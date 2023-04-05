The end of the John Elway era in Denver

John Elway will no longer be involved with the front office of the Denver Broncos for the first time in ages.

While the ride with Elway as the GM has ended in a ton of bumps, I honestly can’t thank him enough for what he did for this team as he stepped in just at the right time when the Broncos needed a strong leader the most.

Tebow wasn’t his, really, but Elway’s first years taking the reins saw him navigating the team through one of its most interesting seasons ever (definitely the most entertaining that didn’t end in a Super Bowl appearance).

Then he orchestrated the trade for Peyton Manning and instantly rejuvenated this team with talent on the road to Super Bowl 50.

Let’s just leave it there, Broncos Country. As a guy who has written about the Broncos for well over a decade and made his bones by being a fearless critic, I honestly have too much respect for John Elway to delve into that today.

Elway was by far my favorite Broncos QB ever. He will go down as one of my favorite GMs ever as well.

Thank you, John, for all the great years and for sticking it through with Broncos Country through the bumpy ones as well.

Elway moves on even if he's always there for Broncos https://t.co/GqJWeWvdeu via @9NEWS #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 4, 2023

Broncos News:

Broncos to introduce alternate helmet in 2023

The Broncos have not yet released details of what the helmet looks like or when it will be worn.

John Elway no longer with Broncos after consultant contract expires

John Elway’s consulting contract with the Broncos ended at the conclusion of the last league year and the club will not be renewing it.

Recent Broncos history is complicated, but John Elway’s legacy is simple and clear - Denver Sports

Nearly 40 years after “The Duke” first came to Denver, Elway leaves the Broncos — and despite recent years, his Denver legacy is without peer.

There isn't much left from the 2016-18 Broncos drafts, and that's been part of the problem - Denver Sports

The Broncos have just four players left -- including Garett Bolles -- from three years of drafts that ideally would form a veteran core today.

Other NFL News:

Steelers, Rams Set Offensive Line Continuity Records | Football Outsiders

Pittsburgh started the same five offensive linemen in every game in 2022. Los Angeles ... didn't.

RB Austin Ekeler realizes he might have to play one more season with Chargers

Roughly three weeks have passed since Austin Ekeler first requested and received permission to explore trade options, and he's yet to find a suitable partner. He's still focusing on the same key details in his search, but for the first time since he reque

Ex-Cardinals VP Terry McDonough accuses owner of cheating

Former Cardinals vice president Terry McDonough is accusing team owner Michael Bidwill of gross misconduct, including cheating, discrimination and harassment, in an arbitration claim.

Agent - Jalen Carter to visit only teams with top-10 pick

Jalen Carter is declining visits with any teams selecting out of the top 10 in this month's NFL draft, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.