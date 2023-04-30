Introducing the 67th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Drew Sanders!

As the 67th pick in the 2023 NDL Draft, new Denver Broncos LB Drew Sanders of the Arkansas Razorbacks is preparing for his move into the big league. He met with the press last night to talk about who he is as a player, and how he sees himself as an incoming Bronco.

With the 67th pick in the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select…



“I’m pretty confident in myself to say I can really play anywhere a coach needs me and wants to put me,” Sanders shared happily, “Inside, outside —I feel like I can be a good contributing factor to the team wherever they want to put me.”

Sanders feels that he improved in his final season at Arkansas, particularly in the pass rush, and he’s ready to contribute that to his team.

In addition to his versatility as a linebacker, Sanders actually has a considerable history as a quarterback. That knowledge of both sides of the ball can only make him a more major asset.

“I really played quarterback growing up from peewee football all the way until about freshman year,” he shared, “I just ended up playing a little bit more running back and receiver. Junior year, I started playing more defense.”

Sanders’ dad was a football coach, and is someone that Sanders references as a reason for his natural love of football.

“I grew up with the sport. Being a kid, you always looked up at football players and football coaches,” he said, “I just kind of fell in love with the sport. I’m glad he’s a football coach, and I’m glad he let me be around it as much as I was. It just built up a love for the sport.”

Asked about the moment when he was selected by the Broncos, the LB described it as a “dream come true.”

“It’s been a dream come true. Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of playing in the NFL,” he admitted, “It was just a surreal moment. Just having all my family there—it was a big, big thing for me, my family and everyone that’s been a part of my life getting me here.”