Marvin Mims Jr. highlights

The Denver Broncos pulled the trigger to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft. The move took them out of the early third round and into the last pick of the second round where they selected Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims, Jr.

Here was a big play guy making some incredible catches. He finished his final season at Oklahoma with 54 receptions for 1083 yards and 6 touchdowns. Here are the highlights to his 2022 season.

That 2022 campaign was his breakout season statistically, but he was flashing the big play in 2020 and 2021 as well. He had 9 touchdowns as a freshman and 5 more in 2021. He averaged 22 yards per catch that season too. He seems like he’ll pair nicely with Jerry Jeudy on that Denver Broncos offense.

This pick surprised me. I felt like wide receiver might have been a later round need, but Marvin Mims looks like he could be a star in the NFL.

