2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 mock draft for the Denver Broncos

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books and it was an unpredictable first round. We saw some surprise selections and a few surprise prospects slide out of the first round completely. Now, on day two of the draft, rounds two and three of the draft will be completed and we will finally get to see our Denver Broncos make a few selections.

As of now, they have the 67th and 68th overall selections in the third round. The big question is, will they stay at these spots and will we see a trade of a player to acquire more picks? That remains to be seen, but it is expected to be an intriguing day two for the Broncos. Head coach Sean Payton has been historically aggressive in the draft, so we could see them move up to get their guy.

For this draft, I am going to stay put at 67 and 68 and not overcomplicate things but give you a few trade-up and trade-back candidates they could be targeting.

Third round, 67th overall: Miami CB, Tyrique Stevenson

With their first pick, I have them selecting Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. He is a 6’0”, 198-pound cornerback with 4.45 speed. He has solid coverage skills and what makes him attractive for the Broncos is the fact that he is a press-man cover corner. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph asks his corners to play man coverage, and that is exactly what Stevenson does and does well. He will compete with second-year cornerback Damarri Mathis for snaps and provide the Broncos' secondary with some much-needed depth.

Trade up options

TE Darnell Washington

TE Luke Musgrave

C John Michael-Schmitz

C Joe Tippmann

Third round, 68th overall: Arkansas center, Ricky Stromberg

The Broncos have put an emphasis on the offensive line during free agency and I think it will carry over into the draft. Barring a trade-up, the top center and guard prospects will likely be off the board, so the Broncos will need to strike now and get the best one available in Stromberg.

He is a 6’3’, 303-pound center who brings starting potential and versatility along the interior of the offensive line. If drafted, he will compete with Lloyd Cushenberry III for the starting center job and at least offer depth and versatility for all three interior offensive line positions.

Other candidates