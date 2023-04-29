Denver Broncos select Oregon center Alex Forsyth with the 257th pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Alex Forsyth is a 6’4”, 303-pound center out of Oregon who will now be joining the Denver Broncos offensive line. The Athletic’s Dane Bruler had Forsyth as his fifth-best center in the draft and had a 5th-round grade on him. Based on his rankings, the Broncos got themselves yet another value pick here.

A three-year starter at Oregon, Forsyth was the lynchpin of the line in former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s scheme. After cross-training between tackle and guard his first three seasons, he moved to center in 2020 and started 28 games there the last three seasons, not allowing a sack in 2022. Forsyth is a skillful player because of the efficiency of his movements and attention to fundamental details. He uses body angles and patient, independent hands to occupy defenders, but will struggle to uproot or create displacement. Overall, Forsyth must rely on his technique to make up for his lack of explosive power, but he stays light and centered in his movements with the intelligence and grit that teams covet at the position. He has NFL reserve potential.

Forsyth will now join the Broncos offensive line and provide some much-needed depth at center and likely at guard. I do not see him pushing Lloyd Cushenberry for the starting job during the summer, so it appears the Broncos starting five along the offensive line is set, for now at least.