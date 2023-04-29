The Denver Broncos entered the 2023 NFL Draft with very little draft capital with the remaining balance due from the mega-trade for Russell Wilson last year. They came in with five total picks, starting with two early third rounders.

That changed fairly quickly in Day 2 when they pulled the trigger on a trade with the Detroit Lions to move up into the second-round to select Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. with the 63rd overall pick. The Broncos then stood pat with their next pick to take Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders with the 67th overall pick to beef up the middle part of their defense.

It looked like Denver would be done for the day, but they weren’t. They stayed aggressive by trading away their fourth-round pick and their third-round pick next year to the Seattle Seahawks to move back into the third-round to select Iowa defensive back Riley Moss with the 83rd overall pick.

With all the trades on Day 2, the Broncos entered Day 3 with just two draft picks left - both in the sixth round. While there were reports that Denver fielded some calls about trading Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton, no teams were willing to meet their asking prices. They ended up standing pat all the way through the fourth and fifth rounds and selected Boise State safety JL Skinner with the 183rd overall pick in the sixth round.

Then with the 195th overall pick, the Broncos finally traded back. The sent that pick to the New Orleans Saints for former 2020 third-round pick tight end Adam Trautman and a 2023 seventh-round pick. With that 257th pick in the seventh-round, Denver selected Oregon center Alex Forsyth to round out their draft class.

That made for five total draft picks for Denver this year. Here is your Denver Broncos 2023 draft class!

Overall, the Broncos didn’t have much to work with in this draft. However, Sean Payton moved aggressively for the guys he wanted. He quipped after Day 2 that he was a spender to George Paton’s saver, “George is the saver and I try to spend. We complement each other well.” And spend they did.

What did you think of the 2023 Broncos draft class? Let’s discuss in the comments section below!