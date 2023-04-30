Why the Broncos drafted center Alex Forsyth in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft

In the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected Oregon center Alex Forsyth with their 257th overall pick in the draft. He is a 6’4”, 303-pound center who will now provide depth and competition at the center position.

#Broncos nab my #1 Center in the class, Alex Forsyth pic.twitter.com/FpLoSPklNX — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) April 29, 2023

Draft grades vary on Forsyth with some like Emory Hunt having him ranked as their top center in the draft. Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him ranked as his sixth-best center in the draft and had a fifth-round grade on him. However, it appears the Broncos once again got themselves a solid value pick here in late stages of the seventh round.

A three-year starter at Oregon, Forsyth was the lynchpin of the line in former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s scheme. After cross-training between tackle and guard his first three seasons, he moved to center in 2020 and started 28 games there the last three seasons, not allowing a sack in 2022. Forsyth is a skillful player because of the efficiency of his movements and attention to fundamental details. He uses body angles and patient, independent hands to occupy defenders, but will struggle to uproot or create displacement. Overall, Forsyth must rely on his technique to make up for his lack of explosive power, but he stays light and centered in his movements with the intelligence and grit that teams covet at the position. He has NFL reserve potential.

General Manager George Paton was asked about Forsyth and he told reporters that they view him as a center that can flex to guard if needed. He also noted that he was a favorite among the offensive line coaches, so it appears the positional coaches got their guy here in Forsyth.

“With [C Alex] Forsyth, we see him as a center who can flex. He’s going to compete just like all the rookies and the entire team. I was able to see him play at ‘CU’ (University of Colorado) this year. He was a pet cat for the online coaches. [He is] just tough and smart. [We just] love the way he plays the game, and he’s going to compete like everyone else.”

So, why did the Broncos draft Oregon center Alex Forsyth in the seventh round of the draft? Well, it is fairly simple, they needed depth along the interior offensive line badly. The starting five appears to be set, but the players behind those five are iffy at best. So, Forsyth will add depth and competition at the center position while also likely seeing time and providing depth at both guard positions.

This was another value pick, and a pick that I believe will be beneficial for the Broncos moving forward. They need depth along the interior offensive line badly, and Forsyth provides that while also giving them a potential future starter down the road as well. So, hopefully Emory Smith’s evaluation of Forsyth is correct and he turns out to be the top center in this draft class.