paton and Sean Payton to meet with press after Day 2.
Day 3: Rounds 4 through 7
When: Saturday April 29th at 10 a.m. Mountain
Time per pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6; 4 minutes for round 7
TV channels: ESPN, ABC, & NFL Network
Streaming: NFL.com, WatchESPN, ESPN App
Broncos: George Paton and Sean Payton to meet with press after Day 3.
What time do the Broncos pick on Day 2?
Currently, they pick in the early part of the third round with picks 67 and 68. They are in a very good sport to both trade up or trade back depending on how their draft board falls. It should be a fun second half of the evening for Broncos Country.
Broncos Draft Order
|Draft round
|Overall number
|How acquired
|Draft round
|Overall number
|How acquired
|3rd
|67
|via Indianapolis Colts
|3rd
|68
|Own pick
|4th
|108
|Own pick
|5th
|139
|Own pick
|6th
|195
|via Pittsburgh Steelers
Mile High Report draft previews
Heading into Day 2, I would say the biggest needs the team has right now would be at the following positions: running back, defensive line, cornerback, offensive line, tight end, and safety. In that order.
NFL Draft profiles
We have been busy trying to cover as many prospects as possible that could be available for the Denver Broncos first few picks in the third round. We ended up getting 40 total draft profiles ready ahead of the NFL draft. You can review the list of players we covered here.
NFL Draft Order - Round 2
34. Detroit Lions
36. Los Angeles Rams
37. Seattle Seahawks
41. Tennessee Titans
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears
55. Detroit Lions
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
61. Chicago Bears
NFL Draft Order - Round 3
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Philadelphia Eagles
67. Denver Broncos
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Tennessee Titans
73. Houston Texans
74. Cleveland Browns
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England Patriots
77. Los Angeles Rams
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Detroit Lions
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers
94. Arizona Cardinals
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Arizona Cardinals
97. Washington Commanders
98. Cleveland Browns
100. Las Vegas Raiders
101. San Francisco 49ers
102. San Francisco 49ers
