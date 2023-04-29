The Russell Wilson trade is officially complete

A little over a year ago, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks agreed to a massive trade to send veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to Colorado. The cost was steep and I’m not even talking about the gigantic contract extension the Broncos gave Wilson before the start of last season. No, we’re talking about picks and players.

Take a look:

The completed Broncos-Seahawks trade for Russell Wilson:



Broncos got:

Russell Wilson

Eyioma Uwazurike (2022 4th)



Seahawks got:

Charles Cross (2022 1st)

Devon Witherspoon ('23 1st)

Boye Mafe ('22 2nd)

Derick Hall ('23 2nd)

Tyreke Smith ('22 5th)

Noah Fant

Shelby Harris

Drew Lock — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) April 28, 2023

The Broncos netted a fourth-round pick last year, which they turned into defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and the aforementioned Russell Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks ended up with two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick to go along with Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, and Drew Lock. From their 2022 picks from Denver, the Seahawks didn’t get too much production, but its hard to project this early.

It will literally take years for us to determine who “won” this trade. Wilson had a rough start to his time in Denver, but now he is paired with Sean Payton and has a chance to rebound in a big way in 2024.

But hot damn that’s a lot of players the Seahawks have now. It could make or break their competitiveness in the coming years too.