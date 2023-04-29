Report: Broncos did get a “call or two” regarding Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton after they selected Marvin Mims Jr.

According to NBC Sports’s Albert Breer, the Denver Broncos received a “call or two” regarding wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton after they traded up for Marvin Mims Jr.

• The Broncos did get a call or two on their WRs after taking Marvin Mims. At this point, it'd cost a lot in 2024 picks to get Jeudy or Sutton. And teams are being stingy with '24 picks.



• That's because the '24 draft is seen as stronger than this one (esp. at the top). — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2023

Breer notes that it would cost a lot in 2024 picks, not 2023 to acquire either receiver, so that may rule out a possible trade for day three picks today. However, it is a sign that the Broncos may not be done listening to offers for their receivers, especially after trading up for Mims Jr.

The Broncos receiving room is fairly crowded, especially after they traded up for Mims Jr. and signed former Saints receivers Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. So, it makes sense that they would listen to offers on their surplus of receivers, but as of yet, they have not received an offer good enough to entice them to make a deal.

The Broncos listened to offers for Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton leading up to the draft and even reportedly came close to sending Sutton to the Baltimore Ravens at one point. However, no deal for either receiver was ever reached, but the team has continued to show their lack of confidence in the current group of receivers throughout the offseason. They reportedly made an aggressive push to sign Allen Lazard before he signed with the Jets and had contract talks with veteran Adam Thielen at one point as well. Actions speak louder than words here and it is clear that Sean Payton wanted to make some changes to the receiver room.

The deadline to pick up Jerry Jeudy’s fifth-year option is nearing and the Broncos have yet to make a decision on that. So, whatever they do there, will give us a clear indication of how they feel about the former first-round pick. Until then, all we can do is just wait and see what the Broncos do with their receivers. Sean Payton has said they’re not going anywhere, but teams keep calling so we shall see how it will play out.