Denver Broncos select Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr. with 63rd pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have selected wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. with the 63rd overall selection in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mims is a 5’11’, 183 pounds receiver who is considered one of the better deep threats in this entire class. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him ranked as his ninth-best receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft and has a third-round grade on him.

Mims Jr. played a total of three seasons for Oklahoma and is coming off a breakout year for the Sooners. During his three-year career, he totaled 123 receptions for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns. This past year. he totaled 54 receptions for 1,083 yards and 6 touchdowns. He averaged 20.1 yards per reception this past season and averaged an impressive 19.5 yards per reception during his career at Oklahoma.

The Athletic’s draft analyst Dane Brugler had Mims ranked as his 9th best receiver in the draft and his 76th overall player in the draft.

A two-year starter at Oklahoma, Mims was an outside receiver (left of the formation) in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s up-tempo scheme, also seeing time in the slot. He led the Sooners in receiving all three seasons and posted career bests in 2022 as the only FBS receiver with at least 45 catches to average more than 20.0 yards per reception. Mims is a straight-line burner (best on crossers, drags and go routes) with quality tracking and adjustment skills. However, he has underwhelming size and strength, and a more diverse NFL offense will ask more of him than what he did college. Overall, Mims must prove himself vs. press-man coverage and expand his route-running inventory with improved stem balance/footwork, but his bread and butter will always be his field-stretching speed and finishing skills. He will add an explosive element to an NFL offense as a rotational rookie receiver and punt returner.

He will join a loaded Broncos receiving core and serve as the deep threat for them moving forward for quarterback Russell Wilson. I think he can become the Tyler Lockett or Emmanuel Sanders for the Broncos offense.