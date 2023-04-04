Could Tim Patrick be Payton’s top receiver?

Sean Payton was anything but cryptic in how his Denver Broncos went after free agency - protecting the quarterback with a better O-line and more options in the running game.

“You can see, like you said, what Sean Payton’s kind of leaning into getting [Samaje] Perine, getting Manhertz the tight end, several offensive linemen,” The Athletic’s Nate Tice said on the Mina Kimes Show. “Really trying to inject that soundness in the run game with heavy play-action shots — I think we’re going to see a lot of that this year out of [Russell Wilson].”

But what the Broncos do with their wide receiver room is a little less obvious.

While rumors about trading either Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton have swirled, there’s been a lot of speculation and no movement.

Most expensive things Jerry Jeudy owns (A THREAD ) pic.twitter.com/wAzxeXSJE3 — Michael (@RespectMyCos) April 3, 2023

Payton said Broncos “weren’t interested” in trading either, but he also acknowledged that the calls will keep coming in. ESPN reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano noted last week that the Broncos certainly aren’t hanging up on those calls.

“Denver needs picks and knows it could get something of value in return for one of those guys,” Graziano said.

So there’s always still a chance one or both wideouts ends up on another team next year.

Regardless, Tice was more interested in what the new head coach will do with Tim Patrick on his squad. The tall and husky receiver could just jump up to the top of the depth chart in a Sean Payton offense.

Tim Patrick appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/AG0UeHrtYU — Bryce (Light the Beam) (@HamlerMileHigh) April 3, 2023

“I don’t know if he likes Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton but I know that he’ll love Tim Patrick,” Tice said. “That is such a Sean Payton receiver — a power slot blocking his butt off up the middle and also just like a sound receiver. I know he’ll love him.”

Patrick missed the entire regular season last year after tearing his ACL during training camp.

Good news for Payton...last week the wideout told Steve Smith Sr. on the Cut To It podcast that he’s running routes and sprints ahead of OTAs coming soon.

“At this point, I’m cleared to do everything,” Patrick said. “At this point, I’m just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game.”

Great news:



Tim Patrick has been medically cleared "to do everything" after tearing his ACL last year, he said on @SteveSmithSr89's Cut To It Podcast.



"I’m just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game.” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) April 3, 2023

Broncos/NFL news

Broncos Now: Recapping the 2023 NFL Annual Meeting

On this episode of "Broncos Now," Sydney Jones recaps the top sound bites from Head Coach Sean Payton, General Manager George Paton, Owner and CEO Greg Penner and Team President Damani Leech at the NFL Annual Meeting in Arizona.

Woody Paige: Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton won't be fooled into failure | Woody Paige | denvergazette.com

Sean Payton is no April fool.

Denver Broncos free agent finding the grass isn't always greener

Denver Broncos free agent guard Dalton Risner is finding out that the grass isn't always greener on the other side...Risner remains available into April.

Broncos WR Tim Patrick ‘cleared to do everything' ahead of organized team activities

After tearing his ACL during training camp last season, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is "cleared to do everything" leading into OTAs.

49ers QB Brock Purdy looks like he has ‘robotic arm’ after elbow surgery

San Francisco QB Brock Purdy’s UCL surgery was delayed once but ultimately successful. The question is whether his elbow will be ready in time to compete with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold for starter reps in training camp.

Georgia DT Jalen Carter visiting Bears; won’t visit teams without top-10 draft pick

Georgia DT Jalen Carter, one of the most talented prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, is only taking visits to teams owning one of the top 10 selections, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

2023 NFL Draft: Five Round 1 trades that would make sense

Are the Colts going to move up for a quarterback? Will Eagles GM Howie Roseman get to wheeling and dealing? Chad Reuter forecasts five potential trades that would make sense involving Round 1 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Sean Payton’s ‘reset’ year could pay dividends for Denver Broncos’ new coach - The Athletic

Payton is one of three active head coaches who are chasing NFL history: No one has ever led two different teams to a Super Bowl victory.

Where the Broncos stand on future stadium, new uniforms and more - The Athletic

Broncos president Damani Leech said it's "too early" to know Denver's stadium future, but the team has been seeking fans' feedback.

49ers QB Brock Purdy looks like he has 'robotic arm' after elbow surgery

San Francisco QB Brock Purdy's UCL surgery was delayed once but ultimately successful. The question is whether his elbow will be ready in time to compete with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold for starter reps in training camp.

Georgia DT Jalen Carter visiting Bears; won't visit teams without top-10 draft pick

Georgia DT Jalen Carter, one of the most talented prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, is only taking visits to teams owning one of the top 10 selections, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Former Hoosiers coach Bob Knight released from hospital

Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness but has since been released.