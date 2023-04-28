Trade details: Broncos traded their 108th overall selection and a 2024 third-round pick to the Seahawks for their 83rd overall selection

The Denver Broncos traded their 108th overall selection in the fourth round and a 2024 third-round pick to the Seahawks for their 83rd overall selection in the third round. They used that 83rd overall selection to select Iowa defensive back Riley Moss.

The Broncos acquired a second third-round selection in 2024 when they traded for head coach Sean Payton, but now they are sending that pick to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the Broncos currently only have two sixth round selection remaining in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Broncos remaining picks

6th round - 183rd overall

6th round - 195th overall

Unless the Broncos trade some players for extra picks tomorrow, we will have to wait two rounds until they select again. I expected them to trade back in this draft to acquire more picks, but they traded up twice and continued to say “F THEM PICKS”.