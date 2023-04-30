AFC West 2023 draft review

Let’s recap the AFC West selections from the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders from the 2023 NFL Draft. First the picks, then the grades from various sources.

AFC West Draft Classes

Chiefs’ draft picks

Chargers’ draft picks

Raiders’ draft picks

The entire AFC West drafted three offensive lineman, two offensive tackles and a center (taken with the third from the last pick by Denver).

AFC West Draft Grades

Chiefs grades

NFL.com - B+

Draftkings - C+

The Score - B-

PFF - B-

SI - B

Charger grades

NFL.com - B-

Draftkings - C-

The Score - B

PFF - A-

SI - C

Raider grades

NFL.com - B+

Draftkings - B+

The Score - B

PFF - B-

SI - C+

The consensus is that no team in the AFC West had a great draft, but no team had the normal terrible draft that the Raiders usually have. For what it’s worth here are the grades for the Broncos from the same sources

Bronco grades

NFL.com - B

Draftkings - C

The Score - C+

PFF - B+

SI - D+

Sports Illustrated writer, Matt Verderame, absolutely hated our draft. In his opinion we had the worst draft in the league - tied with Miami.

Analysis: The Broncos moved all over the board, beginning with their first pick at the end of the second round. Denver was curious in its marriage of need and value, selecting Mims despite being stocked at receiver with Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton. Moss is a quality corner who starred at the Senior Bowl, and could be a nice piece across from star corner Patrick Surtain II. It was a surprise Denver didn’t address the offensive line or a pass rusher, despite potential value being there for general manager George Paton.

I find it odd that the writers at PFF can grade our draft so highly while he grades it so lowly. I agree with Matt that we needed to do more than draft Mr. Irrelevent’s second cousin to address the OL, but I think we got some good value in this draft and filled some holes.

What Matt fails to realize is that Mims fills a role that none of the other WRs on the roster (who stay healthy) can fill. He is the deep threat that we saw glimpses of from KJ Hamler when he able to play.

Both the Raiders and the Chargers drafted developmental QBs (camp arms). The Raiders and the Chiefs used their top pick on an edge defender (not to be confused with a defensive end or an outside linebacker).