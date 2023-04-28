TRADE ALERT: Broncos trade their 68th and 139th overall selections to the Detroit Lions for their 63rd and 183rd overall selections

The Denver Broncos traded their 68th and 139th overall selections to the Detroit Lions for their 63rd and 183rd overall selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Broncos used that 63rd overall pick on Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. to give themselves a speed threat at wide receiver. Five picks later, the Broncos addressed their defense and selected Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders with their 168th overall selection.

The Broncos have three remaining picks left in the draft after this trade and all three are on day three of the draft.

Broncos remaining draft picks.

4th round - 108th overall

6th round - 183rd overall

6th round - 195th overall

I would expect the Broncos to select more than three times on day three, so expect some more trades to occur.