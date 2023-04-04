Report: Tight end Luke Musgrave will have a pre-draft visit with the Broncos

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave will have a pre-draft visit with the Denver Broncos.

One of the premier flex weapons in the class, Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave has visits scheduled with the Giants, Bills, Jets, and Broncos in the next few weeks, a source said.



Talented pass-catcher that stood out at the Senior Bowl. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 4, 2023

Musgrave is considered one of the top tight end prospects in this year's class which is deep at tight end. He is a 6’6”, 253-pound tight end who is one of the better pass catchers in this year's class.

In four seasons at Oregon State, he totaled 47 receptions for 633 yards and 2 touchdowns. Now, those stats are not great but they include a shortened 2020 season and a knee injury this past year that limited him to just two games. So, he played just 20 games in four seasons for various reasons. However, in that limited action, he flashed high-end receiving potential and displayed his athleticism throughout the draft process and has teams intrigued about his potential.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash at 4.61 seconds, had a 36-inch vertical jump, and a 10’5” broad jump.

Luke Musgrave is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.77 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 26 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/VwODIVWRu0 #RAS pic.twitter.com/BI6VpcHTSG — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has tight end Luke Musgrave ranked as his 43rd overall prospect in the NFL Draft.

Musgrave is a tall, muscular tight end with elite play speed. Unfortunately, he missed all but two games of the 2022 season due to injury. He’s sudden in his release and is a weapon running down the seam. He pulls away from second-level defenders and can naturally high point the football. He is more of a home run hitter than an option-route player at this point in his development. He is consistent catching balls on his frame, but he struggles to reel in low passes when on the move. After the catch, he has the speed to pull away. He is a willing blocker and can effectively shield/wall off at the point of attack. Overall, Musgrave isn’t polished and he’s missed time, but he has the potential to emerge as the top tight end in the class.

It is a deep tight end class and multiple are expected to go in the first two rounds, but there is a decent chance that one falls to the third round for the Broncos. I would be surprised if Musgrave was the one to fall to the Broncos, but I would not be upset if they ended up selecting him.

The Broncos spent a third-round pick on tight end Greg Dulcich last year, so it would be somewhat surprising to see them select another tight end with a similar skill set this early in the draft. However, we do not know how newly hired Head Coach Sean Payton feels about Dulcich or the tight end room in general. With the Broncos expected to run more two tight end sets, it would make sense to add another tight end in the draft.