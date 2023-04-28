Broncos trade up twice and add trio of Day 2 prospects

The Denver Broncos entered the 2023 NFL Draft with only five picks. It didn’t stop them from being aggressive.

After a handful of trades—both moves up the board—the Broncos have only two sixth-round selections [#183 and #195] for Day 3 of this year’s draft.

But guess what? They added three prospects on Day 2.

Let’s talk about those moves.

Fans weren’t expecting wide receiver to be the position the Denver Broncos addressed first in the 2023 NFL Draft. Yet that’s exactly what they did.

Moving to the end of the second-round, the Broncos selected Oklahoma sensation Marvin Mims, Jr. with the sixty-third overall selection. I think it’s a home run pick for the franchise.

He gives the Broncos a dynamic player with top-tier speed, separating ability, and one of the best down-the-field threats in this year’s draft. He averaged over 20 yards a reception the past two seasons. That’s incredible.

He’s coming off a spectacular season where he had a career best 54 receptions for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns. Pretty darn good.

As I had wrote leading up to the draft numerous times, I fully expected Sean Payton to get a receiver in this year’s draft who would immediately begin learning his system.

The futures for Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and K.J. Hamler are uncertain. There is a good chance none of them are with the team by the start 2024 season. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if the franchise cuts ties with one of them in the immediate future.

Russell Wilson, for all his struggles last season, still showed his ability to move the ball downfield is top-notch. Mims has some Tyler Lockett to his game and I can envision them connecting on deep throws often this upcoming season.

The Broncos followed up Mims’ selection by taking former Alabama turned Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders sixty-seventh overall.

I honestly didn’t feel linebacker was going to be addressed early, but that’s partly because I didn’t feel players like Jack Campbell and Drew Sanders were going to be around.

When a talent like Sanders, who recorded 103 tackles, 13.5 for loss, and 9.5 sacks this past season makes it to the third-round—you can bet on the upside and traits all day long.

He’s a productive player, but still has a ways to go and lacks processing and instincts. But he’s also a blitz artist and pass rushing threat who could even contribute at EDGE on occasion.

His potential is off the charts. What he has physically can’t be taught. The conversation about Sanders is similar to the discussion surrounding Baron Browning when he was drafted out of Ohio State.

Where will he be best? Only time will tell.

But he is only 21 years old and had a really impressive season. Either way, I think Vance Joseph and his staff will make the right call and have him be a productive player for this franchise.

I’m a big fan of this pick. Josey Jewell is in the final year of his extension and who knows if the Broncos will keep Randy Gregory on the team beyond this season. It’s an insurance policy for both those guys.

To cap off their Day 2 draft endeavors, the Broncos traded their fourth-round selection [#108] and a future third-round selection in 2024 to acquire Iowa cornerback Riley Moss.

I’ll put it this way. I don’t like the trade up for Riley Moss. I hate the Broncos gave up future resources. That being said, I think he is a good prospect.

So what’s to like about him? Moss played in a lot of games [47] and made a lot of plays on the ball. He takes the ball away [11 collegiate interceptions]. You either have that or you don’t. He’s a true ball hawk. That’s something this Broncos defense needs. They need to force turnovers.

He is a really good athlete and could play a variety of roles in their defensive backfield. He will also contribute on special teams. He’s a high-floor prospect who has a lot of good years in football in front of him. I think he’s a safe bet to become a good player for the Broncos.

All and all, the Broncos drafted three prospects who are really good football players. I think all of them will carve out a nice role for themselves sooner than later. I’m excited about their futures.

Alas, I’m just bummed about Denver giving up future draft capital. We will see what Denver ends up doing with their two sixth-round selections tomorrow. Could they trade some veteran players for picks? Would they move future picks to get back into Day 3 of this year’s draft.

You’ll just have to tune in to find out. That’s what makes the NFL Draft so much fun.