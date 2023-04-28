How to watch Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

After an eventful and fun night on Thursday, we’ll finally get some Denver Broncos action in the NFL Draft today. They pick in the third-round, but who knows where they’ll end up. Teams were wheeling and dealing on Day 1 and you would figure they’d be looking to do more of the same on Day 2.

Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 for the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

What time does the 2023 NFL Draft start?

Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3

When: Friday April 28th at 5 p.m. Mountain

Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3

TV channels: ESPN, ABC, & NFL Network

Streaming: NFL.com, WatchESPN, ESPN App

Broncos: George Paton and Sean Payton to meet with press after Day 2.

Day 3: Rounds 4 through 7

When: Saturday April 29th at 10 a.m. Mountain

Time per pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6; 4 minutes for round 7

TV channels: ESPN, ABC, & NFL Network

Streaming: NFL.com, WatchESPN, ESPN App

Broncos: George Paton and Sean Payton to meet with press after Day 3.

What time do the Broncos pick on Day 2?

Currently, they pick in the early part of the third round with picks 67 and 68. They are in a very good sport to both trade up or trade back depending on how their draft board falls. It should be a fun second half of the evening for Broncos Country.

Broncos Draft Order Draft round Overall number How acquired Draft round Overall number How acquired 3rd 67 via Indianapolis Colts 3rd 68 Own pick 4th 108 Own pick 5th 139 Own pick 6th 195 via Pittsburgh Steelers

Mile High Report draft previews

Heading into Day 2, I would say the biggest needs the team has right now would be at the following positions: running back, defensive line, cornerback, offensive line, tight end, and safety. In that order.

NFL Draft profiles

We have been busy trying to cover as many prospects as possible that could be available for the Denver Broncos first few picks in the third round. We ended up getting 40 total draft profiles ready ahead of the NFL draft. You can review the list of players we covered here.

NFL Draft Results - Round 1

In case you missed it, we covered all of the first-round last night with pick-by-pick analysis. That same post will continue to be used to track every pick of the 2023 NFL Draft this weekend. It should be an epic and fun endeavor. Join us over there in the comments section and talk Broncos!

NFL Draft Order - Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers

33. Arizona Cardinals

34. Detroit Lions

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Green Bay Packers

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Draft Order - Round 3

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Philadelphia Eagles

67. Denver Broncos

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans

74. Cleveland Browns

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England Patriots

77. Los Angeles Rams

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Detroit Lions

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers

94. Arizona Cardinals

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals

97. Washington Commanders

98. Cleveland Browns

99. San Francisco 49ers

100. Las Vegas Raiders

101. San Francisco 49ers

102. San Francisco 49ers

*Full round-by-round draft order