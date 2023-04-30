Let the Broncos analysis begin

Well, the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. You have probably read several articles breaking down each pick. Undoubtedly, you have an opinion on the Denver Broncos first draft in the Sean Payton era.

Drafts are a funny thing. They feel a lot like gambling. Teams get a chance to find players they believe will help them win football games. Some guys are highly touted, while others fly under the radar. All we want on a day like today is to evaluate every little move.

I suppose that will be what happens with most of the blogs and podcasts that come out over the course of the next few days. I guarantee that you will find all kinds of analysis on MHR about Payton’s moves, and George Paton quotes, and how the Walton-Penner group will be taking the team in a new direction.

How does this draft help Russell Wilson? What does it mean for Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy? Will one of the undrafted free agents find his way onto the roster?

Draft analysis is tricky. Adding just 5 players in the draft leaves a little more room for scrutiny. And instant reactions are mostly based on emotion. Still there are some measurements that are more objective. Warren Sharp put out a tweet that had Denver sitting in the top ten for best value in the draft.

best value 2023 NFL draft classes



1. Giants

2. Steelers

3. Eagles

4. Bengals

5. Browns

6. Titans

7. Broncos

8. Dolphins

9. Colts

10. Jaguars



see pic for 1-32 plus methodology



team-by-team & round-by-round analysis to follow pic.twitter.com/lEP7sNDvMF — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 29, 2023

That’s something to smile at.

It’s been a rough few years in Broncos Country. Denver has spent a lot of time living on hope, and coming up well short of what has been expected for the fans.

As I mentioned before, drafts feel like gambling. Draft analysis is based in emotion more than anything else. Still, it sure is fun to watch a team try to build a future with young men realizing their dreams.

After Payton and Paton got done with their first draft it will be hard not to immediately look at each pick and pass judgement. I have made it my mantra this offseason to just trust in Payton. Whatever he wants. I have the same opinion about the draft.

Still, have fun today reading about, and discussing, everything from the draft. Hope certainly does spring eternal.

