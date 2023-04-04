2023 Denver Broncos draft interest tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is just weeks away and the draft process is nearing its end. Teams have been busy collecting information on prospects all winter/spring during the all-star games, combine, pro days, and with private workouts and meetings. As for the Denver Broncos, they have been busy doing the same and we have a collection of prospects they have reportedly met with throughout the draft process.
We have the reported prospects the Broncos met with at the NFL Scouting Combine, the prospects they watched at Pro Days, the ones they have met via zoom calls or just shown interest in, and the ones they have or will have in for a top-30 visit/workout. Everyone meets with everyone at the Senior Bowl, so those are not included. Obviously, this is not everyone they met with, just the visits, conversations and so on that have leaked out.
This list will be updated throughout the month as more top-30 visits and other various meetings will likely be reported.
Denver Broncos draft interest tracker
|Name
|Position
|College
|Projected Round
|Combine
|Pro Day
|Top 30 Visit
|Met With Broncos
|Name
|Position
|College
|Projected Round
|Combine
|Pro Day
|Top 30 Visit
|Met With Broncos
|Israel Abanikanda
|Running Back
|Pittsburgh
|3rd/4th
|X
|Rashee Rice
|Wide Receiver
|SMU
|Day 2
|X
|Jammie Robinson
|Safety
|Florida State
|Day 2
|X
|Alex Austin
|Cornerback
|Oregon State
|Day 2
|X
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|EDGE/DL
|Northwestern
|Day 2
|X
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Running Back
|Kentucky
|Day 3
|X
|Carter Warren
|Offensive Tackle
|Pittsburgh
|3rd/4th
|X
|X
|Darnell Wright
|Offensive Tackle
|Tennessee
|Day 2
|X
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|EDGE
|Kansas State
|Day 2
|X
|Payne Durham
|Tight End
|Purdue
|Day 2
|X
|Trenton Simpson
|Linebacker
|Clemson
|Day 2
|X
|Kelee Ringo
|Cornerback
|Georgia
|Day 2
|X
|Lindsey Scott Jr.
|Quarterback
|UIW
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|John Michael Schmitz
|Center
|Minnesota
|1st/2nd
|X
|Joseph Ngata
|Wide Receiver
|Clemson
|Day 3
|X
|Adam Plant Jr.
|EDGE
|UNLV
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Austin Ajiake
|Linebacker
|UNLV
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Sean Clifford
|Quarterback
|Penn State
|Day 3
|X
|Jake Witt
|Offensive Tackle
|Northern Michigan
|Day 3
|X
|Ventrell Miller
|Linebacker
|Florida
|Day 3
|X
|Cameron Young
|Defensive lineman
|Mississippi State
|Day 3
|X
|Trey Palmer
|Wide Receiver
|Nebraska
|Day 2
|X
|Atonio Mafi
|Interior offensive line
|UCLA
|Day 3
|X
|DeMarvion Overshown
|Linebacker
|Texas
|Day 2
|X
|Dante Hendrix
|Wide Receiver
|Sycamore
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Jordan Rhodes
|Guard
|Arkansas State
|Day 3
|X
|David Durden
|Wide Receiver
|West Florida
|Day 3
|X
|Jack Colletto
|QB/FB/LB
|Oregon State
|Day 3
|X
|Marpe Mapu
|Linebacker/Safety
|Sacramento State
|Day 3
|X
|Isaiah Land
|LB/EDGE
|Florida A&M
|Day 3
|X
|Brandon Hill
|Safety
|Pittsburgh
|Day2/3
|X
|Peter Afful
|Wide Receiver
|Washburn
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
|Braxton Westfield
|Wide Receiver
|Carson-Newman
|Day 3/UDFA
|X
Loading comments...