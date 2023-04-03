ESPN mocks Edge Zach Harrison to Broncos in third round

It’s mock draft season, but we shouldn’t expect to see too many involving the Denver Broncos since most mock drafts end after the second round. However, we’ve got a nice seven-round mock from Jordan Reid at ESPN.

Heading into the draft, the Broncos likely need to address depth mostly. The likelihood of finding Day 1 starters this late in the draft, but developing future starters is definitely a thing. You only have to look back to Dre’Mont Jones and his rise to NFL starter.

Reid addressed nearly every depth need I would have on my list for the 2023 NFL Draft.

67. Denver Broncos (from IND): Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State

The Broncos need help off the edge, and 6-5 Harrison is a long and intriguing defender. He still needs polish as a pass-rusher, but his traits are worth betting on in hopes of unlocking the next stages of his development. He never topped 3.5 sacks in a season in four tries for the Buckeyes, but he could be a better pro in the right system.

Denver has shown a fairly good ability to develop pass rushers and getting a guy like Harrison who has tremendous athleticism at the position to work with and develop into a starter-caliber player would be a pretty big get in the third round.

68. Denver Broncos: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

With back-to-back selections early in Round 3, the Broncos should address their lack of depth at cornerback behind Pat Surtain II. Stevenson would give Denver an aggressive man coverage corner who can play on the outside or slide inside to the slot.

In another move to pick up a developmental player, Reid has the Broncos picking Stevenson right after the Harrison pick. He could turn out to be a good man-coverage, physical type cornerback.

108. Denver Broncos: Jon Gaines, IOL, UCLA

139. Denver Broncos: Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

195. Denver Broncos (from PIT): Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

For the rest of the mock draft, Denver picked up much needed depth at both interior offensive line and tackle, but more importantly that pick of Jon Gaines is important as he has experience at center and that happens to be an area of concern for the Broncos. Plus, picking up Zach Evens to round out the running back depth was also key.

Overall, I like this mock draft. Denver doesn’t have much to work with, so I liked how Reid targeted future potential over the now. These later picks don’t work out as much as early picks, so go get athletes.

What did you think of this mock draft for the Broncos?