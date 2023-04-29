Report: Broncos have traded their sixth-round pick to the Saints for tight end Adam Trautman and a seventh-round pick

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have traded their sixth-round pick, 196th overall to the New Orleans Saints for tight end Adam Trautman and their seventh-round pick. The seventh-round pick is the 257th overall pick.

Adam Trautman was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints and now he will reunite with him in Denver. He is a 6’5”, 253-pound tight end who will provide some much-needed depth at the position. Entering the draft, the Broncos only had three tight ends on the roster so Trautman provides them some solid depth and potentially be their starter this upcoming season.

In three seasons in New Orleans, Trautman totaled 60 receptions for 641 yards, and 4 touchdowns. His best season came in Sean Payton’s last season with the Saints when he totaled 27 receptions for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Trautman joins a tight-end room that should be an interesting one to watch. Greg Dulcich showed flashes of brilliance last season, but will he improve as a blocker? Veteran Chris Manhertz is a run-blocking specialist who will be key on run downs and Albert Okwuegbunam spent last season in Nathaniel Hackett’s dog house. It will be interesting to see how Payton uses him. Trautman provides a pass-catching upside while helping as a blocker. With his familiarity with Payton and the offense, I would not be surprised if he is your week one “starter” with the other tight ends rotating in.

At the end of the day, the Broncos added some much-needed depth at tight end and someone Sean Payton believes in.