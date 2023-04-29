JL Skinner highlights

The Denver Broncos stood firm through the fourth and fifth rounds until their first pick on Day 3 came around early in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft where they selected Boise State safety JL Skinner with the 183rd overall pick.

He is a big safety at 6’4”, 210 pounds. Dane Brugler had him ranked in the third round, but a torn pec likely hurt his draft stock. That helped the Broncos snag him here in the early sixth. Looking over his college highlights shows a guy whose game could translate well at the NFL level.

He is a ball hawk in coverage and a complete bruiser hitting guys in the open field. This is a guy who could be really fun to watch on the field in Denver.

From the Broncos to the Broncos. Welcome to Denver!

What do you think of this draftee by the Denver Broncos? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.