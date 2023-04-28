Denver Broncos select Iowa DB Riley Moss with the 83rd pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Denver Broncos select Iowa defensive back Riley Moss with the 83rd pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

#Broncos fans, Riley Moss is a versatile DB with ELITE BALL SKILLS!!



"I’m extremely athletic and I think that’s played a big role in my ball production. I have a knack for being in the right place at the right time."@R_moss5 x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/AjLNAuaYt5 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023

Riley Moss played a total of five seasons at Iowa and was a productive player for their defense. During those five years, Moss played a total of 43 games and totaled 158 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss, 11 interceptions, 3 defensive touchdowns, 26 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles. This past season, he totaled 47 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, 1 interception, 11 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler has Riley Moss ranked as his 21st cornerback in the draft and had a fourth-round grade on him.

A four-year starter at Iowa, Moss was the right outside cornerback in defensive coordinator Phil Parker’s press-man and zone-match schemes. Only a two-star recruit, he was pushed into action as a true freshman and put together a strong five-year resume for the Hawkeyes, finishing top 10 in school history in career interceptions (11). Moss is a talented athlete who reads receivers hands/eyes to react without hesitation and challenge the catch point (one of three players in Iowa history with at least three pick sixes). Though he has natural cover instincts, he will lose his leverage at times versus sophisticated route runners, and NFL size will give him trouble on the perimeter. Overall, Moss needs to tighten up his footwork for smoother transitions, but he is a speedy and springy athlete who takes it personally when a completion is made on his watch. Some NFL scouts grade him as a safety, others as a true zone corner.

Moss is a talented defensive back with true ball skills. The Broncos announced him as a defensive back, so it will be interesting to see how they use him. He can play corner, and do it well, but he gets the “white cornerback” label, but we shall see where he ends up in Vance Joseph’s defense.

The Broncos needed depth in their secondary regardless so I am glad to see them address it here with Moss.