2023 Denver Broncos draft interest tracker

A collection of prospects that the Broncos have reportedly shown interest in throughout the draft process.

By Scotty Payne
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 NFL Draft is just weeks away and the draft process is nearing its end. Teams have been busy collecting information on prospects all winter/spring during the all-star games, combine, pro days, and with private workouts and meetings. As for the Denver Broncos, they have been busy doing the same and we have a collection of prospects they have reportedly met with throughout the draft process.

We have the reported prospects the Broncos met with at the NFL Scouting Combine, the prospects they watched at Pro Days, the ones they have met via zoom calls or just shown interest in, and the ones they have or will have in for a top-30 visit/workout. Everyone meets with everyone at the Senior Bowl, so those are not included. Obviously, this is not everyone they met with, just the visits, conversations and so on that have leaked out.

This list will be updated throughout the month as more top-30 visits and other various meetings will likely be reported.

Denver Broncos draft interest tracker

Name Position College Projected Round Combine Pro Day Top 30 Visit Met With Broncos
Israel Abanikanda Running Back Pittsburgh 3rd/4th X
Rashee Rice Wide Receiver SMU Day 2 X
Jammie Robinson Safety Florida State Day 2 X
Alex Austin Cornerback Oregon State Day 2 X
Adetomiwa Adebawore EDGE/DL Northwestern Day 2 X
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Running Back Kentucky Day 3 X
Carter Warren Offensive Tackle Pittsburgh 3rd/4th X X
Darnell Wright Offensive Tackle Tennessee Day 2 X
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State Day 2 X
Payne Durham Tight End Purdue Day 2 X
Trenton Simpson Linebacker Clemson Day 2 X
Kelee Ringo Cornerback Georgia Day 2 X
Lindsey Scott Jr. Quarterback UIW Day 3/UDFA X
John Michael Schmitz Center Minnesota 1st/2nd X
Joseph Ngata Wide Receiver Clemson Day 3 X
Adam Plant Jr. EDGE UNLV Day 3/UDFA X
Austin Ajiake Linebacker UNLV Day 3/UDFA X
Sean Clifford Quarterback Penn State Day 3 X
Jake Witt Offensive Tackle Northern Michigan Day 3 X
Ventrell Miller Linebacker Florida Day 3 X
Cameron Young Defensive lineman Mississippi State Day 3 X
Trey Palmer Wide Receiver Nebraska Day 2 X
Atonio Mafi Interior offensive line UCLA Day 3 X
DeMarvion Overshown Linebacker Texas Day 2 X
Dante Hendrix Wide Receiver Sycamore Day 3/UDFA X
Jordan Rhodes Guard Arkansas State Day 3 X
David Durden Wide Receiver West Florida Day 3 X
Jack Colletto QB/FB/LB Oregon State Day 3 X
Marpe Mapu Linebacker/Safety Sacramento State Day 3 X
Isaiah Land LB/EDGE Florida A&M Day 3 X
Brandon Hill Safety Pittsburgh Day2/3 X
Peter Afful Wide Receiver Washburn Day 3/UDFA X
Braxton Westfield Wide Receiver Carson-Newman Day 3/UDFA X

